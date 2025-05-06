Carole Middleton convinced us to revive our skinny jeans with her timeless styling
Carole Middleton's signature looks are always so classic and her way of wearing skinny jeans is something worth taking note of
Caroline Parr
Skinny jeans are back (again) - and we'll be styling them just like Carole Middleton, whose timeless style is ideal for spring.
It's clear both the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton have inherited their love for skinny jeans from their mother, Carole Middleton. The streamlined style is a staple in all of their closets, though they style them in very different ways. We can learn a lot from Carole's styling tricks when it comes to skinny pants, especially if you've already found the best jeans for your body type and feel a little daunted about the new trending style.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr tells me: "skinny jeans will always be on trend, if you ask me. They're a staple, and so easy to style with everything from minimalist T-shirts to sequins for evening. There's a reason you rarely see Kate, Carole or Pippa wearing any other type of denim."
So if you’ve not tried skinny jeans for a while, Carole's 2021 outfit is the ideal inspiration. Her former business, Party Pieces, shared a snap to their Instagram of Carole, which was taken by photographer Liz Mcauley, and showed the mum-of-three smiling in a pair of mid-blue skinny jeans with a pair of timeless suede boots and a baby blue sweater finishing off the look beautifully.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Carole Middleton's Outfit
This turtleneck sweater is a cozy staple that would look so chic with jeans as well as with tailored pants and silky midi skirts. It has a ribbed neckline, cuffs and hem to bring structure to the relaxed silhouette, making it perfect for draping over your jeans' waistband.
These Levi's Super Skinny Jeans are designed with a sleek, comfortable high-rise fit that flatters from every angle. The stretch in the fabric helps to make them especially comfortable and this mid-blue wash is very similar to the color of Carole Middleton's jeans.
Shop Skinny Jeans Like Carole's
With a mid-rise waist and streamlined shape, these skinny jeans are an affordable piece to add to your collection. Plus, shaping technology keeps you comfortable and looking your best all day long.
It's no surprise that these Madewell skinny jeans are a bestseller. Their timeless look, with a beautiful vintage-feeling wash that's so much like Carole's, means they're versatile and oh-so easy to style.
The jeans sat a flattering ankle grazer length, with the beautiful vintage-style wash bringing a touch of bold blue in to complement the sweater. The denim tone is a bit brighter than Carole tends to wear, with both her and the Princess of Wales more usually being drawn to darker denim tones. These deeper shades tend to feel a bit smarter and less off-duty casual than lighter ones, and this works well for both mother and daughter’s signature smart-casual styles.
Further leaning into that elevated feel is the sleek and streamlined silhouette of Carole's skinny jeans. Compared to looser and more relaxed designs like boyfriend jeans or straight leg jeans, you get a much more elevated and put-together feel. And it also makes the style really versatile, as they can work if you want to dress them up with heeled boots and a blouse or dress them down with sneakers and a chunky sweater.
The way Carole wore her pants was so classic as she opted for tan suede ankle boots with a low heel and a light blue funnel neck knit. Suede boots add textural contrast to an outfit, and though they’ve had a resurgence recently, like skinny jeans, they never really go out of fashion.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A great styling tip we can learn from Carole’s looks is the length of her jeans, with her ankle boots perfectly grazing the hemline. It's all about attention-to-detail which elevated this casual-feeling look.
Another trick she used was to leave her sweater draped over the top of the jean waistband. Of course, a French tuck will always be oh-so chic, but going for a looser fit with your top is a failsafe approach that balances out the more figure-hugging shape of skinny jeans.
It’s not necessary to wear only the chunkiest of your best wool sweaters either, but as long as your knitwear, shirt or long-sleeved top has a moderately oversized shape this will have this effect. The Princess of Wales’s mother kept to the lighter color palette of her jeans and boots with her choice of a baby blue sweater, which complemented these other items.
It had ribbed trims and a high neckline for coziness and although Carole wore this particular look in January 2021, the pared-back designs and harmonious colors mean this wouldn’t look at all out of place in spring 2025. We can definitely imagine her re-wearing this entire outfit today and this is the beauty of the way she styled her skinny jeans so simply, but elegantly.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
- Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
-
-
Helen Mirren reveals the 'little changes' that have helped her 'embrace ageing' as she approaches 80
Dame Helen Mirren is known for her healthy habits, and it's these that have helped her live longer and more comfortably, she said
-
Prince Archie is adorable in striped PJs as Meghan shares birthday picture of 'sweet boy' for first time in years
The Duchess of Sussex has celebrated her son's 6th birthday with a special photo - and she can't believe where the time has gone!
-
Duchess Sophie's baby pink dress was a love letter to gingham - her style is a timely reminder of how elegant the classic summer print can be
The Duchess of Edinburgh brought back one of her favourite summery dresses for the procession to mark Victory in Europe Day.
-
Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in podcast interview as she details sweet gesture from Archie and Lili
The Duchess of Sussex just appeared on someone else's podcast for the first time since she married Prince Harry in 2019.
-
Duchess Sophie flies the flag for moody florals as a striking alternative to spring pastels
The Duchess of Edinburgh has swayed me away from my favourite lighter shades to something a little deeper.
-
Bingo! Duchess Sophie's got a combination that works for wedding season and everyday - polka dots and espadrille wedges
It’s such a time-solver whenever you find an outfit that you can make work for special occasions and day-to-day life.
-
Kate Middleton's breezy Boden shirt hasn't sold out yet - but with 15% off it's sure to
The Princess of Wales stepped out on her wedding anniversary wearing a high street linen shirt and it's an easy staple for spring.
-
The Princess of Wales just stepped out on her wedding anniversary in trending jewellery that I noticed straight away
What’s better than one gorgeous necklace? A timeless jewellery stack - and that’s just what the Princess of Wales wore in Scotland.
-
We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress and updo – it's such an elegant look
Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic
-
Duchess Sophie gives florals a spring makeover with green and white Max Mara dress that’s the picture of elegance
Nothing says spring quite like florals but the Duchess of Edinburgh has revamped them for the season with her minimalist dress.