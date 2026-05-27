Getting ready for bed isn't always a calming experience for Prince William, as he's revealed he regularly finds himself "fighting" to get in the room. Chatting about the Princess of Wales's recent trip to Italy on Heart Breakfast, he explained that she's so committed to her early years work that she gets caught up on research in the evenings.

"She spends God knows how much time now looking through all the paperwork," he said. "She's a proper pro on early years, and so most evenings I'm fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she's got lined up ready to read."

Her dedication might be a bit of an inconvenience for her husband as he side-steps stacks of papers to get to bed, but he's "so pleased" the trip went well. William said she "came back buzzing" and he's "very, very proud" of her, especially after all she's been through in recent years.

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Her two-day visit to Reggio Emilia to learn about their world-leading approach to early years was her first overseas trip since she was diagnosed with cancer and William stayed at home with George, Charlotte and Louis. Elsewhere in the Heart Breakfast interview he said their family "couldn't cope without her", describing her as an "amazing mum" and wife.

These heartfelt remarks give an insight into what their home life is like behind closed doors and paperwork is not the only thing the couple share their bedroom with. We already know that their dog Orla gets to sleep on William and Kate's bed.

It's widely reported that the Prince of Wales revealed this during a conversation with a fellow dog-owner in Duchy College Stoke Climsland last July. At the time we didn't know they'd kept one of Orla's puppies, Otto, and now they have two dogs, perhaps they sleep in a bed of their own.

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Otto turned 1 in early May and the Prince and Princess of Wales finally shared his name with the world, along with a cute picture. Puppyhood is equally as chaotic whether you're royal or not, too. Whilst he was in Cornwall, William explained that Otto had been chewing all the family's slippers - "anything left on the floor is gone".

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Possibly Orla gets involved too as he did say "ours" do this to someone holding their own pooch. Recently, Kate explained that the first thing the family asks in the morning is if anyone's taken Otto out and she's believed to be more of a morning person too.

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, has claimed that the Princess of Wales used to visit some of London's best-known galleries and museums around 8am.

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She could therefore fit these trips into her busy schedule and avoid huge amounts of attention. This habit of getting up and out early is especially interesting given she likes reading paperwork at bedtime.

It suggests Kate might burn the candle at both ends when she's got early years research she wants to do. In contrast to his wife, Prince William told Heart Radio's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston he's very much *not* a fan of early rising.

"I'm definitely not a morning person, no, but I'm very thrilled to be here with you both, so good morning," he told the hosts.