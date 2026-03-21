Kate Middleton's 'new routines' are 'really helping William's mood' after tough few months

The Princess of Wales has reportedly introduced some "new routines" at home to help Prince William. From being first in the royal line of succession to dealing with being a father of three - not to mention on-going pressure from royal scandals like the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - William is handling a lot right now and shared at the 2026 BAFTAs that he wasn’t "in a calm state".

According to unnamed sources, Kate has been praised as being her husband’s "sounding board", giving the Prince of Wales a place to discuss his feelings and frustrations. She's also apparently decided to establish some practices to best support her husband and their family.

As per Star magazine, the couple have supposedly made it "a rule to eat dinner every night as a family now".

Article continues below

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £10.96 (was £22) at Amazon The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most talked about people in the world and Myers' detailed biography traces their story back to the beginning. He drew on access to palace insiders and reflects upon everything from their wedding to the birth of their children. Read more Read less ▼

The source added that "when William is with the kids, the phones go away and royal business gets parked for the evening, so they can actually relax together".

"He really takes what she says to heart, so when she suggested it was time to put some new routines in place to help him cope with the pressure he’s under, he got on board," they continued.

The idea that the Wales family like to be device free at home is something they’ve discussed before. During his appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller last year, Prince William told host Eugene Levy about how important it is for them to have distraction-free family time.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

He said, "We sit and chat, it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A month later, during his time in Brazil as part of the COP30 climate summit, the Prince of Wales touched on the topic again during a chat with TV host, Luciano Huck. He explained that one of the reasons Prince George, Charlotte and Louis don't have their own mobiles yet is because "children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t."

Another of Kate’s routines to help William’s mood reportedly includes making sure the two are working on their health from the inside out.

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Princess of Wales recently revealed she's cut back on alcohol since her cancer diagnosis and now she's said to be trying to get William to do the same.

The source claimed that "[William] loves his wine and beer, but he’s agreed to follow her lead". The couple are also understood to be dedicated when it comes to getting their exercise in.

"There are no days off when it comes to getting in some sort of workout and she wants William to be just as committed. It’s all very sensible and simple stuff but by all accounts it’s really helping William’s mood", they claimed.