Kate Middleton's 'new routines' are 'really helping William's mood' after tough few months

The Princess has been called a 'sounding board' and she’s proving irreplaceable in supporting him through difficult moments

Jack Slater's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
in News
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the inspection of the Guard of Honour during a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle on the first day of a State Visit
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has reportedly introduced some "new routines" at home to help Prince William. From being first in the royal line of succession to dealing with being a father of three - not to mention on-going pressure from royal scandals like the arrest of his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - William is handling a lot right now and shared at the 2026 BAFTAs that he wasn’t "in a calm state".

According to unnamed sources, Kate has been praised as being her husband’s "sounding board", giving the Prince of Wales a place to discuss his feelings and frustrations. She's also apparently decided to establish some practices to best support her husband and their family.

Article continues below

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Ardura Community Forest on April 30, 2025 in Ardura, Isle of Mull

(Image credit: Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £10.96 (was £22) at Amazon

William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story by Russell Myers | £10.96 (was £22) at Amazon

The Prince and Princess of Wales are two of the most talked about people in the world and Myers' detailed biography traces their story back to the beginning. He drew on access to palace insiders and reflects upon everything from their wedding to the birth of their children.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

The source added that "when William is with the kids, the phones go away and royal business gets parked for the evening, so they can actually relax together".

"He really takes what she says to heart, so when she suggested it was time to put some new routines in place to help him cope with the pressure he’s under, he got on board," they continued.

The idea that the Wales family like to be device free at home is something they’ve discussed before. During his appearance on the Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveller last year, Prince William told host Eugene Levy about how important it is for them to have distraction-free family time.

He said, "We sit and chat, it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about."

A month later, during his time in Brazil as part of the COP30 climate summit, the Prince of Wales touched on the topic again during a chat with TV host, Luciano Huck. He explained that one of the reasons Prince George, Charlotte and Louis don't have their own mobiles yet is because "children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn’t."

Another of Kate’s routines to help William’s mood reportedly includes making sure the two are working on their health from the inside out.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit the Fabal Beerhall at the Bermondsey Beer Mile on March 12, 2026

(Image credit: Photo by Kin Cheung-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to reports, the Princess of Wales recently revealed she's cut back on alcohol since her cancer diagnosis and now she's said to be trying to get William to do the same.

The source claimed that "[William] loves his wine and beer, but he’s agreed to follow her lead". The couple are also understood to be dedicated when it comes to getting their exercise in.

"There are no days off when it comes to getting in some sort of workout and she wants William to be just as committed. It’s all very sensible and simple stuff but by all accounts it’s really helping William’s mood", they claimed.

Jack Slater
Jack Slater
Freelance writer

Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.


Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.