Kate Middleton's breezy wide-leg trousers are a versatile summer basic and she just wore them to a very personal launch

The Princess of Wales is back in action after the bank holiday and stepped out wearing a summery twist on her go-to outfit formula for a visit to the University of East London. Kate went to launch Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development and she was the epitome of elegance and professionalism in her caramel blazer and matching trousers.

The future Queen used to primarily wear dresses but in recent years she's revamped her wardrobe staples and tailored sets her most-worn attire for engagements. Not everyone will want to wear a full suit day-to-day, but her wide-leg trousers caught my eye as they're a basic item that you can build a variety of spring outfit ideas around.

Given she's famously devoted to skinny jeans it's surprising that the Princess has become a big fan of looser trouser styles like these, but they're ideal for warm weather.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Recreate Kate's Outfit

Mango Tan Double-Breasted Suit Jacket £79.99 at Mango Featuring a lapel collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a chest welt pocket, this single-breasted blazer is about as timeless as it gets. There's a back vent at the hem and a double button fastening at the front. Pair with the matching trousers or throw on with your favourite blue jeans. Boden White Sienna Cotton Shirt £59 at Boden This white cotton shirt comes in regular and petite versions and a multitude of different colours and patterns too. It's designed to fall just above the hip and has a straight shape to it. Tuck into jeans and trousers for a neat look. Mango Light Tan Straight Suit Trousers £49.99 at Mango Not quite as billowy as Kate's trousers, these straight-leg ones are still a comfortably relaxed cut and a beautiful, similar colour. They have belt loops so you can accessorise them easily and distinct pleats running down the front.

Shop Wide-Leg Trousers

M&S Sandstone Pure Linen Wide-Leg Trousers £46 at M&S Made from pure linen, these trousers are part of M&S's Autograph collection and they're a breathable choice for warm weather. The wide-leg design creates a relaxed aesthetic, while the high waistline is flattering and brings more definition. ME+EM Ivory Textured Wide-Leg Trousers £125 (was £250) at ME+EM These ME+EM trousers are currently on sale and they look incredibly sophisticated, with their wide-leg silhouette and textured fabric. They're also comfortable, thanks to the high level of stretch in the material. M&S Drawstring Wide-Leg Trousers £30 at M&S These lyocell-rich trousers are a comfy and stylish choice for relaxed days. They have a pull-on design, with a high-rise elasticated waistband. You can adjust the fit with the adjustable drawstring and they have two side pockets too.

The roomy silhouette of wide-leg trousers makes them ideal for wearing on an average day with a T-shirt and casual white trainers or sandals. Then with a shirt or cami and perhaps a matching blazer like Kate's, you've got yourself a date night outfit.

Heels and wedges also look great peeking out from underneath wide trousers and fitted tops accentuate the waist and balance proportions. Having a pair of comfy trousers you know will go with pretty much anything is so handy for spring/summer and makes a change from denim, which can be too rigid or thick for the weather.

The Princess of Wales also made the clever choice of going for a lighter neutral shade with this co-ord. The soft caramel colour of her single-breasted jacket and trousers feels seasonally appropriate and is also really easy to style with other hues.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She loves tonal dressing, so she paired her tailored co-ord with tan court shoes and then added some subtle contrast with a white shirt. The billowy trousers kept the outfit from looking too business-like, though it definitely still felt polished and smart.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was exactly right for the engagement, where Kate and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched their new resource. The mum-of-three has written the foreword for Foundations for Life, which highlights the role which responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.

"The quality of our connections - with ourselves, with others and with the world around us - shapes how safe we feel, how we relate, and how we process experiences throughout our lives," she declares in it.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess's London visit followed the exciting announcement that she's taken another huge step in her return to royal duties since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. From 14th-15th May, Kate will be in Italy, also with her Royal Foundation Centre. This will be her first overseas visit since 2023 and it'll also be a solo trip.

Aides have said she's "very much looking forward" to it and one of her last solo overseas trips was to Denmark in 2022 with the RFC too. In Italy she'll see first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach helps to create environments where nature comes together with loving relationships to support children's development.

After such a challenging few years, it'll be lovely to see the Princess in her element learning more about and discussing a topic she's so passionate about.