Kate Middleton's breezy wide-leg trousers are a versatile summer basic and she just wore them to a very personal launch
She wore a caramel-toned suit to a special engagement after confirming an upcoming trip to Italy
The Princess of Wales is back in action after the bank holiday and stepped out wearing a summery twist on her go-to outfit formula for a visit to the University of East London. Kate went to launch Foundations for Life: A Guide to Social and Emotional Development and she was the epitome of elegance and professionalism in her caramel blazer and matching trousers.
The future Queen used to primarily wear dresses but in recent years she's revamped her wardrobe staples and tailored sets her most-worn attire for engagements. Not everyone will want to wear a full suit day-to-day, but her wide-leg trousers caught my eye as they're a basic item that you can build a variety of spring outfit ideas around.
Given she's famously devoted to skinny jeans it's surprising that the Princess has become a big fan of looser trouser styles like these, but they're ideal for warm weather.
Recreate Kate's Outfit
Featuring a lapel collar, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a chest welt pocket, this single-breasted blazer is about as timeless as it gets. There's a back vent at the hem and a double button fastening at the front. Pair with the matching trousers or throw on with your favourite blue jeans.
Shop Wide-Leg Trousers
The roomy silhouette of wide-leg trousers makes them ideal for wearing on an average day with a T-shirt and casual white trainers or sandals. Then with a shirt or cami and perhaps a matching blazer like Kate's, you've got yourself a date night outfit.
Heels and wedges also look great peeking out from underneath wide trousers and fitted tops accentuate the waist and balance proportions. Having a pair of comfy trousers you know will go with pretty much anything is so handy for spring/summer and makes a change from denim, which can be too rigid or thick for the weather.
The Princess of Wales also made the clever choice of going for a lighter neutral shade with this co-ord. The soft caramel colour of her single-breasted jacket and trousers feels seasonally appropriate and is also really easy to style with other hues.
She loves tonal dressing, so she paired her tailored co-ord with tan court shoes and then added some subtle contrast with a white shirt. The billowy trousers kept the outfit from looking too business-like, though it definitely still felt polished and smart.
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This was exactly right for the engagement, where Kate and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood launched their new resource. The mum-of-three has written the foreword for Foundations for Life, which highlights the role which responsive relationships play in the wellbeing of young children.
"The quality of our connections - with ourselves, with others and with the world around us - shapes how safe we feel, how we relate, and how we process experiences throughout our lives," she declares in it.
The Princess's London visit followed the exciting announcement that she's taken another huge step in her return to royal duties since her cancer diagnosis in 2024. From 14th-15th May, Kate will be in Italy, also with her Royal Foundation Centre. This will be her first overseas visit since 2023 and it'll also be a solo trip.
Aides have said she's "very much looking forward" to it and one of her last solo overseas trips was to Denmark in 2022 with the RFC too. In Italy she'll see first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach helps to create environments where nature comes together with loving relationships to support children's development.
After such a challenging few years, it'll be lovely to see the Princess in her element learning more about and discussing a topic she's so passionate about.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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