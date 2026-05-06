Keep seeing 11:11 or 444? You might be spotting angel signs, and there’s a reason you’re seeing them

Do you keep catching the clock at 11:11? Or find yourself spotting the same sets of numbers or signs all the time? You might just be spotting angel signs, and there’s a reason you’re seeing them.

So says Theresa Cheung, the 'British grande dame of psychic and spiritual studies’. Theresa appeared on ITV’s This Morning to break down exactly what some of the more common angel signs and patterns mean, including specific numbers, feathers and even magpies.

If you’re often seeing the same numbers or patterns, Theresa’s message is that, "It is a sign that we are not alone, that is my personal belief. But for you I would like you to think of it as a sign. What do you need to notice in your life or change?"

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She went on to explain how this idea is nothing new. In fact, it's centuries old.

The idea is rooted in numerology, with Theresa adding "God is often called the master mathematician". Following numerology, angel numbers are a sequence of digits that typically contain repetition (1111 or 444) or patterns (1234).

Empower Your Inner Psychic by Theresa Cheung | £12.47 at Amazon Blending personal development and scientific study with mindfulness practices, this book explores the theory behind psychic abilities, along with practical ways in which we can harness them.

What are angel numbers and what do they mean?

1 - New beginnings

2 - Balance

3 - Creativity

4 - Support

5 - Change

6 - Structure

7 - Spiritual awakening

8 - Abundance and material concerns

9 - Endings

Theresa added, “The whole universe is a series of numbers and numbers have energies in many cultures”. If you’re seeing the same patterns or sequences, she explained, "You’re getting a nudge towards that number for a reason for you personally.

"It is a time to pause and think about your mindset and what it is currently attracting. It is a powerful moment to course correct, if your thoughts are veering towards exaggeration or catastrophe, course correct and think about something more warm or positive."

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It’s not just numbers that can be a sign, though.

Speaking to one caller who keeps seeing white feathers following the death of her boyfriend years ago and her father receiving a terminal diagnosis, Theresa explained that these feathers represent something bigger.

After asking the caller to contemplate where she keeps finding feathers, such as in an unused cupboard, Theresa shared this is a symbol that "there’s so much of your life still unexplored and for you to live and love and feel joy about".

A third caller asked Theresa about the superstition of always seeing one magpie - does it really mean one for sorrow?

Not so. An angel sign, per Theresa, is always a positive sign. Theresa instead suggest that magpies have a spiritual connection, often seen a symbol between worlds

For anyone still hung up on the nursery rhyme about one sorrow, two for joy, Theresa says if you see one magpie, don’t immediately look for another, but look around for something else - a rose, a butterfly, a robin. It stops the expectation of sorrow and you can manifest something better.

(Image credit: Jürgen Kosten/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)

While some might scoff at the idea of angel signs and numbers, Theresa explained that, through her work with neuroscientists, the human brain is "hard-wired to seek meaning and patterns, that is our natural flow, but we live in a time today where we have been taught to go against that."

Quoting Einstein, Theresa added, "You can either see everything as a miracle, or nothing".