Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 5-11 May

Ready to find out what the week ahead (May 5-11) has in store?

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for May 5-11 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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Think twice before you deliver an ultimatum or react to someone who has pressed your buttons. Maintain a dignified silence. Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

You may feel you have reached an impasse, but there’s wiggle room. What you don’t want to do is write something off because you can’t see a way forward.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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There may be some truth to what someone is telling you, but you’d be better investigating further. Likewise, in the event of an unwelcome decision, ask for a second opinion.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

Getting everyone involved with a major project to agree or even show up will be akin to herding cats. Everyone has their own agenda. Keep cool and bring treats.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

There’s more to situations than meets the eye, so prepare to dive deep. Someone may be keeping a secret or disguising their motives. Put on your deerstalker.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

You’re on a voyage of discovery. Travelling to unknown destinations aside, what starts out as a decluttering exercise or a fact-finding mission could reveal hidden treasures.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Talking money with partners or financial organisations is recommended. Be clear with your demands and don’t settle for less than you deserve. Do not compromise!

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Small disagreements can turn into big upsets. If you sense a situation is at a tipping point, park it for three days, then try again and you’ll get a result.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

This week, use your intuition. If you believe the time has come to make someone an offer, go for it. And if you think more lies behind a situation, start digging.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

If a matter has reached stalemate, look for an intermediary. Your ability to see a way through may be hampered by the desire to settle scores. Fresh thinking is needed.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

There’s a history to a current dilemma, and it probably lies in events that took place in late January. Go over the paperwork, check your emails and texts. Keep looking.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

You may not like confrontations, but sometimes it’s the only way to achieve what’s right and fair. There’s a chance you’re being manipulated – you must call it out.