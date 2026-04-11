Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton reveals what's in store for each star sign for 7-13 April

Ready to find out what was in the stars for your week (7th-13th April?)

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for 7-13 April 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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You're hot to trot. Mars zips into your sign and will be urging you onward and upward for the next six weeks. Pursue your ambitions - no obstacle is too great.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

If you're in the mood for romance, you couldn't have sweeter stars. And even if you're not, using charm, flattery and gentle persuasion will get you what you want.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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Don't keep putting off something you know needs doing. In two weeks' time, Uranus and his box of surprises will enter your sign and you could be swept off your feet.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

If you want something, go to the top. And if you're seeking promotion, don't underplay your abilities. Talk yourself up. Rise to the challenge. It is your time to impress.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

Far-reaching is one way of looking at this week's events; educational would be another. Now's not the time to hope things will work themselves out. Make your position clear.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

It's always good to know what people are prepared to do on your behalf and what they are not. Whether for love or money, accept what's offered and don't haggle.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Things are complicated. In some ways it's a great time to join forces with others and sign contracts, but there's a risk you could be getting in over your head.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

If something doesn't work the first time, keep trying. Especially where technology is concerned, glitches are likely, but they can be ironed out. It's the same with a minor upset.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

Spring has definitely sprung. You're on form and ready to take on the competition - if not to beat it. Let your spirit of adventure take you on this roller-coaster ride.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

The focus is on home and family. It's the perfect opportunity for a gathering of the clans and the right time to embark on a process of renovation or reconciliation.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

Expect to be in demand and on your travels. It's a fast-paced week, so you'll be thinking on your feet and making last-minute adjustments. It could be a lot of fun, though.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

Money isn't everything, but this is the right time to open up financial discussions and make clear that you are worth what you're asking for. Be nice but firm.