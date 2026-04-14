Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton reveals what's in store for each star sign for 14-20 April
As we approach the end of Aries season, Penny Thornton's astrological reading for the week
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Wondering what's in store for you this week (14th-20th April)? Let's consult the stars to find out.
Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!
Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years.
Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.
Weekly horoscope for 14-20 April 2026
Aries weekly horoscope
Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.Article continues below
All is not as it seems this week, so before you jump to any conclusions, wait to see the full picture. Someone has made an error, and it could be you.
Taurus weekly horoscope
Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.
There's a dreamy aspect to romance at the moment, so savour it. However, confusion is also in the air - if in doubt about anything, check the backstory.
Gemini weekly horoscope
Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.
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This week, new starts are recommended, especially in relation to business and collaborations. Offers arising now could change your life in the best of ways.
Cancer weekly horoscope
Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.
If someone is putting you under pressure, ask yourself, why the hurry? Not everyone is being as honest as you think, and acquiring distance and perspective is advised.
Leo weekly horoscope
Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.
Even if you're a little underwhelmed with a result, there's probably something valuable to take away from it. Look for the diamond in the rough, not the sparkly imitation.
Virgo weekly horoscope
Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.
The more you try to make sense of a situation, the more confused you'll become. Focus on the facts, not on hearsay or other people's opinions.
Libra weekly horoscope
Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.
Don't lose sight of your integrity. However tempting an offer may be or how convincing someone appears to be, if it clashes with your values, it's not worth the risk.
Scorpio weekly horoscope
Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.
Welcome a new order, however it comes in. Even if it's going to shake up your routine and affect the way you work, it's going to be a good thing.
Sagittarius weekly horoscope
Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.
Go with your heart. A new beginning now will bring joy, even though the initial stages could be hard work. Consider the efforts and challenges as a labour of love.
Capricorn weekly horoscope
Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.
A new home or new influences on the home front are in view. When your roots are solid, your tree of life can flourish. Out with the old, in with the new.
Aquarius weekly horoscope
Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.
Travel could open your eyes to new possibilities and, in general, this is an eye-opening period. You've needed a new outlook for a while. Embrace all that it offers.
Pisces weekly horoscope
Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.
It's time for a fresh look at finances and to upgrade your self value. You may have to be more robust in your approach to people who pay you or owe you money.
Penny Thornton is an astrologer and author. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was awarded its Diploma in 1977. Penny has had eight books published including Synastry, the astrology of relationships and most recently, Astrology in the Workplace.
She combines her work as a serious astrologer with writing columns for magazines in the UK and Europe and appearing on television. In the year 2000 she established Astrolutely.com, now one of the top astrology sites in the world.
In her former life, Penny was a member of the Royal Ballet Company.
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