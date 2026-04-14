Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton reveals what's in store for each star sign for 14-20 April

Wondering what's in store for you this week (14th-20th April)? Let's consult the stars to find out.

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for 14-20 April 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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All is not as it seems this week, so before you jump to any conclusions, wait to see the full picture. Someone has made an error, and it could be you.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

There's a dreamy aspect to romance at the moment, so savour it. However, confusion is also in the air - if in doubt about anything, check the backstory.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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This week, new starts are recommended, especially in relation to business and collaborations. Offers arising now could change your life in the best of ways.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

If someone is putting you under pressure, ask yourself, why the hurry? Not everyone is being as honest as you think, and acquiring distance and perspective is advised.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

Even if you're a little underwhelmed with a result, there's probably something valuable to take away from it. Look for the diamond in the rough, not the sparkly imitation.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

The more you try to make sense of a situation, the more confused you'll become. Focus on the facts, not on hearsay or other people's opinions.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Don't lose sight of your integrity. However tempting an offer may be or how convincing someone appears to be, if it clashes with your values, it's not worth the risk.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Welcome a new order, however it comes in. Even if it's going to shake up your routine and affect the way you work, it's going to be a good thing.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

Go with your heart. A new beginning now will bring joy, even though the initial stages could be hard work. Consider the efforts and challenges as a labour of love.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

A new home or new influences on the home front are in view. When your roots are solid, your tree of life can flourish. Out with the old, in with the new.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

Travel could open your eyes to new possibilities and, in general, this is an eye-opening period. You've needed a new outlook for a while. Embrace all that it offers.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

It's time for a fresh look at finances and to upgrade your self value. You may have to be more robust in your approach to people who pay you or owe you money.