Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 31 March - 6 April

Read your weekly horoscope for 31 March - 6 April 2026, from expert astrologers Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton, and discover what's in store for the week ahead...

If you're eager to look at what's right in front of you, our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

About our astrologers

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Sally Trotman is an astrologer and psychic, who contributes her expertise and wisdom to the woman&home weekly horoscope. Sally's work guides her followers to reach for the stars via the mediums of astrology, numerology and tarot. She also teaches yoga, meditation, and reiki.

Weekly horoscope for 3 - 9 March 2026

Aries Weekly Horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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"Now the Sun is in your sign, set three clear intentions for the coming year. Where would you like to be this time next year? Set yourself a new challenge." Sally Trotman

"This is one of the more important weeks of 2026. Whatever you’re doing, it will make memories. Feathers may be ruffled on Saturday, but love conquers all. Enjoy." Penny Thornton

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

"You can attract new opportunities in love and business now Venus is in your sign. Try different avenues and be flexible in your approach." Sally Trotman

"Venus enters your sign, bringing love and happy times with her. Will the earth move over the weekend? Very possibly, but you may also have cause to set someone straight." Penny Thornton

Gemini Weekly Horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

"Your sense of humour uplifts everyone around you! Recognise your ability to inspire. Give yourself credit for what you do for your friends and family." Sally Trotman

"Put the interests of the many before those of just one person. Great things can come into being now, but like all labours they have their share of pain and effort." Penny Thornton

Cancer Weekly Horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

"Gentle by nature, it can be difficult for you to put your needs above others. However, this is important now so think about what you need to look after yourself." Sally Trotman

"Opportunities like these come rarely, so don’t hold back for fear of looking too interested or too pushy. Claim your place at the top table and don’t worry if people don’t like it." Penny Thornton

Leo Weekly Horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the center of attention, and big-hearted.

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"Whilst you like to be in the spotlight, you also need time away from the crowds to reflect and recharge. Spend some time in quiet contemplation" Sally Trotman

"Thursday’s Full Moon signals closure and completion, but it can also mean delays and detours with travel. Leave plenty of time for journeys, but anticipate a happy landing." Penny Thornton

Virgo Weekly Horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

"What energises you? Consider this and then act on your ideas. With spring now here you can spread your wings and be bolder in your approach to life." Sally Trotman

"People tend to regret what they didn’t do, not what they did. So go all out to get the best of these stars. It’ll feel good to be in the winners’ circle.." Penny Thornton

Libra Weekly Horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

"The Full Moon in your sign helps you to find some perspective this week. Balance logic with intuition to make the best choices for yourself." Sally Trotman

"The Full Moon on Thursday is the only one in your sign this year, so make the most of it. It's time to make ties that bind and sever connections of those who aren't worthy." Penny Thornton

Scorpio Weekly Horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

"The Moon in your sign on the 4th helps you to understand more about what is true for you. Listen to your own inner wisdom and follow your heart for success." Sally Trotman

"You’re no stranger to passion, so if you’re ready to show how committed you are to someone or something, don’t hold back. As always, fortune favours the fearless." Penny Thornton

Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

"On the 6th the Moon moves into your sign. This helps boost your energy and self-confidence. Make the most of this moment by making a bold move!" Sally Trotman

"Bringing something beautiful into being is forecast. Whatever the challenges, keep your focus on the end game and don’t let anyone steal your thunder or burst your balloon." Penny Thornton

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

"You are steady as a rock. Others lean on you for support and most of the time you can offer this. However, remember to give as much to yourself as you do to others." Sally Trotman

"It may have taken six months for you to get to this point, but it will all be worth it. Right now there is a sense of an ending that will lead to future happiness." Penny Thornton

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

"Your unique outlook on life helps others to gain perspective. Someone will seek your advice this week. Know that your wisdom will help them enormously." Sally Trotman

"You find yourself at a crossroads. And it’s your choice as to which way you go. Nothing is written in stone, so make sure your decision is one you can live with." Penny Thornton

Pisces Weekly Horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

"The Sun, Mercury, Venus and Mars are all in your sign this week! Expect something magnificent to manifest for you in some area of your life." Sally Trotman

"Mercury in your sign helps you to read between the lines. Use your sixth sense to communicate in a new way with someone close to you now" Penny Thornton