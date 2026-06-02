Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 2-8 June

Ready to see what the week ahead (June 2-8) has in store for you?

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for June 2-8 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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The ministry of false information is at work, making it difficult to separate truth from fiction. Then again, if you’re ready to be romanced, sit back and enjoy the trip.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

You usually have your feet on the ground but Neptune’s misty tentacles are all over your stars. It’s the kind of week when weird and rather wonderful things happen.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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Don’t be surprised if things don’t go quite according to plan, especially over the weekend. Someone you thought was rather dull could turn out to be full of surprises.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

Things are far from clear at the moment, so don’t be tempted to buy into anything that doesn’t come with ironclad guarantees. Protect your assets, particularly your heart.

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

It’s a little too soon to put all your faith in someone or pile all your energies and resources into an endeavour. There is something you can’t see. Give things a bit more time.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

It will be easy to lose your way, whether you’re on your travels or dealing with a complicated situation. Go slowly and retrace your steps rather than blunder on blindly.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

What you see is not necessarily what you get. This could be very good news in that a disappointment could turn out to have a silver lining. Avoid snap judgements.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

Don’t lose sight of your dreams. However things look at the moment, they can and will change. And perhaps manifesting that dream means you have to change your tactics.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

People you meet for the first time could have a surprising effect on you. Attraction aside, who they are, what they do and how they view life could open up new possibilities.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

Recollections may vary. You may have cause to remember these wise words in the coming week. Your version of events may differ from someone else’s. Agree to disagree.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

Life looks a lot better with rose-coloured spectacles on and through the lens of our hopes and dreams. Keep believing, and don’t let fear of failure hold you back.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

Keeping plans loose is one thing; not doing anything towards making something happen is the road to never-ever-land. If you fail to plan, you’re planning to fail!