Wondering what should I wear today? From chilly mornings to sunny afternoons, here's what to consider when opening your wardrobe this week

What should I wear today has felt like the first question of every morning recently. One day I'm layering up with my wool coat, and the next I'm considering baring ankles. According to the Met Office, the upcoming week, 9th-15th March, will consist of mild temperatures in the UK that are above average for March, with bright sunny spells, but with still cool mornings and the occasional showers.

The transition into spring means that we wave goodbye to heavy layers and welcome lighter staples, including the best trench coats, delicate knitwear, and blazers. Not only is the weather something to consider, but of course, your everyday schedule. On busy office days, you might feel more inclined to wear sharp tailoring to feel your best, whereas if you're simply running errands, laid-back denim will do; this guide factors in all of this, picking items that should work hard in your spring capsule wardrobe.

From denim shirt dresses and a waterproof trench that will work well when showers are expected to suede cropped jackets teamed with jeans on cooler mornings, and a tailored trouser suit for the days you want to feel especially put together, I've rounded up seven outfits that will carry you through the week ahead.

What should I wear today – Monday

Start the week off with a bang with this sharp, tailored trouser suit and bright knitted t-shirt from ME+EM – plus it was International Women's Day over the weekend, and ME+EM is one of our favourite female-founded brands, first started by Clare Hornby in 2009.

Tailoring is ideal when you're heading into the office or simply running errands, and the best trouser suits are capable of making you feel and look your best – especially as you enter a new week. Tailoring can be paired with lightweight knitwear on cooler days to ensure you stay cosy, and we'd reccomend that you finish this look with your best white trainers, and a lightweight mac for maximum coverage.

Zara High Neck Pinstripe Blazer Zw Collection £89.99 at Zara The asymmetrical collar on this pinstripe blazer makes it look far more expensive than it actually is. Not only can you pair this with the matching straight-leg trousers, but it will also complement denim, dresses, and even skirts – a blazer is the ultimate spring layering piece. Zara High-Waist Pinstripe Trousers Zw Collection £39.99 at Zara These high-waisted trousers feature a smart, ironed crease on the front that enhances their appeal. Perfect for creating spring smart-casual outfits, these trousers will work hard to complement a range of looks. ME+EM Straight Polo Tee £195 at ME+EM ME+EM is the British clothing brand to have on your radar for elevated wardrobe staples. This bright orange knit offers the ultimate way to liven up darker hues, and it's made from a luxurious blend of merino wool, cashmere and silk.

What should I wear today – Tuesday

A denim shirt dress is the ultimate solution on sunny spring days, just add your best trench coat to battle against unexpected showers. Cool, on-trend and easy to style, denim dresses work for a variety of occasions and can be worn with thicker layers on cooler days. We'd recommend wearing these thermal tights with this shirt dress for the upcoming week.

M&S Pure Cotton Denim Midi Shirt Dress £46 at M&S Already a best-selling style, we predict that this denim shirt dress will sell out fast. A shirt dress is an easy choice on days you're asking what should I wear today, and we love this short sleeve design from M&S. John Lewis John Lewis Water Repellent Belted Trench Coat £139 at John Lewis Layer up this spring with this classic trench from John Lewis. Perfect for beating the spring showers, it not only looks the part, but it's also made from a water repellent fabric blend too. Adidas Samba Og Leopard-Print Leather Low-Top Trainers £80 at Selfridges Liven up your everyday attire with these fun leopard-printed trainers. Offering a quick and effective way to add personality to block coloured or monochrome outfits, these trainers are a worthy investment.

What should I wear today – Wednesday

Although it's spring, this week temperatures reach lows of 9° Celsius, which means that lightweight knits are still very much in need. A colourful jumper paired with smart wide-leg trousers and leather loafers is a simple and effective formula for those with busy schedules. Smart and intentional yet versatile enough to transition from daytime to evening, this is the kind of outfit formula that never fails to impress.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What should I wear today – Thursday

Is Thursday the new Friday? We think so. And if you've got plans to meet up with friends or family ahead of the weekend, you want an outfit that can transition from daytime to evening with ease. This week, the weather is mostly mild, which means that suede outerwear should be just enough to keep you warm. Try pairing a suede jacket with a smart tie-neck blouse and some cropped wide-leg jeans.

Mango Suede Leather Jacket With Buttons £139.99 at Mango Made from 100% bovine leather this supple suede jacket is the kind of piece that you'll wear for years to come. It features two handy front pockets and a cropped silhouette that makes it perfect for teaming with high-waisted denim. With Nothing Underneath The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, Blue Multi Stripe £95 at With Nothing Underneath With Nothing Underneath are the brand to have on your radar if you're looking to update your current shirt collection. Made from a fine poplin cotton and featuring a blue multi stripe this shirt will quickly become your most-worn item. Jigsaw Tyne Wide Leg Cropped Jean | Vintage Mid Blue £99 at Jigsaw You can't go wrong with investing in a pair of the best wide-leg jeans. This pair feature a cropped wide-leg silhouette that makes them perfect for showing off your footwear. Try styling with ballet flats or colourful trainers.

What should I wear today – Friday

Jeans and a blazer are a failsafe choice on Fridays, especially if you have evening plans after a busy day. Suitable for both the daytime and the evening, sharp tailoring paired with laid-back denim is the ultimate smart-casual attire. Play around with the blazer texture and shade to add more depth to your outfit.

ME+EM Sharp Shoulder Blazer £350 at ME+EM This blazer features a flattering fitted shape, a heritage check in a warm brown and orange. The sharp shoulders will add definition to your silhouette. M&S High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £36 at M&S If you prefer straight-leg denim silhouettes over wide-leg, these jeans from M&S are the perfect find, however we'd recommend shopping them quickly before they sell out. COS Clean Cut T-Shirt £29 at COS COS is the place to shop for elevated basics, and their t-shirt range is seriously impressive. This clean cut classic t-shirt will work as a base for almost any outfit.

What should I wear today – Saturday

Saturday style calls for something that feels easy yet elevated, especially when your plans could range from a coffee catch-up with friends to a relaxed solo wander around town. A slip skirt is a versatile choice, polished but comfortable for all-day wear. Try out this leopard print style from British clothing brand Rixo, it's a fashion-insider favourite, and by adding this butter yellow cardigan, you'll feel spring-ready!

This leopard print slip skirt and butter yellow cardigan combination will work perfectly for a Mother's Day lunch outing this Sunday, too.

Rixo Kelly Silk Midi Skirt in Leopard Brown £215 at Rixo Our Digital Ecomerce Editor Caroline Parr recommends this skirt and advises, "This leopard print skirt has worked seriously hard in my wardrobe in the last couple of years. It's my go-to whenever the weather is, shall we say, confusing. You can wear it with sandals, trainers, or tights and boots, and it will work with everything from a camisole to your chunkiest knitwear. Trust me, buy it.". & Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knitted Cardigan £87 at & Other Stories All variations of yellow are playing a key role in the colour trends this season. This butter yellow cardigan offers an easy way to liven up darker neutrals and will look extremely chic when teamed with leopard print. Zara Flat Leather Ballet Flats £35.99 at Zara These sweet Mary-Jane-style flats are made from real smooth leather and feature an adjustable buckled strap. An elegant alternative to loafers or mules, pair these flats with slip skirts, tailored trousers or laid-back denim.

What should I wear today – Sunday

Sundays should be a day of rest, making it the perfect time to wear laid-back loungewear and your best slippers. In the evening, after celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, 15th March, you might want to tune in to watch the Oscars and cosy up in this loungewear combination. Finish the look with shearling-lined UGG boots.