Wondering what should I wear today? From chilly mornings to sunny afternoons, here's what to consider when opening your wardrobe this week
If you're searching "what should I wear today?" we've got answers
What should I wear today has felt like the first question of every morning recently. One day I'm layering up with my wool coat, and the next I'm considering baring ankles. According to the Met Office, the upcoming week, 9th-15th March, will consist of mild temperatures in the UK that are above average for March, with bright sunny spells, but with still cool mornings and the occasional showers.
The transition into spring means that we wave goodbye to heavy layers and welcome lighter staples, including the best trench coats, delicate knitwear, and blazers. Not only is the weather something to consider, but of course, your everyday schedule. On busy office days, you might feel more inclined to wear sharp tailoring to feel your best, whereas if you're simply running errands, laid-back denim will do; this guide factors in all of this, picking items that should work hard in your spring capsule wardrobe.
From denim shirt dresses and a waterproof trench that will work well when showers are expected to suede cropped jackets teamed with jeans on cooler mornings, and a tailored trouser suit for the days you want to feel especially put together, I've rounded up seven outfits that will carry you through the week ahead.
What should I wear today – Monday
Start the week off with a bang with this sharp, tailored trouser suit and bright knitted t-shirt from ME+EM – plus it was International Women's Day over the weekend, and ME+EM is one of our favourite female-founded brands, first started by Clare Hornby in 2009.
Tailoring is ideal when you're heading into the office or simply running errands, and the best trouser suits are capable of making you feel and look your best – especially as you enter a new week. Tailoring can be paired with lightweight knitwear on cooler days to ensure you stay cosy, and we'd reccomend that you finish this look with your best white trainers, and a lightweight mac for maximum coverage.
The asymmetrical collar on this pinstripe blazer makes it look far more expensive than it actually is. Not only can you pair this with the matching straight-leg trousers, but it will also complement denim, dresses, and even skirts – a blazer is the ultimate spring layering piece.
These high-waisted trousers feature a smart, ironed crease on the front that enhances their appeal. Perfect for creating spring smart-casual outfits, these trousers will work hard to complement a range of looks.
ME+EM is the British clothing brand to have on your radar for elevated wardrobe staples. This bright orange knit offers the ultimate way to liven up darker hues, and it's made from a luxurious blend of merino wool, cashmere and silk.
What should I wear today – Tuesday
A denim shirt dress is the ultimate solution on sunny spring days, just add your best trench coat to battle against unexpected showers. Cool, on-trend and easy to style, denim dresses work for a variety of occasions and can be worn with thicker layers on cooler days. We'd recommend wearing these thermal tights with this shirt dress for the upcoming week.
What should I wear today – Wednesday
Although it's spring, this week temperatures reach lows of 9° Celsius, which means that lightweight knits are still very much in need. A colourful jumper paired with smart wide-leg trousers and leather loafers is a simple and effective formula for those with busy schedules. Smart and intentional yet versatile enough to transition from daytime to evening, this is the kind of outfit formula that never fails to impress.
Cobalt blue is one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, and what better way of embracing this optimistic shade than with this wool funnel neck jumper. Pair with earthy browns, sleek black or even your white jeans outfits.
With a gathered toe, a chunky sole and a dark brown tone, these leather loafers are a smart addition to your current footwear collection. Take inspiration from our guide on what socks to wear with loafers and team with a contrasting colour.
What should I wear today – Thursday
Is Thursday the new Friday? We think so. And if you've got plans to meet up with friends or family ahead of the weekend, you want an outfit that can transition from daytime to evening with ease. This week, the weather is mostly mild, which means that suede outerwear should be just enough to keep you warm. Try pairing a suede jacket with a smart tie-neck blouse and some cropped wide-leg jeans.
With Nothing Underneath are the brand to have on your radar if you're looking to update your current shirt collection. Made from a fine poplin cotton and featuring a blue multi stripe this shirt will quickly become your most-worn item.
What should I wear today – Friday
Jeans and a blazer are a failsafe choice on Fridays, especially if you have evening plans after a busy day. Suitable for both the daytime and the evening, sharp tailoring paired with laid-back denim is the ultimate smart-casual attire. Play around with the blazer texture and shade to add more depth to your outfit.
What should I wear today – Saturday
Saturday style calls for something that feels easy yet elevated, especially when your plans could range from a coffee catch-up with friends to a relaxed solo wander around town. A slip skirt is a versatile choice, polished but comfortable for all-day wear. Try out this leopard print style from British clothing brand Rixo, it's a fashion-insider favourite, and by adding this butter yellow cardigan, you'll feel spring-ready!
This leopard print slip skirt and butter yellow cardigan combination will work perfectly for a Mother's Day lunch outing this Sunday, too.
Our Digital Ecomerce Editor Caroline Parr recommends this skirt and advises, "This leopard print skirt has worked seriously hard in my wardrobe in the last couple of years. It's my go-to whenever the weather is, shall we say, confusing. You can wear it with sandals, trainers, or tights and boots, and it will work with everything from a camisole to your chunkiest knitwear. Trust me, buy it.".
What should I wear today – Sunday
Sundays should be a day of rest, making it the perfect time to wear laid-back loungewear and your best slippers. In the evening, after celebrating Mother's Day on Sunday, 15th March, you might want to tune in to watch the Oscars and cosy up in this loungewear combination. Finish the look with shearling-lined UGG boots.