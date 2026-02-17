I wear loafers almost every day – this is why 2026 is the time to say goodbye to no-show socks

Anyone who knows me would tell you that my love of loafers is a core part of my personality; however, figuring out what socks to wear with loafers is an art in itself. Whether wearing relaxed denim or sharp tailoring, loafers make everything more intentional, and choosing the right socks ensures they look their best.

Thanks to the rise in popularity of the once-controversial socks-and-loafers pairing, deciding what socks to wear with loafers in 2026 is wide open. Vibrant ankle socks, sheer knee-high styles and even playful prints are now all valid choices. Visible socks are in, and the beauty of them is that they can instantly liven up the simplest of outfits. A flash of vibrant colour peaking out from a suede loafer can be incredibly chic, whilst an eye-catching stripe adds a playful element to monochrome outfits.

Socks are a secret weapon for adding more dimension and colour to everyday styling. A combination that's a personal favourite has to be bright crimson socks paired with brown suede loafers – perfect for finishing off those smart-casual outfits, including jeans and a blazer. More elegant takes on this trend include sheer or lace socks teamed with skirts and dresses, and if you want a sock that works with tailoring, grey shades are a trending choice.

Here are the five styles that embrace this trend and answer the long-debated question of what socks to wear with loafers.

1. What socks to wear with loafers: colourful socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking for quick and simple ways to liven up your jeans-and-loafers outfits? The answer is simple, colourful socks. Take your pick from the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026 and opt for vivid reds, cobalt blues or sunshine yellow.

Pigmented tones work well alongside most denim shades, and bright socks can add a fun pop of colour to otherwise neutral outfits. You could always replicate the tone elsewhere in your look, for example, opt for crimson socks and add a bright red tote for a cohesive finish.

& Other Stories Rib-Knit Silk-Blend Socks £18 at & Other Stories Team chocolate brown, burgundy or tanned loafers with these bright blue socks. They are knitted from a mulberry silk blend and feature a ribbed texture. Anthropologie Ribbed Trouser Socks £10 at Anthropologie Embrace vivid reds with these ribbed trouser socks. These are perfect for styling with leather or suede loafers and your best wide-leg jeans. M&S Suede Loafers £56 at M&S These best-selling loafers are the kind of staple that will elevate almost any outfit. Smart enough to pair with your best trouser suit yet versatile enough to wear alongside laid-back denim.

2. What socks to wear with loafers: warm tones

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warm hues such as beige, cream or light mocha mousse are perfect for pairing with suede loafers. COS's current collection features some sandy gold ankle socks that will complement brown loafers perfectly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Suede is everywhere this season, and it plays an essential role in the spring/summer shoe trends 2026. If you're stuck on what socks pair well with supple fabric, warm neutral tones are a safe bet.

COS Ribbed Lurex Socks £10 at COS Make a subtle statement with these gold ankle socks. The shade makes them ideal for pairing with warm beige tones as well as earthy hues including chocolate brown and khaki. Mango Ribbed Wool Blend Socks Medium Brown £12.99 at Mango These wool-blend socks come in a medium brown tone which makes them a versatile choice, and they feature a smart ribbed texture for a luxurious finish. Nobodys Child Tan Suede Loafers £115 at Nobody's Child These tanned suede loafers from the British clothing brand Nobody's Child will become your new wardrobe go-to. The light tanned suede is ideal for pairing with spring neutrals.

3. What socks to wear with loafers: playful prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Checked, argyle, striped or polka dot? Take your pick of the playful prints that are part of the spring/summer 2026 fashion trends.

Prints can add dimension to monochrome or block coloured outfits. The trick to seamlessly integrating print into your look is to mimic the tones elsewhere in your look. Try wearing beige polka-dot socks alongside indigo denim jeans and one of your best trench coats.

TOAST Check Cotton Cashmere Socks | Blue/parchment £25 at TOAST Try pairing these blue checked socks alongside brown or burgundy loafers. Add a cobalt blue piece of knitwear and some crisp white jeans for a spring daytime look. Damson Madder Calf Length Socks in Burg & Red Polka Dot £12 at Damson Madder Polka dots reign as one of the key trending prints this season, and these socks offer the chicest way to embrace them. Not only will these pair with structured footwear, but also with your most comfortable trainers. Mango Gathered Leather Moccasin £89.99 at Mango Made from 100% bovine leather, these burgundy loafers feature a classic round toe and a smart, structured sole, making them an elevated, work-ready choice.

4. What socks to wear with loafers: grey socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This season and last, grey seems to have surpassed black and white. Designer brands, including Miu Miu and Prada, have embraced a range of grey shades from cloud grey to charcoal. Grey socks with loafers offer a smart, intentional finish to smart workwear. Add grey socks to your trouser suit for a refined yet stylish finishing touch.

Falke Falke Cosy Wool Socks | Light Grey Melange £20 at TOAST Falke is renowned for their premium quality, and this wool and cashmere blend will not disappoint. Their ribbed ankle and cosy texture will complement low-cut shoes. M&S 5pk Seamless Toes Anklets £6 at M&S If you prefer low-cut styles, this 5-pack of grey anklet socks is for you. The pale grey offers a more interesting neutral than white, and if you're styling grey tailoring or knitwear, these will tie in well. FitFlop Women's Delicato Soft Leather Loafers £95 at FitFlop FitFlop is not only home to some of the best slippers, but they also have a collection of comfort-first loafers. I've been wearing my flatform FitFlop loafers almost every day this past season.

5. What socks to wear with loafers: sheer socks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking for elegant alternatives to your classic monochrome ankle socks or even tights, sheer fabrics are a beautiful choice. The high street is brimming with options, from black sheer knee-highs to coffee coloured socks.

Sheer socks work best when they are visible, so either style them alongside midi-skirts, dresses or cropped trousers to make the most of their impact.

M&S Sheer Spot Knee Highs £6 at M&S A stylish alternative to tights, these spotted knee highs will work with sleek black leather loafers seamlessly. The knee-length makes them ideal for styling with midi skirts or dresses. Calzedonia Calzedonia Sheer Socks in Sheer Coffee £8.99 at ASOS Embrace warm brown tones with these coffee coloured socks. Style with dark brown or earthy-toned loafers for a cohesive finish. Dune Giya Flat Leather Penny Loafers £89 at Selfridges These penny loafers are a smart everyday staple that can work for a variety of dress codes and occasions, from important office days to off-duty weekend outings.

As someone who has a long-standing love of loafers, embracing socks as a valuable accessory is a quick and easy way to enhance your look and make your shoes more than just a footnote to your outfit. Playing with trending colours, new textures and print can refresh your outfits with minimal effort, and of course, socks tend to be pretty cost-effective, but can reinvent your whole look.

If you previously thought no-show socks were the only answer for low-cut footwear, such as loafers, it's time to think again. The trend for on-show socks and loafers has come to the fore more as androgynous tailoring has grown in popularity, as this styling tip definitely is one originally 'borrowed from the boys', but an aesthetic that women in every age group are making their own.

For relaxed daytime attire, colourful, vibrant-toned socks are the ultimate accessory, especially when styling otherwise monochrome outfits. The same goes for patterned socks; they offer a quick and effective way to elevate jeans and tailoring, but can work with skirts and dresses too.

For a more elegant take on this trend, sheer patterned or lace styles are a luxurious choice and work for smarter occasions, and don't be afraid to try bolder socks over sheer tights, if you still want some extra leg coverage. This is a fun, personality-driven look, so don't be afraid to let your favourite colours shine through.