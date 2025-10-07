I never thought I'd call loafers comfy – until I found FitFlop's plush collection

When the autumn chill sets in, I reach for loafers. Admittedly, swapping my open-toe sandals or lightweight trainers for more robust, structured footwear is actually something that brings me joy when saying goodbye to the sunnier months.

At the start of September, I got my hands on a pair of FitFlop loafers, and I've worn them almost every single day – and they've truly elevated my expectations about how comfortable loafers can be – a shoe notorious for rubbing and blistering. I associate FitFlop with comfort-first designs, and I've tried some of the best white trainers and the most comfortable sandals from their collections, and even the best slippers, but I didn't know that they had perfected the loafer, too – until now!

I opted for the F-Luma Leather Demi Wedge Penny Loafers, and although this specific style is sold out, there are plenty of similar designs that deliver on style and comfort that are worth shopping for this season.

(Image credit: Molly Smith)

What sets these loafers apart from almost all of the other styles I've tried is their cushioned ankle, which is completely blister-proof. With most structured leather shoes, you expect a slight wearing-in period, but these felt comfortable immediately, causing no rubbing or blisters.

FitFlop prioritizes comfort, which is revolutionary for loafers – a shoe known for long break-in periods. Although my exact style has sold out, the brand offers an array of loafers built with the same "microwobbleboard" comfort technology and interior ankle support.

Shop FitFlop Loafers

When I think of autumn outfit ideas, these loafers are the chicest finishing touch. I've styled them with nearly everything in my wardrobe. For the daytime, they pair seamlessly with tailored separates, denim jeans, or floaty midi skirts, and they even work for evenings out too. I recently finished a date night outfit with these leather loafers, styled with a Nobody's Child dress, thick tights (an autumn essential), and a tailored blazer.

It's also worth noting that loafers are also quietly appearing in the autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, and FitFlop's collection offers precisely what the trend needs: elevated, ergonomic, and well-made.