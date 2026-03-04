Studded shoes are making a comeback, and these high street buys are the chicest alternatives to Valentino's loafers I've seen

This year’s spring shoe trends are all about putting modern twists on classic staples. With embellishments, texture, and contemporary accents, giving a refresh to timeless silhouettes. And loafers, a now staple in our wardrobe, are just one of many shoe styles getting a seasonal refresh.

Valentino Garavani’s fastaway embellished suede loafers deliver the designer inspiration to this look, and with the brand’s iconic Rockstud heels featuring prominently in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we expect the interest in studded footwear to only grow in the coming months.

Loafers offer a more wearable twist on the look, and embellished loafers have found their way onto the high street, meaning you can get this statement look on a budget, too. Playful without compromising on polish, I've rounded up a few of my favourites.

Shop Embellished Loafers

Valentino Garavani Fastaway Embellished Suede Loafers £1,390 at Net-A-Porter

Zara Studded Split Suede Deck Shoes £59.99 at Zara These Zara shoes have been crafted from 100% real leather, with the soft suede texture delivering an elevated finish thanks to the stud detailing. They still feel classic, though, with a rounded toe and laces at the front creating an easy everyday style. River Island Brown Faux Suede Studded Loafers £59 at River Island These faux-suede loafers are available in this light beige as well as a darker brown, with both tones being lovely neutrals that can pair effortlessly with denim jeans, wearable with neutral hues or brighter colours, too. H&M Eyelet-Embellished Loafers £42.99 at H&M It's not just textural studs that can embellish loafers. This H&M pair are covered in eyelets that give them a unique style that still gives a nod to the trending look. They're available in brown, black and burgundy.

While studded loafers create a striking look thanks to hardware-heavy embellishments, their easy, slip-on silhouette makes them easy to style. A low profile creates a sleek and streamlined shape that hugs the foot, making this style a great option for wearing alongside wide-leg jeans that are dominating the denim trends of 2026, as they balance out the more voluminous legs.

The same thinking applies to wide-leg tailored trousers. Loafers work just as well when styled with the midi skirts and dresses that are abundant in spring capsule wardrobes.

As well as being a trend in themselves, embellished loafers also play into another spring/summer shoe trend for 2026. With moccasin-style stitching and tie-up lace details, they’re incredibly similar in their design to boat shoes, which were upgraded from a micro trend to a fashion staple on the SS26 runways, with houses like Monse embracing the preppy, timeless silhouette.