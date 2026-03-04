Studded shoes are making a comeback, and these high street buys are the chicest alternatives to Valentino's loafers I've seen
Refreshing your spring wardrobe? These easy statement loafers will add a designer feel to any outfit
This year’s spring shoe trends are all about putting modern twists on classic staples. With embellishments, texture, and contemporary accents, giving a refresh to timeless silhouettes. And loafers, a now staple in our wardrobe, are just one of many shoe styles getting a seasonal refresh.
Valentino Garavani’s fastaway embellished suede loafers deliver the designer inspiration to this look, and with the brand’s iconic Rockstud heels featuring prominently in The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer, we expect the interest in studded footwear to only grow in the coming months.
Loafers offer a more wearable twist on the look, and embellished loafers have found their way onto the high street, meaning you can get this statement look on a budget, too. Playful without compromising on polish, I've rounded up a few of my favourites.
Shop Embellished Loafers
While studded loafers create a striking look thanks to hardware-heavy embellishments, their easy, slip-on silhouette makes them easy to style. A low profile creates a sleek and streamlined shape that hugs the foot, making this style a great option for wearing alongside wide-leg jeans that are dominating the denim trends of 2026, as they balance out the more voluminous legs.
The same thinking applies to wide-leg tailored trousers. Loafers work just as well when styled with the midi skirts and dresses that are abundant in spring capsule wardrobes.
As well as being a trend in themselves, embellished loafers also play into another spring/summer shoe trend for 2026. With moccasin-style stitching and tie-up lace details, they’re incredibly similar in their design to boat shoes, which were upgraded from a micro trend to a fashion staple on the SS26 runways, with houses like Monse embracing the preppy, timeless silhouette.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
