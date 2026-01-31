I had to double-take when I saw these affordable H&M deck shoes. They look just like Miu Miu’s luxe canvas loafers
These versatile canvas shoes are going to see tons of wear next season
If loafers are your go-to shoe, then consider boat or deck shoes as their spring/summer rebrand. A sure-fire way to put your best fashion foot forward this season, they were the shoe of choice on several spring/summer runways, including at Fiorucci, Calvin Klein and Khaite.
A standout pair come in the form of Miu Miu’s canvas loafers, with their mix of beige canvas and red-brown leather creating a seriously luxe, yet wearable look. Perfectly preppy and pairing effortlessly with denim, tailored trousers and summer dresses alike, there’s no better shoe to see in the spring.
Of course, the Miu Miu iteration, as stylish as it is, doesn't come cheap, so when I spied this pair from H&M, I had to double-take, because the likeness is uncanny. The H&M deck shoes offer a similar canvas body, with faux leather trim, but the overall silhouette is very similar, and the pair can easily be styled in the same way.
Shop H&M's Miu Miu Lookalike Shoes
Coming in at under £35, compared to Miu Miu’s cool £730, the H&M deck shoes are an affordable addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, with their designer-inspired look carrying through effortlessly into the warmer months and standing their ground amongst many of the other spring/summer shoe trends for 2026.
For the price difference, very few concessions have to be made in order to save on the designer style. There's only a very small difference in aesthetics, which largely revolves around real vs faux leather. The designer iteration of course is made in canvas with leather trim in a light red-brown leather, and also feature leather across the toebox.
The H&M version, flips it on its head, and is made in a darker faux leather, with a canvas toebox, although both feature the classic tie front detail and eyeleted side.
Overall, despite their differences, they are incredibly similar, and I genuinely had to keep comparing the two to really absorb the differences. I'm so impressed with the sleekness of the H&M pair, which feels perhaps a little more office-ready than Miu Miu's more classic casual boat shoe.
