If, like me, you missed out on UGG's shearling-lined loafers, I've found this affordable alternative from H&M

Loafers are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, and there are already a variety of different takes on the style. But with the cold weather still making us want to wrap up in cosy layers, there’s no better choice to go for this winter than UGG’s Bella II loafers.

However, it seems that everyone got the memo on snuggly footwear, and these fluffy-lined loafers from UGG that I've had my eye on have almost sold out. With a style that borrows from classic boat shoes, the additional UGG signature lining makes these way more wearable than my usual, light leather loafers, which I've been avoiding in cold weather.

But don't worry, I have tracked down a suitable alternative, if, like me, you have missed out on getting your hands on the original UGG design, high street, H&M’s warm-lined loafersabsolutely hit the mark. Not only are they lined with a plush and cosy inner, but they're far more affordable, coming in £145 cheaper.

Shop H&M's UGG Lookalike Boat Shoes

UGG Bella II loafers £178 at Farfetch There are still a couple of sizes left if you're determined to get your hands on the original. H&M Warm-Lined Loafers £32.99 at H&M With a fluffy lining, eyelet and lace detailing and luxe tan colour, these are a brilliant alternative.

The overall silhouette of the H&M loafers is very similar to UGG’s Bella pair, with lacing at the top of the shoe, a moccasin seam at the front, and a rounded toe creating a low, sleek profile. The difference comes largely at the shoe’s tongue, with H&M’s shoes boasting a more loafer-esque shape, while UGG kept to a slipper-like, moccasin style.

For the price difference, with the UGGs costing just under £200 in comparison with H&M’s affordable £32.99 price tag, there are a few concessions to be made, as is often the case with many of the best UGG alternatives.

While the UGG loafers are made from chestnut brown calf suede and feature the signature UGGplush upcycled wool lining, making them supremely soft, warm and snuggly, the H&M shoes are made from synthetic materials, which won't have the same properties as UGG's design.

It doesn’t affect the style of the shoe, and both pairs can hold their own in any winter capsule wardrobe, as a fluffy lining in either will certainly be warmer than your leather loafers. Making an ideal cosy shoe to pair with tailored trousers or jeans.