If, like me, you missed out on UGG's shearling-lined loafers, I've found this affordable alternative from H&M
At £32.99, this cosy shoe is an affordable staple
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
Loafers are set to be one of the biggest spring/summer shoe trends for 2026, and there are already a variety of different takes on the style. But with the cold weather still making us want to wrap up in cosy layers, there’s no better choice to go for this winter than UGG’s Bella II loafers.
However, it seems that everyone got the memo on snuggly footwear, and these fluffy-lined loafers from UGG that I've had my eye on have almost sold out. With a style that borrows from classic boat shoes, the additional UGG signature lining makes these way more wearable than my usual, light leather loafers, which I've been avoiding in cold weather.
But don't worry, I have tracked down a suitable alternative, if, like me, you have missed out on getting your hands on the original UGG design, high street, H&M’s warm-lined loafersabsolutely hit the mark. Not only are they lined with a plush and cosy inner, but they're far more affordable, coming in £145 cheaper.
Shop H&M's UGG Lookalike Boat Shoes
The overall silhouette of the H&M loafers is very similar to UGG’s Bella pair, with lacing at the top of the shoe, a moccasin seam at the front, and a rounded toe creating a low, sleek profile. The difference comes largely at the shoe’s tongue, with H&M’s shoes boasting a more loafer-esque shape, while UGG kept to a slipper-like, moccasin style.
For the price difference, with the UGGs costing just under £200 in comparison with H&M’s affordable £32.99 price tag, there are a few concessions to be made, as is often the case with many of the best UGG alternatives.
While the UGG loafers are made from chestnut brown calf suede and feature the signature UGGplush upcycled wool lining, making them supremely soft, warm and snuggly, the H&M shoes are made from synthetic materials, which won't have the same properties as UGG's design.
It doesn’t affect the style of the shoe, and both pairs can hold their own in any winter capsule wardrobe, as a fluffy lining in either will certainly be warmer than your leather loafers. Making an ideal cosy shoe to pair with tailored trousers or jeans.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.