I had to do a double-take when I saw this high-street alternative to UGG’s ultra mini boot. The fact they're water repellent too is a bonus

While you might hear UGG and still think of the tall, calf-height boots that dominated fashion in the noughties, the brand has had somewhat of a facelift since its 2020s comeback, and this is in part down to the UGG classic ultra mini boots they introduced in 2020. Their short, slip-on design made wearing UGGs with absolutely everything, just that little bit easier, and our cold January toes are eternally grateful.

In the five years since its release, the Ultra Mini Boot has become an icon, spotted on the feet of some of our favourite celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker. But if you haven’t added a pair to your shoe collection, you’re in luck as Next have just released its own take on the style – and they're £100 cheaper than the originals.

Next’s suede standard/wide fit water repellent faux fur ankle boots are a genuinely great UGG boot alternative. Available in three UGG-like shades of neutral taupe, tan, and chocolate brown, their water-repellent suede is a brilliantly cosy choice to finish off winter outfits. They’re also available in wide as well as standard-width fits.

Shop High Street Alternative To UGG Ultra Mini Boot

The silhouette of Next’s suede ankle boots is a great lookalike for that of UGG’s ultra mini boot style, making them some of the best UGG boot alternatives we've come across, as they both boast a short ankle profile, streamlined, rounded toe and thick, tread sole for added comfort and traction when considering what to wear in the snow.

A great addition to any winter capsule wardrobe, once you know how to style UGGs, slipping them on with any and every January outfit is a breeze – especially if you opt for the Next pair, which have a well-hidden zip fastening on the inner part of the boot to make putting them on and getting them off even easier.

The main difference between the two pairs of boots comes when looking at their fluffy linings. Inside the UGG boots, you’re treated to a fluffy lining of genuine sheepskin that keeps toes supremely toasty in the cold. The Next pair, however, have a faux-fur lining, though shoppers say that they are still “well padded” and insulated, with the boots keeping them “warm” as well as “comfy and cosy.”