Jennifer Lopez’s heeled UGG boots are the casual staple that will elevate every outfit this spring

The depths of winter might be behind us, but chilly days and cold weather are still popping up, leaving us wanting nothing more than to cosy up in UGG boots and UGG slippers. But, at the same time, spring shoe trends are championing a more elevated style of shoe, so where’s the balance?

While UGG boots have long been seen as casual, laidback footwear, Jennifer Lopez brought a much more refined take on the style to our attention when she stepped out in a pair of heeled boots from the brand's New Heights range back in 2024.

The perfect choice of shoe as she enjoyed a getaway in the skiing hotspot of Aspen, her Classic Ultra Mini New Heights Boot from UGG takes the Ultra Mini style we already know and love and elevates it (quite literally) with a bold, chunky notched platform sole and a 3-inch heel. What we’re left with is a cosy, fleece-lined heel that’s ideal for wearing with anything and everything, from leggings and loungewear to wide-leg jeans and midi dresses this spring – plus, they’re currently on sale.

JLo's heeled booties go to show that UGGs and the best UGG boot alternatives really can be a lot more refined and elegant than we often give them credit for, with a chunky heel, platform sole, and sleek mini silhouette creating a versatile and fashion-forward look.

With the neutral suede fabric that UGG is so known for, her New Heights boot is just as easily styled as any ankle boot you’ve worn over winter, whether you’re trying out the denim trends for 2026 and pairing them with some dark wash, wide-leg jeans, or you’re going for something more tailored. We can’t wait to try out her style with our go-to jeans and a blazer outfits, too.

What's also great about these UGGs is that, not only are they currently on sale, but, according to many different reviews, they offer far more support than normal, flat UGG boots do. One shopper said of them, “They're incredibly comfortable and surprisingly lightweight.” While another added, “They are like walking on clouds. I forget I am wearing high heels because they are just so comfortable.”

