Naomi Watts has convinced me that UGG boots can look surprisingly sophisticated when styled like this

When it comes to styling UGG boots, pairing them with jeans always feels like the easiest and safest bet. But lovers of the comfy and cosy footwear will be pleased to find out that they’re a lot more versatile than you might first think, and they can even work in more formal settings, too – if you get the styling right.

Just look at Naomi Watts, who added a pair of ageless UGG classic ultra mini platform boots to her chic and elegant, head-to-toe neutral outfit while on the set of her legal drama All's Fair back in 2024.

Alongside tan leather accessories, the suede boots perfectly complemented her beige outfit and didn’t feel at all out of place when styled with her sophisticated cape coat, wide-leg trousers, and timeless fedora hat. The sand-hued colourway played into the one-toned look brilliantly, and there’s no denying how chic the resulting look is – even if she was only wearing the boots in between takes and swapped into some tan heels when the cameras started rolling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While there are tons of denim trends for 2026 that can be worn with UGGs or UGG boot alternatives to get a more elevated look, Naomi’s choice to style her boots with a pair of tailored trousers undoubtedly adds a more sophisticated air to the outfit. So, if you’re already a fan of wearing UGG boots with wide-leg jeans, then this switch-up is one that you can easily try out to make your boots work with office-ready outfits.

We’d even go so far as to say that Naomi’s outfit makes for one of the best smart casual outfit ideas for UGG-lovers. The sleek, beige colour she based her look around works hard to create a timeless and classic feel, with the UGGs playing perfectly into this.

When it comes to recreating her look, we can take the outfit formula and apply it to so many different tones, too. A long black coat, a matching hat and a pair of tonal UGG boots? Yes please! Or how about a pair of chocolate brown, tailored trousers worn alongside some UGGs in the brand's timeless dark brown hue? Take whichever boots you have, play around with matching tones, and you’ll be surprised at how polished and refined your comfiest shoes can look.