Meghan Markle's kitchen is timelessly, tonally, luxurious – and surprisingly affordable too

Whilst her fashion is iconic, I think it's time that we gave Meghan Markle's kitchen and interior design some love too. Far from the glossy designer appliances that would blow the budget, her timeless taste pairs with a surprisingly affordable price tag to curate a kitchen that's warm, liveable, and actually achievable too. It's more about soft neutrals, simple textures, and pieces that belong in any cosy home.

I started falling at Meghan Markle's kitchen when I watched her Netflix series. Since then, I've been looking closely at what's going on in her kitchen and seen that she balances timeless, heritage brands that make some of the best cast iron money can buy (Le Creuset, of course) with high-street finds that don't cost more than £10. It’s a masterclass in making your kitchen look expensive without actually blowing the budget.

Alongside heritage cookware and polished finishes, there’s one of the best blenders I've tested, as well as pieces reminiscent of the new affordable M&S home collection, and even touches that echo Dunelm's practical home essentials. It’s that high-low blend that makes the whole space feel personal rather than styled within an inch of its life.

What's in Meghan Markle's farmhouse kitchen?

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Below, I’ve rounded up the key pieces I first noticed in With Love, Meghan, from weighty cookware to the prettiest finishing touches. As Emma Shacklock, Digital Royal Editor at woman&home, explains: “Meghan Markle’s signature style is timeless and polished - and this goes for her homeware.

She consistently keeps to a soft, neutral colour palette, which will never date and has an understated feel. When applied to a kitchen, this approach creates a cosy, warm and serene atmosphere and the light blue accents complement this perfectly." It’s this consistency that makes her kitchen feel enduring rather than trend-led – the kind of space you can grow with, not grow out of.

Emma adds: "The Duchess of Sussex likes to blend luxurious items with more affordable pieces when she’s shopping for clothes and accessories too. For that reason, the mix of high-low products is also not a surprise."

I've cherry-picked Meghan's signature pieces that capture that luxurious, high-low spirit Emma describes so well. We've got a whole collection of timeless materials, flattering colour palettes and a few pleasantly surprising price tags that prove you don’t need a royal budget to get the look.

If I had the money, I'd recreate Meghan Markle's whole farmhouse kitchen. It's really, truly beautiful. If you've never come across the brand before, Magnolia has lots of pieces that tie in to the general style of the kitchen. It's already big overseas, but I predict a UK-boom from them too very soon.