Meghan Markle's kitchen is timelessly, tonally, luxurious – and surprisingly affordable too
Her timeless kitchen is fit for royalty, but still budget-friendly
Whilst her fashion is iconic, I think it's time that we gave Meghan Markle's kitchen and interior design some love too. Far from the glossy designer appliances that would blow the budget, her timeless taste pairs with a surprisingly affordable price tag to curate a kitchen that's warm, liveable, and actually achievable too. It's more about soft neutrals, simple textures, and pieces that belong in any cosy home.
I started falling at Meghan Markle's kitchen when I watched her Netflix series. Since then, I've been looking closely at what's going on in her kitchen and seen that she balances timeless, heritage brands that make some of the best cast iron money can buy (Le Creuset, of course) with high-street finds that don't cost more than £10. It’s a masterclass in making your kitchen look expensive without actually blowing the budget.
Alongside heritage cookware and polished finishes, there’s one of the best blenders I've tested, as well as pieces reminiscent of the new affordable M&S home collection, and even touches that echo Dunelm's practical home essentials. It’s that high-low blend that makes the whole space feel personal rather than styled within an inch of its life.
What's in Meghan Markle's farmhouse kitchen?
Below, I’ve rounded up the key pieces I first noticed in With Love, Meghan, from weighty cookware to the prettiest finishing touches. As Emma Shacklock, Digital Royal Editor at woman&home, explains: “Meghan Markle’s signature style is timeless and polished - and this goes for her homeware.
She consistently keeps to a soft, neutral colour palette, which will never date and has an understated feel. When applied to a kitchen, this approach creates a cosy, warm and serene atmosphere and the light blue accents complement this perfectly." It’s this consistency that makes her kitchen feel enduring rather than trend-led – the kind of space you can grow with, not grow out of.
Emma adds: "The Duchess of Sussex likes to blend luxurious items with more affordable pieces when she’s shopping for clothes and accessories too. For that reason, the mix of high-low products is also not a surprise."
I've cherry-picked Meghan's signature pieces that capture that luxurious, high-low spirit Emma describes so well. We've got a whole collection of timeless materials, flattering colour palettes and a few pleasantly surprising price tags that prove you don’t need a royal budget to get the look.
Flat and shallow, this shallow casserole dish sits atop Meghan's hob in almost any shots of Meghan cooking. In episode two of her series you'll see she uses it to make frittata. It is, inescapably, Le Creuset. The classic shape is perfect for thinner bakes, caramelisation, and browning meats. You'll see she also has the deeper casserole dish from Le Creuset in the same colour.
If you want an affordable alternative, Habitat's Shallow Casserole is very similar.
Those with a keen eye will have spotted the copper pans hanging on the splashboard behind Meghan's stove. It's a classic move for a farmhouse kitchen to adopt this kind of elegant old-world charm. I imagine Megan's are Hestan (some of the best pans you can buy), but there are affordable alternatives you could get away with. For example, Habitat has a lovely set-of-three copper pans.
Japanese knives always elicit 'ooh's and 'ahh's from enthusiastic chefs. so it doesn't surprise me that Meghan chops with this ultra-thin, super-sharp high-quality blade. It's expensive, but this is one of the places where you really feel the quality. If you're not planning on opening a Michelin Star restaurant, you could still get the look with ProCook's set of three gourmet chef's knives, which have equally elegant handles.
Zulay is a very accessible brand, in the best way. Their affordable lemon squeezer does exactly what it says on the tin. It's effective, robust, and a sensible place for Meghan to stick to an affordable. I've seen some pretty beautiful juicers in my time, but this is your sign to save here.
The epitome of farmhouse chic, these berry baskets are featured inside and outside of Meghan's fridge. Whilst you could splurge on Anthropologie's £30 berry basket (I don't blame you), I think Meghan's simple style look a lot like Dunelm's.
We've kept things pretty affordable up until this point, but here's where Meghan splurges. The Artisanal clay salad bowl. There's no mistaking this for an inexpensive piece. It looks every part the luxury earthenware that I expected to see throughout the whole kitchen.
Marks & Spencer have a more affordable, but nonetheless elegant ceramic salad bowl too.
By now, it's clear that Meghan has good taste. It doesn't surprise me that her blender is VItamix (they make the best, expensive models on the market). What does surprise me is that she's gone for the budget Vitamix blender. It's actually the most affordable recommendation I have for the brand.
If you want to shop for some more options, take a look at our buying guide for the best blenders.
Abigail Spencer says she'd hate Meghan for how pretty she made these look if she couldn't consume the fruit compote inside them. If you can't beat them, I say we join them and pick up a tulip ice cream dish for our own fruity breakfasts and desserts. The scalloped glass Meghan has is Crate & Barrell, so I've found a UK alternative on Amazon.
I knew Meghan was a girl after my own heart when the mimosas made an appearance. Again, while hers are only sold in America, I did some snooping and have found plenty of coupe inspiration. You could go for an elegant green set from Urban Outfitters, a classic collection from Argos, or, because we know and love them, why not shop at AnthroHome.
If I had the money, I'd recreate Meghan Markle's whole farmhouse kitchen. It's really, truly beautiful. If you've never come across the brand before, Magnolia has lots of pieces that tie in to the general style of the kitchen. It's already big overseas, but I predict a UK-boom from them too very soon.
