Clodagh McKenna answers her 'most asked questions' on how she designed her dream kitchen

It's no surprise that This Morning's resident chef, Clodagh McKenna, is inundated with questions about her kitchen design, because she has created a stunning space for both cooking and entertaining.

Firstly, it's a great inspiration on how to use bold hues to welcome a touch of personality to the space, but aside from the rich tones, there are many more valuable and noteworthy design details.

Touching on key kitchen trends , Clodagh has clearly put a lot of thought into designing her kitchen, and it shows. "It’s one of the most asked questions I get: how I designed my kitchen in London. So here are my top 5 tips that I learned in the process," she writes on her Instagram @clodagh_mckenna , giving fans a rundown of her favourite aspects.

1. Start with layout and functionality

Taking the kitchen triangle design into account, Clodagh recalls the layout was her starting point – revealing the incredibly savvy way she determined the best layout to suit her needs.

"How could I cook better, entertain more easily, and fit everything I need into a small space? Before any building work started, I used empty boxes to map out the layout and moved them around until it felt right," she explains.

"The result is a compact island that’s become the heart of my kitchen – I can reach into the fridge with one hand, glance at the oven while prepping, and simply turn around to the sink. Everything is within arm’s reach."

As a leading chef, she knows only too well how hugely important a good layout is.

2. Add open shelving

Open shelving is considered a kitchen design rule worth breaking to create a more characterful space, one which Clodagh is clearly in favour of.

"I love the look and practicality of open shelves," she details. "They keep everyday essentials within reach and force you to keep things beautifully organised."

3. Layer lighting

Clodagh knows the importance of layered lighting, not only to make a kitchen cosy but to provide enough task lighting to make cooking easier.

"I layered different types of lighting," Clodagh explains. "Task lighting over work surfaces, ambient lighting for warmth, and natural light wherever possible. Good lighting transforms how a kitchen feels and functions." Not having enough lighting is most certainly a kitchen design mistake to avoid.

4. Hang a pole with butcher hooks

(Image credit: Future | Paul Massey)

Being a chef it doesn't surprise us that Clodagh has chosen a more traditIonal kitchen storage idea for easy accessibility. "One of my favourite features!" she exclaims. "I use it for hanging pots, utensils, and drying herbs. It’s stunning to look at but incredibly practical – everything I need is right there when I’m cooking."

Easy access Rothley Stainless Steel Hanging Pot Rack Hanger £63 at Amazon This rail in Antique Brass is similar to the design in Clodagh's kitchen. The 23.7-inch pot and pan wall-mounted kitchen rail comes complete with 8 handy S-hooks to hang your accessories with ease.

5. Choosing a comforting colour palette

"This was so important to me," she begins. Explaining the careful consideration behind her kitchen colour scheme, she explains: "I chose mustard as the main colour throughout because it’s evergreen – gorgeous in summer when the light reflects off it, incredibly cosy and warm in winter.

"I paired it with the most beautiful caramel tiles (honestly, they look edible!) that bring such warmth and character to the space. Together, mustard and caramel create this lovely Italian-French country feeling that brings timelessness and warmth to the kitchen."

