I'm using Dilly Carter's supermarket tips to save time and money – all while decluttering my home

Dilly Carter is giving brand new meaning to a supermarket sweep with her incredibly useful tips, reimagining just how much you can get done when you pop to the shops.

The decluttering queen from Sort Your Life Out is always full of useful tips, including the essential 'space audit' step when considering a clear out, and now she’s giving fans a new shopping list for their next trip to the local supermarket. Only this list is all about getting rid of clutter, giving back to local charities, and even clever ways to get more of your own time back.

Ranging from making sure you don’t miss out on getting refunds on online shopping returns to giving back to local charities and decluttering your cupboards, Dilly shared her top tips to her hundreds of thousands of followers - and all this can get done alongside your weekly shop.

Dilly Carter’s supermarket tips

Dilly’s first tip is all about maximising your time. The less time spent queuing, the more time you have for yourself – whether that’s tackling a job at home or something more leisurely.

Dilly records herself making the most of the scan and shop function that most supermarkets have introduced. She wrote in the caption, "It saves you so much time if you use @tesco and have a Clubcard", before adding, "Bring your reusable bag obvs."

Not only will the Clubcard and reusable bags save you money, but you’ll also be able to scan and bag as you go, making for a prompt exit when you’re done.

In terms of recycling the right way, Dilly also showed her fans where to look to recycle old batteries, ink cartridges and water filters, as well as unused bags and crisp packets.

Everyone can likely relate to that feeling of having 'the bag drawer' - but how many do you really need? As Dilly shared, stuffing cupboards and drawers is really wasting precious space.

In addition to efficiently ridding your home of clutter, your local supermarket is the perfect place to donate any unwanted goods that can be used for good elsewhere.

From donating clothes to the Salvation Army using the donation bins often posted around your supermarket to donating unwanted textiles that can be repurposed, you can always ask your supermarket staff the proper place to leave things.

If you’ve assessed your cupboards and found you’ve been holding on to tinned foods or other bits you just know you’ll never use up, you can also donate food to help out local charities.

Food donation bins can take most food, and you can bring in unwanted bits you already have at home or buy something new to donate when you’re doing your weekly shop.

Giving back definitely gives one a sense of doing good, and your local supermarket can also help you give back to yourself.

Most people have probably experienced this feeling before – you’ve bought some things online, and you don’t want to keep them. But you leave them in a pile somewhere to return when you have the time. Only time can sometimes escape us.

Thankfully, your local supermarket is a great place to take returns, using the likes of InPost lockers. No more queuing up on your lunch break at the Post Office.

Whether you’re doing the weekly shop anyway or popping in for some essentials, keep the bits you want to return handy in your car or in a work bag, and you’ll never miss a return window again. That’s money right back in your pocket.

Popping out for milk, coming home with chores checked off and a sense of giving back? Not bad. Every little helps, indeed.