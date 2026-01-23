'Sort Your Life Out' with Stacey Solomon is trending – here are our top 3 decluttering takeaways from the show

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon has quickly become one of the most talked-about home shows on TV, and it's easy to see why: it's about helping regular families restore calm in their homes when the clutter has simply gotten too much.

Alongside a trusted team of professional organisers and DIYers, Stacey works with households who are struggling with a mountain of belongings, transforming chaotic spaces into calmer, more functional homes. The team puts some of the best decluttering techniques into practice and shows us how they can work in real time.

Sort Your Life Out: our top three decluttering takeaways from

The level of expertise on the show means there are always learnings we can all take from each episode. I recently re-watched the latest series and noticed three top decluttering tips which I think we can all benefit from.

Lesson 1: Seeing everything out in front of you helps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The process in Sort Your Life Out involves pulling everything out of the house and laying it all out in a big warehouse. While most of us don't have a huge warehouse handy, getting a clear visual on just how much stuff you have is definitely helpful.

To do this at home, you can put all the items from one room - say, if you're decluttering the bedroom – into the middle of the floor.

This can be a stark realisation of just how much stuff was hiding in the room. It also forces you to pick up each item and decide whether or not you want to put it back. I'd combine this with the one-touch tidying rule , where you have to decide on an item before you put it back down. It's the perfect antidote to decluttering procrastination.

Lesson 2: Categorise your items when decluttering

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sort Your Life Out, they divide items into four categories: keep, donate, sell, and recycle. This is basically the four-box declutter method , where you have a box for each category and organise your items accordingly.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having tried this myself, I can say that it definitely speeds the decluttering process along. The donate, sell, and recycle categories are there and they need to be filled as much as the keep category does. It's a clear visual on how much you're keeping versus how much you're letting go.

Plus, having this sort of system in place means you're not just blindly working through the decluttering process, without any real clue where everything is going.

Lesson 3: Set realistic limits on everyday items

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The third top takeaway from Sort Your Life Out is the idea of setting clear, realistic limits on everyday items – especially in areas like the kitchen, where clutter tends to quietly build up over time.

On the show, professional organiser Dilly Carter suggests keeping no more than three times as many pieces of crockery and cutlery as there are people in your household. So, for a family of four, that would mean a maximum of 12 mugs, plates or bowls.

This rule feels realistic enough to stick to, but the takeaway here is more about the mindset shift. By having a clear boundary in place, it's much harder for clutter to build up, and easier to spot that are just taking up space.

A post shared by Dilly Carter (@declutterdollies) A photo posted by on