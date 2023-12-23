5 'negative' things you should declutter before 2024, according to a Feng Shui expert

Start the new year as you mean to go on, feeling optimistic and energised. To enable your home to provide a happier environment in which to thrive a Feng Shui expert has revealed the five things you should declutter before 2024 to help restore positive energy.

Tidy surroundings provide a tidy mind, therefore decluttering a home is key in creating a stress-free home environment because certain objects around our homes are guilty of unknowingly bringing in negative energy, according to the principles of Feng Shui.

So what are these dreaded items? And why are they disrupting the energy of our homes? Certified Feng Shui expert, Denise O'Dwyer reveals the key things we should all be removing from our homes before 2024.

The 5 things you should never store in your home

When trying to prepare our home for the new year and upcoming interior design trends of 2024, we may already be looking at ways to declutter and revamp. The first step is to look out for items that can affect the sense of calm and wellness of a home if you wish to ensure positive Feng Shui.

1. Unused or Damaged Crockery

(Image credit: Future)

This may seem like an obvious first step in decluttering, but holding on to spare or chipped crockery is more common than you may think. If you're an especially sentimental person then you might be holding on to a relative's tea set or have a royal wedding plate or two, however, Denise warns against this.

"Chipped, broken, or unused plates and cups all drain your personal Qi, or energy, and obstruct the positive energy within your space," she explains. Qi is known to be a type of energy that constantly flows around us and objects in our homes, it can be good or bad depending on the type of space it exists in.

Cleaning out these broken items can make a huge difference in your home's energy, creating a more harmonious environment in the process. Not to mention that it helps enormously when organising kitchen cabinets or organising kitchen countertops to keep them tidy.

Denise O'Dwyer Social Links Navigation Certified Feng Shui expert Working as a Feng Shui consiltant in London, Denise is qualified as an Imperial Chue Style Feng Shui practioner, certified by The Imperial School of Feng Shui. She is also certified by the Mastery Academy of Chinese Metaphysics, Malayasia where she studied with a world famous teacher. Denise is also an accredited consultant with the UK Feng Shui Society.

2. Painful Reminders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we welcome the new year it can be a good time to look at what we have around us and decide whether or not to bring it with us into 2024, especially if we want to welcome positive energy into your home.

Denise explains that negative or unresolved mementoes can significantly affect our space and the uplifting energy we bring into it. She says, "Holding onto items associated with negative memories or unresolved emotions can keep you anchored to the past, preventing personal growth and inviting negative Qi into your space."

Instead of keeping pictures of old friends or souvenir t-shirts of bad holidays, ask to store them at a relative's house or if you do feel able then donating or discarding is an option too. Denise says it's important to let go of unhappy mementoes to create a fresh and positive energy flow and make space for happier ones.

3. Dried or Dead Plants

(Image credit: Getty Images | Kseniya Ovchinnikova)

Whether you fancy yourself a green thumb or not, we've all seen a beloved plant perish due to underwatering or a mystery brown leaf disease. So if you dont know how to clean your plant's leaves or perhaps just seem to have been cursed by Mother Nature herself then you may have one or two dead plants hanging around.

"Dried or dead plants represent lifelessness and signify a lack of vitality. They can create stagnant energy and block the positive flow of Qi in your home," explains Denise.

She says this is why it's important to keep your indoor plants healthy as they promote a sense of growth and vitality. And who doesn't want that? Also, remember that certain plants that help with condensation so it's all the more important to keep them well at this time of the year.

4. Unused or broken clocks

(Image credit: Future)

This one might belong with some of the most common interior design mistakes to avoid, as stopped or unused clocks can be a huge bearer of negative energy.

Denise says that any clocks that aren't in use or are broken are, "believed to symbolise a stagnant concept of time and hinder progress." So if you're looking for a job promotion or perhaps a new personal best at the gym then it might be time to donate those spare clocks and throw out the broken ones.

Denise explains, "They can create a sense of pressure, reminding us of time passing without purpose. Repair or replace broken clocks and remove unused ones to encourage a healthier relationship with time."

5. Broken Mirrors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now you may be familiar with the reputation broken mirrors have, the tale does go that if you break one it's three years of bad luck, so having them in your home can't be any better for you. "In Feng Shui, mirrors are considered powerful tools for reflecting and enhancing energy. However, a broken mirror is believed to distort or reflect negative and fragmented energy, which can disrupt the harmony in your home," says Denise.

So when you're looking at how to organise your small bedroom or perhaps trying out the new dopamine decor trend, start with removing any chipped or cracked mirrors. That way the good vibes are sure to stay.

So if you're looking to declutter this new year and your home needs a pick me up both aesthetically and energy-wise then ridding yourself of these items is a great way to start. That way you can immerse yourself in the season's interior colour trends and bring on the fun bit, decorating.