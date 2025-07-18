This anti-wrinkle eye serum is Rochelle Humes' nightstand staple for an awakened, youthful appearance

If you're someone who finds themselves neglecting your under-eye skincare routine, you might want to listen to Rochelle Humes' personal beauty recommendation for hydrating, firming and awakening the contours of her eyes.

Boasting similar benefits to the best eye creams, eye serums are a lightweight alternative for addressing certain skin concerns in the delicate region around your peepers. From targeting dark circles and puffy eyes to fine lines and wrinkles, these supercharged formulas can often leave you wondering whether eye cream is necessary in your skincare routine, but actually hold the power to unlock impressive results.



So, we weren't surprised to learn that Rochelle Humes' daily routine makes home to one of these formulas. Thankfully, she's revealed the exact buy she relies on each and every day, so much so that she keeps it on her nightstand.

The eye serum Rochelle Humes keeps stocked on her nightstand

Boasting thousands of impressive reviews on Amazon alone, and an impressive 4.4 average star rating, it's clear that Rochelle isn't the only fan of this anti-wrinkle eye serum. Shoppers pinpoint its ultra-hydrating formula and its ability to awaken tired-looking eyes. One customer even noted the difference after just two weeks of use: "I noticed my fine lines were much less visible and even the deeper lines were less predominant."

Rochelle's go-to eye serum Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £50 Targeting wrinkles and crow's feet, this indulgent eye treatment is powered by protein-rich actives to help hydrate, smooth and soften the delicate eye region. Under-eyes appear awakened, fresh and more youthful thanks to skin-loving ingredients such as Padina Pavonica, Blue Flower Linseed and an Amino Acid Complex.

In an interview with IMAGE, Humes was quizzed on her makeup bag must-haves and dessert island beauty essentials, which include ghd's Bodyguard Heat Protection Spray and Glossier's Coconut Balm DotCom. However, call us nosey, but our ears pricked up when the television presenter was asked about her nightstand staple buy.

Interestingly, Humes hailed a specific eye treatment from popular skincare brand, Elemis, as her bedtime non-negotiable. The formula in question? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment. As for why the eye serum earned a spot on her nightstand, Rochelle revealed: "It’s a light eye serum that hydrates and wakes up my eyes."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gisela Schober / Contributor)

In fact, its cocktail of macroalgae, minerals, proteins and essential fatty acids work to moisturise, nourish, soften and smooth the contours of the eye for quenched, radiant skin. The eye serum is designed to be gentle enough to apply both morning and night after cleansing, just requiring a thin layer to work its magic - even when applying makeup over the top.