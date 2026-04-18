A dermatologist has just broken down the ultimate skincare routine - and it has 12 steps

Would you carry out 12 skincare steps every day? Asking for a friend. A doctor friend, no less, who has just released the ultimate "structured, doctor-led approach to adult skincare".

It's not as complex as it sounds. It's six steps in the morning and six at night - some of which are the same (your best cleanser will make an appearance more than once) And as the expert behind it all, Consultant Dermatologist at The Devonshire Clinic, Dr Conal Perrett, explains, many of us are using lots of products already, but not in the most effective way.

“In reality, many people are investing consistently but not seeing meaningful change because they’re stopping short of the treatments that can make a real difference,” said Dr Perrett, after analysing YouGov's 2026 Anti-Ageing report. And, happily, he went on to detail a step-by-step breakdown of everything we should be doing to get results.

The most effective skincare routine, according to a dermatologist

YouGov's study contains so many interesting insights. The part that caught Dr Perrett's eye was that 60% of UK adults are regularly buying skincare products, but the vast majority never use powerful actives. And so he has helpfully aimed to get us past this hurdle by outlining his optimum 12-step daily regimen, "aimed at supporting skin health, barrier function and anti-ageing outcomes more effectively." Et voila:

Morning routine

Cleanser: Removes sweat, oil, bacteria and overnight products, creating a clean base for active ingredients.

Removes sweat, oil, bacteria and overnight products, creating a clean base for active ingredients. Toner: Modern formulas hydrate, rebalance pH or deliver light active ingredients.

Modern formulas hydrate, rebalance pH or deliver light active ingredients. Treatment serums: Target concerns such as hydration, pigmentation or oil control; apply from thinnest to thickest texture.

Target concerns such as hydration, pigmentation or oil control; apply from thinnest to thickest texture. Eye cream: Supports hydration in the delicate under-eye area.

Supports hydration in the delicate under-eye area. Moisturiser: Locks in hydration and supports the skin barrier.

Locks in hydration and supports the skin barrier. Suncream: Protects against UV damage, which accounts for up to 80–90% of visible skin ageing; SPF 30+ recommended daily, even on cloudy days.

Protects against UV damage, which accounts for up to 80–90% of visible skin ageing; SPF 30+ recommended daily, even on cloudy days. Evening routine

Cleanser: Double cleansing may help remove SPF, makeup, and impurities.

Double cleansing may help remove SPF, makeup, and impurities. Toner: Hydrating or lightly exfoliating, depending on skin type.

Hydrating or lightly exfoliating, depending on skin type. Treatment products: Retinol, AHAs/BHAs or prescribed actives, often used at night due to increased sun sensitivity.

Retinol, AHAs/BHAs or prescribed actives, often used at night due to increased sun sensitivity. Hydrating serum: Helps minimise irritation and support skin recovery.

Helps minimise irritation and support skin recovery. Moisturiser: Seals in treatments and prevents dryness.

Seals in treatments and prevents dryness. Facial oil: Applied last to lock in moisture and actives.

Our beauty editor's morning picks

Our beauty editor's evening picks

While 12 steps sounds like a lot, some of these can be combined or swapped around. For example, you can opt to use the same cleanser day and night - and the best toner for your skin may be the same formula in the morning and evening too - the same goes for your best facial moisturiser.

Stronger actives such as alpha hydroxy acids and retinoids work well when swapped in and out night by night, and more skin-type-specific products, such as an oil, can be added in, or not, at your discretion. As with anything to do with skincare, there's nuance in the conversation.

But with so much skincare noise out there, it is a gift to have this clear, Dr-approved list, designed for pure efficacy, and broken down in steps. As Dr Perrett says himself, "Patients today don’t want dramatic changes. They want to look like a fresher version of themselves. The trend is moving towards natural, preventative approaches, but education is key. Closing this gap is about giving people clear, medically-led guidance so they can make informed decisions, rather than relying on trial and error with products alone.”

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