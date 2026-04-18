A dermatologist has just broken down the ultimate skincare routine - and it has 12 steps
If you want to "make a real difference” to your skin, here's every single thing you should do
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Would you carry out 12 skincare steps every day? Asking for a friend. A doctor friend, no less, who has just released the ultimate "structured, doctor-led approach to adult skincare".
It's not as complex as it sounds. It's six steps in the morning and six at night - some of which are the same (your best cleanser will make an appearance more than once) And as the expert behind it all, Consultant Dermatologist at The Devonshire Clinic, Dr Conal Perrett, explains, many of us are using lots of products already, but not in the most effective way.
“In reality, many people are investing consistently but not seeing meaningful change because they’re stopping short of the treatments that can make a real difference,” said Dr Perrett, after analysing YouGov's 2026 Anti-Ageing report. And, happily, he went on to detail a step-by-step breakdown of everything we should be doing to get results.
The most effective skincare routine, according to a dermatologist
YouGov's study contains so many interesting insights. The part that caught Dr Perrett's eye was that 60% of UK adults are regularly buying skincare products, but the vast majority never use powerful actives. And so he has helpfully aimed to get us past this hurdle by outlining his optimum 12-step daily regimen, "aimed at supporting skin health, barrier function and anti-ageing outcomes more effectively." Et voila:
- Morning routine
- Cleanser: Removes sweat, oil, bacteria and overnight products, creating a clean base for active ingredients.
- Toner: Modern formulas hydrate, rebalance pH or deliver light active ingredients.
- Treatment serums: Target concerns such as hydration, pigmentation or oil control; apply from thinnest to thickest texture.
- Eye cream: Supports hydration in the delicate under-eye area.
- Moisturiser: Locks in hydration and supports the skin barrier.
- Suncream: Protects against UV damage, which accounts for up to 80–90% of visible skin ageing; SPF 30+ recommended daily, even on cloudy days.
- Evening routine
- Cleanser: Double cleansing may help remove SPF, makeup, and impurities.
- Toner: Hydrating or lightly exfoliating, depending on skin type.
- Treatment products: Retinol, AHAs/BHAs or prescribed actives, often used at night due to increased sun sensitivity.
- Hydrating serum: Helps minimise irritation and support skin recovery.
- Moisturiser: Seals in treatments and prevents dryness.
- Facial oil: Applied last to lock in moisture and actives.
Our beauty editor's morning picks
Creamy AM cleanser
The perfect gentle and nourishing morning cleanser, this gently shifts debris while nourishing dry or dehydrated skin.
Re-texturising toner
A mild yet effective Korean daily toner that gently refines skin texture and helps reduce the look of pores. Swipe it on with a re-usable cotton pad after your morning cleanse.
Pigmentation-buster
An absolutely outstanding Vitamin C serum for the price, with high levels of Vit C and antioxidant ferulic acid, which helps it be even more effective. A must if pigmentation and sun damage is a concern.
Perks up tired eyes
Peptides are excellent ingredients to work on lines and collagen without irritating the sensitive eye area - this combines them with caffeine which is known to help energise and depuff morning eyes.
Daily quencher
There's no need to overcomplicate your face cream when using so many other treatments. This one deeply hydrates but has a lovely light and silky texture that feels particularly good on combination or hot flush-prone skin.
Elegant SPF
Recommended by countless dermatologists and beauty editors alike, this has an elegant, fluid-like feel, very high UVA and UVB protection and comes in very handy slimline packaging.
Our beauty editor's evening picks
PM cleanse
An oil-based cleanser is a good idea in the evenings, as it'll cut through makeup, SPF and daily grime like a dream. This has an oil-balm texture that leaves skin feeling soft and clean but never dry.
Glow-inducing AHA
This effective toner contains super AHA Glycolic acid to exfoliate dead cells and help bring glow back to dry or textured skin. Instead of using it every evening, I'd suggest going night-on, night-off with your treatment step, which is...
Powerful retinal
Retinoids are the most effective ingredients for reversing skin damage. Retinals like this go through fewer conversions in the skin to become retinoid acid, so should get to work faster and all but the most sensitive skins should give this a go.
Plush PM cream
Use something richer and packed with skin cushioning ceramides after all those nighttime actives. This has a creamy, plush texture and skin is still noticeably protected and conditioned in the morning.
Hydrate and plump
Hyaluronic acid is your friend here, a molecule that draws water into the skin and keeps it there for hydration, comfort and a plump, bouncy feel. This L'Oreal serum offers cutting edge technology at an affordable price.
Active-packed oil
Not everyone loves the feeling of an oil, but if you have skin that's become dryer with age this one is well worth a try. It's perfectly nourishing and comforting without feeling greasy, is packed with antioxidants and it's reportedly Kate Middleton's rosehip oil of choice, too.
While 12 steps sounds like a lot, some of these can be combined or swapped around. For example, you can opt to use the same cleanser day and night - and the best toner for your skin may be the same formula in the morning and evening too - the same goes for your best facial moisturiser.
Stronger actives such as alpha hydroxy acids and retinoids work well when swapped in and out night by night, and more skin-type-specific products, such as an oil, can be added in, or not, at your discretion. As with anything to do with skincare, there's nuance in the conversation.
But with so much skincare noise out there, it is a gift to have this clear, Dr-approved list, designed for pure efficacy, and broken down in steps. As Dr Perrett says himself, "Patients today don’t want dramatic changes. They want to look like a fresher version of themselves. The trend is moving towards natural, preventative approaches, but education is key. Closing this gap is about giving people clear, medically-led guidance so they can make informed decisions, rather than relying on trial and error with products alone.”
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Dr Conal Perrett is a leading Consultant Dermatologist and Dermatological Surgeon and the founder of The Devonshire Clinic. He is an expert in all skin conditions but has a special interest in skin cancer, utilising the most advanced techniques, including Mohs micrographic surgery and photodynamic therapy (PDT).
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
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