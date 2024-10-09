Kate Middleton's very affordable rosehip oil is the royal-approved skincare product that really does banish fine lines and dry skin - and it's even cheaper today

The rosehip oil that Kate Middleton reportedly loves for nourishing her complexion is one that we have tried, tested and raved about too, thanks to its ability to show a real reduction in fine lines - and it's on sale right now.

When it comes to the most talked about skincare products on the beauty market, you would struggle to find one that our beauty experts haven't tried out for themselves. From the best retinols out there to award-winning moisturisers and sunscreens, team woman&home have put plenty to the test. Including the rosehip oil that the Princess of Wales herself is said to swear by.

It's the Trilogy Antioxidant Rosehip Oil that's reportedly part of Kate's skincare regime, with the future Queen supposedly relying on the nourishing all-natural elixir's ability to target signs of aging. It's a product that, after trialling it, our content director confirmed really did work for her - and there's a big discount on it now.

After hearing all the hype about the Trilogy oil - and the fact that the Princess of Wales (and her mum, Carole Middleton) love the stuff, woman&home's Digital Content Director, Lucy Searle, decided to give it a go for herself.

Before discovering the Trilogy Rosehip Oil, Lucy rarely strayed from her usual trusty favourites for hydrating and nourishing her sensitive skin - but after two months of trying it out, she saw a noticeable difference in her complexion, particularly when it came to fine lines.

"I tend to use pared-back products for my face because my skin is easily irritated. This means I've used Liz Earle for cleansing and The Ordinary for serums and moisturisers fairly successfully for years," Lucy explained.

After getting to the bottom of her first 30ml bottle of the Trilogy Rosehip Oil, Lucy said, "It's probably lasted a couple of months. In that time, I have noticed that my skin has gained a definite, discernible glow, and that my fine lines have absolutely reduced."

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, the exact Trilogy oil we love has been discounted to an even more affordable price. With 30% off its original £31.50 price tag, a 30ml bottle can be snapped up for £21.95.

Rosehip oil is an ingredient that provides plenty of benefits - and one that you likely won't regret introducing to your winter skincare regime, no matter your skin type. Whether you want to fight a dull-looking complexion, reduce sebum production by re-balancing your skin's oil levels, inject a dose of hydration or strengthen and improve skin barrier function, rosehip oil boasts endless benefits.