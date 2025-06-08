Kate Middleton’s go-to Jo Malone perfume is like summer in a bottle

There are so many perfumes on the market that it can be overwhelming to pick out a scent, especially as they are a more pricey beauty bag staple. But you can cut out the stress, as there's one royal-approved Jo Malone perfume that's perfect for sring with its bright and fresh scent - and Kate Middleton loves it.

Of all the best perfumes for women out there, Jo Malone scents are some of the very best. Super luxurious with both their high-end packaging, long-lasting perfumes, and huge selection of varying scents, there's something for everyone.

But there's one in particular that we'll be trying out this spring and it's Kate Middleton's favourite perfume. One of the best Jo Malone perfumes out there, she is a massive fan of the brand's Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne Spray. With its fresh, citrusy scent and bright floral notes, it's an ideal perfume for warmer months - and, of course, it's royal-approved.

Kate Middleton's fresh spring perfume

Shop More Jo Malone

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne 30ml £55 / $88 at Sephora Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume also comes in a more affordable 30ml size, so you can try out the scent or pick up a bottle that can be easily carried around in your handbag or suitcase for on-the-go reapplication. Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Eau De Cologne Intense Spray 100ml £118 / $168 at Sephora With delicately sweet notes of sapphire blooms, dewy bluebells and lily of the valley, this foral and forest-like scent has a citrusy twist of persimmon that brings a bright and fresh flair to the perfume. This scent is also available in a body mist and hair mist, too. Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Cologne 100ml £118 / $168 at Sephora This fruity floral scent has notes of just-ripe pears, white freesias, amber, patchouli and woods. Rich and golden with a fruity twist, it's a luxurious and bright scent that's ideal for warmer months.

The Jo Malone Orange Blossom fragrance is a fresh, citrusy and floral scent that the Princess of Wales is said to love so much that she incorporated it into her wedding day.

When she and Prince William tied the knot at London's Westminster Abbey back in April 2011, it's reported that Jo Malone candles in the Orange Blossom scent were burning throughout the ceremony.

The Orange Blossom Eau De Cologne is a scent that was introduced by Jo Malone back in 2003 - and has remained a best-seller for the past two decades.

Thanks to its top notes of bittersweet Petitgrain, fruity and rich middle notes of Osmanthus Blossom and warming base notes of Cashmere Wood, it's a luxe-smelling scent that's ideal for spritzing a sense of sophistication and taking your fragrance collection to the next level.

Kate is not the only person to love the bright and fresh scent, with shoppers on Sephora raving about the perfume. Out of the hundreds of five star reviews it's received, one wrote, "Fun, light , uplifting beautiful scent. Reminds me of a childhood scent, like the wildflowers that grew in my aunt's backyard."

Another added, "It smells expensive and makes me smile, highly recommend." While a third said, "It is gorgeous, bright, clean floral. It opens with a burst of citrus, and quickly softens to a clean orange blossom/white lilac that reads very similar to fresh, soapy jasmine. It lasts a long time on my dry skin. This is a simple, joyful, crowd-pleasing garden floral. I wear it to work occasionally and have received compliments."