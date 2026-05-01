Laura Ashley’s perfume comeback delivers 4 joyful scents – just in time for summer

You might know Laura Ashley for its romantic, vintage-inspired floral prints emblazoned upon home furnishings and textiles. However, they've just made a splash in the fragrance industry with a debut edit of refreshed scents.

Marrying quintessentially British heritage with fine French perfumery, Laura Ashley has delved into its archives of 70 years of signature prints to create four distinct long-lasting perfumes. The joyous line-up of blends are not only carefully crafted using unique, high-quality natural raw materials, that make them some of the best perfumes for women, but they also come in gorgeous colourful bottles that are set to earn a rightful spot on your dressing table. Plus, with a 100ml bottle setting you back less than £100 (which is rare for a perfume nowadays), these scents certainly need to be on your radar.

Having first launched a collection of perfumes back in the 1970s, the British lifestyle brand has taken a hiatus on the fragrance front – that was, until now. The revived 2026 lineup includes four floral fragrances, however there are iterations, such as fresh perfumes and amber perfumes, that are designed suit a variety of different tastes.

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Floral fragrance Laura Ashley Floral Fancy Parfum Spray 100ml £89 at Debenhams UK RRP: £89 | Fragrance family: Floral | Notes: Rose essence, davana, raspberry, geranium, rose, patchouli, labdanum, coffee and vetiver Floral Fancy is inspired by the brand's Greenfield Peony print, a contemporary abstract floral print that features clusters of roses, blooms and oak leaves with pastel details. This fragrance captures a striking bouquet of velvety rosy blossoms with notes of rose, fruity raspberry and warm amber. Floral citrus fragrance Laura Ashley Joy of Primrose Parfum Spray 100ml £89 at Debenhams UK RRP: £89 | Fragrance family: Floral citrus | Notes: Yellow tangerine, bergamot, neroli, mimosa, jasmine, honey, tonka bean, vanilla If citrus scents are more to your liking, say hello to Joy of Primrose, a bright and uplifting scent with bursts of dainty blossoms for sunny and carefree aroma – think notes of tangerine, mimosa and vanilla. After launching back in 1990, the Loveston print acted as inspiration for this fragrance with its leafy ditsy floral pattern of chrysanthemums and phlox plants. Woody floral fragrance Laura Ashley Wild Woodland Parfum Spray 100ml £89 at Debenhams UK RRP: £89 | Fragrance family: Woody floral | Notes: Blackberry, bergamot, raspberry, fig leaf, frankincense, gooseberry, patchouli, vetiver, soft amber For those who prefer a more woody scent, Wild Woodland is an alluring, rustic blend of ripe berries in hidden woodlands with notes of blackberry, gooseberry and vetiver. The brand's Parma Violet Berries print inspired the blend with its playful yet charming design of clustered ripe blackberries in an autumn garden. Floral amber fragrance Laura Ashley Serene Meadows Parfum Spray 100ml £89 at Debenhams UK RRP: £89 | Fragrance family: Floral amber | Notes: Bergamot, fig, blackcurrant, ylang-ylang, neroli, powdery musks, vetiver and amber The inspiration behind Serene Meadows is Laura Ashley's Swans print from a home furnishings collection back in 1977. Despite being pulled from the archive, this print is timeless with majestic swans gliding across the water. So, it's only natural the perfume follows suit with a fresh green edge that mimics British meadows and delicate florals, including notes such as fig, neroli and powdery musk.

In order to achieve the most luxe fragrance, these blends were developed in collaboration with world-renowned French fragrance house, Robertet, and acclaimed perfumers Clément Marx and Romain Almairac. In partnership together, the duo crafted four blends that feel both nostalgic and relevant to the contemporary world.

The aromas channel the beauty of the British outdoor landscapes from initial spritz to dry down, from wild meadows and blooming back gardens to the fresh countryside air.

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

As a part of this, the perfumers opted to use responsibly and ethically sourced ingredients in order to pay tribute to global biodiversity. Not to mention, the collection is filled and assembled in Laura Ashley’s home country of Wales.

What's a perfume without an aesthetically pleasing bottle to entice you? Fortunately, this is something Laura Ashley understand all too well as the brand have crafted uniquely colourful bottles for each scent, adorned with delicately patterned bows, to make the perfect finishing touch to your vanity table.