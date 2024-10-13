These cosy, soul-warming amber perfumes smell so luxe and are perfect for parties
Whether sweet and silky or musky and warm, multifaceted amber perfume always makes a chic impression...
Beloved for their warmth and silky sweetness, amber perfumes are as timeless as they are nuanced, with vanilla-scented blends and musky signatures to suit every preference...
When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, the usual suspects like citrus and floral fragrances are always front and centre, but there's another classic olfactory family to consider: amber. Warm, resinous and animalistic, amber is not a scent that can be defined by just one note. It encompasses a multitude of aromas, from vanilla to powdery wood hints - hence their universal appeal.
Two things these fragrances do have in common, however, are their warmth and powerful projection. So, if you're on the hunt for a musky and cosy signature, these are the nine amber scents to invest in - with options to suit every budget...
9 warm and compliment-inspiring amber perfumes to spritz this season
Warm, distinctive and effortlessly chic, these nine amber-centric scents - from the likes of Byredo, YSL and Jo Loves - promise to elevate your collection...
Expensive-smelling
RRP: £22.99 for 80ml | Notes: Saffron, coriander, bitter orange, praline, jasmine, moss and woody amber
A popular budget alternative to Baccarat Rouge 540 (which we've also included here) ZARA's Red Temptation is the perfect ambery floral. It's spicy, thanks to its opening notes of saffron, which marries beautifully with soft, jasmine and warm woods.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a woody floral signature that you can spritz to your heart's content - guilt-free.
Earthy & elegant
RRP: from £78 for 50ml | Notes: Bergamot, mandarin, pink pepper, blackcurrant, white amber, cedarwood, lime, suede, patchouli and vetiver
Touted as one of the best Jo Loves scents, Amber Lime & Bergamot is a hit with woman&home's beauty team, who describe it as being 'elegant' and offering a warm and earthy impression. Its opening is zesty (thanks to top notes of bergamot and mandarin) but this gives way to ambery hints of patchouli and cedarwood.
Who should buy it: Those who want to stand out from the crowd, with a chic and alluring scent.
Rich & spicy
RRP: £150 for 50ml | Notes: black pepper, juniper berries, leather accord, orris, violet, black amber, patchouli and vanilla
Spicy and alluring, Byredo's 1996 is the perfect example of a luxe, amber-centric perfume. It marries sparkling black pepper with a rich leather accord with violet, warm black amber, patchouli and vanilla.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a romantic fragrance that is as perfect for a distinctive everyday scent as it is an alluring evening signature.
Creamy vanilla
RRP: from £69 for 30ml | Notes: lavender, tangerine, neroli, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla and white musks
Regarded as one of the best vanilla perfumes, YSL's Libre combines comforting lavender with citrusy hints of tangerine and neroli, which then give way to creamy vanilla and white musks. It's warm and sexy - ideal for evening wear.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a sweet and slightly orangey amber scent.
Creamy & musky
RRP: £62 for 50ml | Notes: Sweet violet, Palo Santo, frankincense, myrrh, ambrette and ambrox
Glossier's newest edition to its You fragrance lineup, Doux offers a creamy, almost milk perfume quality. Sweet and distinctive violet plays with rich hints of palo santo and frankincense before settling into a musky, amber-like base of ambrette and ambrox.
Who should buy it: Those seeking a soft and musky, skin-like signature for all occasions.
Woody & floral
RRP: from £245 for 70ml | Notes: Saffron, jasmine, amberwood, ambergris, hedione, fir resin, cedar, sugar, ambroxan and oakmoss
Sweet and elegantly warm, Baccarat Rouge 540 ranks on the list of best perfumes for women for a reason. It's softly spicy and sugary, with those warming hints of amberwood, cedar and ambroxan clinging to the skin.
Who should buy it: Those who are seeking a premium scent that is a proven compliment-bringer.
Evening-ready
RRP: £24 for 90ml | Notes: black currant, pear nectar, jasmine, vanilla crème, freesia, amber woods and patchouli
Counted among the best Sol De Janeiro scents, 76 is described as an amber floral. It's rich and warm, thanks to its notes of jasmine, vanilla crème and patchouli. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett is a big fan and dubs it the perfect option for the 'cooler months,' and as an evening perfume.
Who should buy it: Those wanting an effortless evening fragrance that is great for layering.
Fresh & floral
RRP: from £95 for 50ml | Notes: rose, peony, lychee, freesia, magnolia and lily of the valley, warm amber and cedarwood
Fresh and powdery, Chloé is the perfect option for those who gravitate towards more floral fragrances. It boasts hints of freesia, magnolia and delicate lily of the valley, along with classic rose. These elevated florals then shift into something richer and more intimate, with hints of amber and cedarwood emerging.
Who should buy it: Those who love florals and want a fresh approach to an amber fragrance.
Budget-friendly
RRP: £6 for 30ml | Notes: Wood, amber, geranium and cedar
A treat for the senses and purse, M&S' Spice Amber is warm, woody and uncomplicated. It blends hints of cedar with softer geranium for a sophisticated aroma that's described by the brand as being 'ideal for the evening.'
Who should buy it: Those hunting for a budget-friendly but expensive-smelling scent to wear all season long.
What is an amber perfume?
As mentioned, amber, as a fragrance genre encompasses a wide range of scents, from sweet vanilla to musky woods. Notes that contribute to that trademark warmth include; labdanum, benzoin, tonka bean, patchouli, musk, jasmine, vanilla and sandalwood.
What does amber smell like and who will love it?
Warm, creamy and rich - amber fragrances often afford a sweetness and musky edge. You can find amber wood perfumes, which as you can probably deduce, smell warm and rich, as well as ambery florals and more earthy, resinous aromas.
If you're a fan of woody scents and vanilla perfumes, you'll likely love an amber fragrance - in fact, you might already have one in your collection.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
