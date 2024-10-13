These cosy, soul-warming amber perfumes smell so luxe and are perfect for parties

Beloved for their warmth and silky sweetness, amber perfumes are as timeless as they are nuanced, with vanilla-scented blends and musky signatures to suit every preference...

When it comes to the best long-lasting perfumes, the usual suspects like citrus and floral fragrances are always front and centre, but there's another classic olfactory family to consider: amber. Warm, resinous and animalistic, amber is not a scent that can be defined by just one note. It encompasses a multitude of aromas, from vanilla to powdery wood hints - hence their universal appeal.

Two things these fragrances do have in common, however, are their warmth and powerful projection. So, if you're on the hunt for a musky and cosy signature, these are the nine amber scents to invest in - with options to suit every budget...

9 warm and compliment-inspiring amber perfumes to spritz this season

Warm, distinctive and effortlessly chic, these nine amber-centric scents - from the likes of Byredo, YSL and Jo Loves - promise to elevate your collection...

What is an amber perfume?

As mentioned, amber, as a fragrance genre encompasses a wide range of scents, from sweet vanilla to musky woods. Notes that contribute to that trademark warmth include; labdanum, benzoin, tonka bean, patchouli, musk, jasmine, vanilla and sandalwood.

What does amber smell like and who will love it?

Warm, creamy and rich - amber fragrances often afford a sweetness and musky edge. You can find amber wood perfumes, which as you can probably deduce, smell warm and rich, as well as ambery florals and more earthy, resinous aromas.

If you're a fan of woody scents and vanilla perfumes, you'll likely love an amber fragrance - in fact, you might already have one in your collection.