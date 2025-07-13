Pamela Anderson says her hair is 'healthier than ever' thanks to stripped-back routine

After years of using "hot rollers" and "hair extensions," Pamela Anderson is embracing her natural hair and says that, now she's in her 50s, her hair is "healthier than it's ever been".

We've all pushed our hair to the limits of certain occasions - remember when we all backcombed our roots and purposefully caused all those tangles and breakages? Our strands shudder at the memory - and so do Pamela Anderson's.

"I can't believe I have one hair on my head after all those years of hot rollers, setting my hair, and crazy photo shoots I did with all the hair extensions," she recently told InStyle.

Now, like many of us, she's embracing her natural hair - and has revealed how to get healthier hair. Her secret? She credits her newly healthy, thick, and luscious hair to her super simple haircare routine.

"I just prefer my own hair, and it's healthier than it's ever been. My routine has just become simpler and simpler," she said, adding that she tends to just wear her hair the way it dries after shampooing, conditioning, and letting it dry overnight.

That means little to no heat, minimal styling, and "also really great products," she explained. Though she also says that her "thick and healthy" strands are probably thanks to "genetics and my diet" as well as her go-to haircare.

Pamela Anderon's Favourite Haircare

When it comes to haircare, Pamela swears by Biolage products, with her becoming the face of the brand's new Hydra Source range. Packed full of hydrating as well as cleansing ingredients like aloe vera and hyaluronic acid, the products in the range help leave hair feeling softer and silkier as well as weightlessly moisturised and smooth.

If you're trying to search out the best shampoos and conditioners, the Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo and Conditioner are especially great picks if you, like Pamela, want a simple and streamlined routine that will help treat damaged hair without too much fuss.

We often overlook our choice of shampoo and conditioner, but these are your fundamental haircare products, says woman&home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim, with their consistent use being much more effective than random one-off treatments using even the best hair masks.

"Shampoo isn't the sexiest beauty product. But, just as a consistent basic skincare routine - not 'miracle' masks or tools - is how you achieve great skin, using the right haircare day in, day out is fundamental for hair health," she says.

"Biolage is a great shout, as the brand was founded by a hairdresser (always a good thing) and is packed with gentle, natural botanicals, which feels very in line with Pam's ethos. Remember to really give it some welly when massaging in shampoo up top - a clean, calm and happy scalp is the key to healthy growth."

As well as the shampoo and conditioner being packed full of hydrating ingredients that help to give hair a touchable softness and enhanced shine, the products and company at large are cruelty-free and vegan.

This is one of the major reasons that Pamela supports them, with her loving not only their incredibly effective products but also their "compassion."

"The most important thing for me in the beauty world was to work with companies and use products that are as sustainable as possible, but also cruelty-free and vegan," she said, adding that Biolage have created a range of products that help you do good as well as look good.

She added, "Why not leave a gentler mark on the world? Everything has a repercussion; it might as well be a good one. And I feel like there is so much out there that you actually have options these days, so it's easy to align yourself with things that are more forward-thinking and more conscious.

"So that's my advice: to take the extra moment to discover what you resonate with."