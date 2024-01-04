15 easy expert tips to getting healthier hair - no matter what condition it's currently in

Everyone wants to know how to get healthier hair, right? Glossy, swishy hair has always been high on our list of aspirations, but trends like quiet luxury and stealth wealth have put looking expensively-maintained (and owning large amounts of cashmere) bang at the top of our wishlists.

Just like managing to wash a cashmere jumper without shrinking it getting healthy hair requires thought and consideration. There are some quick fixes, but much the quandary of how to get thicker hair, you’re going to see the most dramatic difference if you commit to changes throughout your regime. “Hair health is all about trial and error,” says hair artist Charlotte Mensah. “Eventually, you will find a routine that works.”

How much TLC your hair needs will depend on your hair type as well as its condition, as well as the treatments it goes through, from bleaching to daily heat styling. “Fine hair is more prone to damage as it’s naturally weaker than thicker hair and therefore easier to over-process,” says Sam Burnett, hair stylist and owner of London’s Hare and Bone salon. “If your hair is simply in need of moisture or has a few split ends, then that can be rectified almost immediately with a good haircut and some professional home care advice.” Stock up on the best hair masks, make a salon appointment and your’e good to go. “However, if your hair has been over-processed to a more severe level then it may take a few months of prescriptive treatments and minimal heat styling, and in some cases, a much shorter hairstyle.”

If that all sounds a bit daunting, don’t stress. Learning how to get healthier hair is a process, but use the end goal as motivation. “Signs of healthy hair are hair that is shiny, smooth, easy to blow dry and has minimal split ends,” adds Burnett.

How to get healthier hair according to hair experts in the know

1. Swap to a sulphate-free shampoo

Sulphates are added to products like the best shampoos, best cleansers and toothpastes to give them that satisfying foamy texture that leaves us feeling squeaky clean. The downside of them is, that they can strip away more than just the grease and product residue we’re trying to remove, and take some of our hair’s natural oils with them too – leaving our strands dry.

Sulphates can also pull colour particles from the hair, meaning your freshly dyed locks fade far faster than you’d like. “I always recommend using sulphate-free shampoos,” says Jennie Roberts, session hairstylist, and founder and educator at Jennie Roberts Hair Academy. A sulphate-free shampoo will still cleanse your hair effectively, but just in a gentler way.

2. Use heat protection

Reaching for your best hairdryer, best hair straighteners or best curling irons? Priming your hair with one of the best heat protection sprays is your non-negotiable first step. “If you’re using heat then heat protection is a must,” explains Roberts.

“Once the hair is damaged with heat, the only way to get rid of it is to cut it off.” So, unless you want to end up in a situation where you’re getting a bob haircut out of necessity rather than choice, we’d recommend stocking up on a bottle of the good stuff and spritzing liberally before styling.

3. Avoid tight styles

The so-called ‘Croydon Facelift’ might have some benefits when it comes to making your skin appear taunter and your features lifted, but it won’t do your hair any favours. “Skip hairstyles that pull, such as tight ponytails and tight braids,” says Mensah. This advice is even more important if you have afro hair, as many protective styles can lead to breakage and hair loss over time. “Avoid braiding too tightly,” adds Roberts.

“Edges are lost to excessive braiding and harsh products, so try to avoid harsh waxes and excessive pulling of the strands. It’s good to give your hair a break if you wear it in protective styles. Traction alopecia is a big problem, but can be reversed if caught early and the bad practices stop.” Alternative options include wearing your hair in its natural pattern or opting for gentler protective hairstyles like a fishtail braid that doesn't start too close to the scalp.

4. Try a keratin treatment

If the idea of leaving your hair to dry naturally feels laughable, and you count a pair of straightenteners as your desert island item, then it might be worth considering a more long-term plan of action. Keratin treatments, like a Brazillian blow-dry and hair botox, are in-salon smoothing solutions that will make you less reliant on your tools and more likely to wash and go – reducing the amount of heat used on your hair in the process.

“There are a range of keratin treatments available for the hair, from masks that last up to six weeks to blow-dry treatments that can last for between three and five months,” explains Burnett. “My personal favourite is Kerasilk. It fills the gaps left behind by depleted keratin and locks more of this protein in the hair for up to five months.

It also smooths the cuticles, creating an anti-humidity seal to lock out moisture. This keeps the hair smooth and easier to manage, reducing the time and heat required when you blow-dry. Your blow-dries will also last longer, reducing the frequency needed to style, or even whether you feel the need to blow dry at all.” Prices will vary from salon to salon, but Kerasilk’s Keratin Treatment costs around £150 and is available nationwide.

5. Go for regular trims

When we get a split end, or snap a piece of hair, that damage isn’t confined to the exact breakage point. Instead, it splinters up the strand like a ladder in a pair of tights, and the only real way to stop it is to cut the hair above the very top of the breakage.

It makes sense then that the more regularly we maintain our hair with a trim, nipping those split ends in the bud, the less likely we are to require a big chop. “To maintain hair health and a good shape, ends should be trimmed every eight to 12 weeks,” says Roberts. This goes for all hair types, even curly and coily hair that may not use heat very often.

6. Eat a balanced diet

Instead of focusing on serums and shampoos, how to get healthier hair actually starts from the inside. The problem though, is that it needs a lot to maintain it, but because our body considers hair as non-essential (compared to very important things like our heart and lungs) it’s right at the back of the queue for vitamins and minerals. “Hair will reflect poor diet very quickly in dullness, poor growth and excessive shedding,” explains Eva Proudman, trichologist at Absolute Collagen.

“Plant-based diets in particular don’t tend to include vitamin B12, which the hair uses for cell regeneration and renewal. If you follow this diet, make sure you take a vitamin B complex supplement to ensure you get your daily dose of this very important vitamin. Most of us are also low or deficient in vitamin D, and hair uses this to stay in the growing phase and for hair regeneration.” Taking supplements will ensure your hair has everything it needs.

7. Think about humidity

How to get healthier hair can depend on the time of year. “Indoor heating can lead to dryer hair as moisture is stripped from the air,” says the founder of haircare brand CELUI, Anisa Sojka.

It might be the reason why you’re noticing that your hair feels thirstier, and more brittle when the weather gets colder. “I recommend getting a humidifier for your home, as these will help to rehydrate the air,” Sokja adds.