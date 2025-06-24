What to wear to Henley Regatta: four outfit ideas that might just float your boat
Row hard or row home
The Great British summer is in full swing. We've already had the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, and Wimbledon is just around the corner too.
Very much a social event as well as a sporting one, Henley Royal Regatta 2025 runs from the 1st to the 6th July, and you can expect to see hundreds of thrilling rowing races on the River Thames, and of course, plenty of glamorous fashion from the attendees!
When deciding what to wear to Henley Regatta, it's definitely a little less strict in terms of dress code than what to wear to Royal Ascot. The overall look tends to be quite preppy and bright, particularly because plenty of competitors and spectators wear rowing blazers - very often in bold colours and stripes.
Henley Regatta Dress Code
According to the website, for members in the Stewards' Enclosure, "Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits. Whilst not a requirement, it is customary for ladies to wear hats."
"No shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans."
In the Regatta Enclosure, there is no dress code; however, "many attendees embrace the spirit of the event by wearing club blazers and other rowing apparel."
What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 1
What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 2
They're a bit of an investment, but these fancy flats are the ideal alternative to heels. They'll pair really well with your best wedding guest dresses, too.
What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 3
Ok, so this is a big investment, but how chic is this brown waistcoat suit? You can of course mix and match both pieces, and the typically autumnal colour is actually a huge spring/summer fashion trend.
I'm all for literal dressing, and the rope straps on these wedges are giving me nautical vibes. They'll give you that bit of extra height, make your legs look like they go on forever, and they're from one of the best British clothing brands.
What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 4
FAQs
Can you wear jeans to Henley Regatta?
In the Stewards' Enclosure, jeans are not allowed. And whilst there's no formal dress code in the Regatta Enclosure, guests do tend to dress for the occasion.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
At the risk of feeling underdressed, stick to a more formal look. Do keep in mind, of course, the weather, which is already looking like it's going to be hot, as well as the fact that you might have to do a fair bit of walking around on the day.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.