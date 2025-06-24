What to wear to Henley Regatta: four outfit ideas that might just float your boat

Row hard or row home

Phase, Eight, Zara, ME+EM looks on models
(Image credit: Phase Eight, Zara, ME+EM)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in Features

The Great British summer is in full swing. We've already had the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, and Wimbledon is just around the corner too.

Very much a social event as well as a sporting one, Henley Royal Regatta 2025 runs from the 1st to the 6th July, and you can expect to see hundreds of thrilling rowing races on the River Thames, and of course, plenty of glamorous fashion from the attendees!

When deciding what to wear to Henley Regatta, it's definitely a little less strict in terms of dress code than what to wear to Royal Ascot. The overall look tends to be quite preppy and bright, particularly because plenty of competitors and spectators wear rowing blazers - very often in bold colours and stripes.

Harriet Rose, Daisy Lewis and Victoria Pendleton at the Henley Regatta

Harriet Rose, Daisy Lewis and Victoria Pendleton at the Henley Regatta

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Henley Regatta Dress Code

According to the website, for members in the Stewards' Enclosure, "Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits. Whilst not a requirement, it is customary for ladies to wear hats."

"No shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans."

In the Regatta Enclosure, there is no dress code; however, "many attendees embrace the spirit of the event by wearing club blazers and other rowing apparel."

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 1

Edina Cotton Maxi Dress on model

Rixo
Edina Cotton Maxi Dress

I have the blouse version of this, and the dress is next on my list! The collar, the cotton fabric and the pretty embroidery combined makes it the perfect summer dress.

Phase Eight boater hat on model

Phase Eight
Straw Boater

I wore this hat to Royal Ascot, and believe me when I say it's genius. It's a boater hat but it's perched a headband, so you can adjust the angle you want to wear it at.

Espadrille wedge cut out

Crew Clothing
Faith Classic Heeled Espadrille

Heels that will sink into the grass would challenge even a pro at Henley Regatta, so stick to wedge espadrilles, flats or block heels.

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 2

Boden yellow linen jumpsuit on model

Boden
Colette Linen Jumpsuit

This is an event where you can really have some fun with colour, and whilst butter yellow has been a huge trend so far in 2025, why not embrace sunshine shades with this all-in-one?

LK Bennett Lorena bag cut out

LK Bennett
Lorena Cream Wicker Shoulder Bag

Perfect for any summer occasion, it's hard to believe this bag is reduced in the sale! I find bags like this so versatile, as the neutral wicker means you don't have to worry too much about matching your outfit or other accessories.

Sezane Josepha sandals

Sezane
Josepha Low Sandals

They're a bit of an investment, but these fancy flats are the ideal alternative to heels. They'll pair really well with your best wedding guest dresses, too.

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 3

Tailored Waistcoat + Wide-Leg Pleat Pant Suit on model

ME+EM
Tailored Waistcoat + Wide-Leg Pleat Pant Suit

Ok, so this is a big investment, but how chic is this brown waistcoat suit? You can of course mix and match both pieces, and the typically autumnal colour is actually a huge spring/summer fashion trend.

Bevelled Oval Sunglasses
M&S Collection
Bevelled Oval Sunglasses

This shape will flatter most face shapes, and I tend to find tortoiseshell a much softer alternative to harsh black. These will add a touch of Hollywood glamour to your Henley Regatta look.

Susie Brown Leather Rope Wedge Heels
Mint Velvet
Susie Brown Leather Rope Wedge Heels

I'm all for literal dressing, and the rope straps on these wedges are giving me nautical vibes. They'll give you that bit of extra height, make your legs look like they go on forever, and they're from one of the best British clothing brands.

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 4

STRIPED LINEN BLEND MIDI DRESS
Zara
Striped Linen Blend Midi Dress

Polka dot might be the print of the season, but I guarantee you'll be seeing a whole lot of stripes at the Henley Regatta. The detailing on this comfortable shirt dress will set you apart.

Molten Fish & Cord Adjustable Necklace
Orelia London
Molten Fish & Cord Adjustable Necklace

Sticking with the nautical feel in your jewellery will really elevate your look, too. An anchor or shell necklace would look nice, but how perfect is this fish necklace?

Crew Clothing blazer on model

Crew Clothing
Henley Royal Regatta Blazer

Crew Clothing actually has a dedicated collection, so it feels like the perfect place to nail the Henley Regatta dress code. This blazer boasts the Henley Royal Regatta crest embroidered on it. Perfect if you're a regatta regular!

FAQs

Can you wear jeans to Henley Regatta?

In the Stewards' Enclosure, jeans are not allowed. And whilst there's no formal dress code in the Regatta Enclosure, guests do tend to dress for the occasion.

At the risk of feeling underdressed, stick to a more formal look. Do keep in mind, of course, the weather, which is already looking like it's going to be hot, as well as the fact that you might have to do a fair bit of walking around on the day.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.