What to wear to Henley Regatta: four outfit ideas that might just float your boat

The Great British summer is in full swing. We've already had the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, and Wimbledon is just around the corner too.

Very much a social event as well as a sporting one, Henley Royal Regatta 2025 runs from the 1st to the 6th July, and you can expect to see hundreds of thrilling rowing races on the River Thames, and of course, plenty of glamorous fashion from the attendees!

When deciding what to wear to Henley Regatta, it's definitely a little less strict in terms of dress code than what to wear to Royal Ascot. The overall look tends to be quite preppy and bright, particularly because plenty of competitors and spectators wear rowing blazers - very often in bold colours and stripes.

Harriet Rose, Daisy Lewis and Victoria Pendleton at the Henley Regatta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Henley Regatta Dress Code

According to the website, for members in the Stewards' Enclosure, "Ladies are required to wear dresses or skirts with a hemline below the knee, or jackets or blazers with trousers, or trouser suits. Whilst not a requirement, it is customary for ladies to wear hats."

"No shorts, leggings, tracksuits or jeans."

In the Regatta Enclosure, there is no dress code; however, "many attendees embrace the spirit of the event by wearing club blazers and other rowing apparel."

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 1

Rixo Edina Cotton Maxi Dress £285 at Rixo I have the blouse version of this, and the dress is next on my list! The collar, the cotton fabric and the pretty embroidery combined makes it the perfect summer dress. Phase Eight Straw Boater £79 at Phase Eight I wore this hat to Royal Ascot, and believe me when I say it's genius. It's a boater hat but it's perched a headband, so you can adjust the angle you want to wear it at. Crew Clothing Faith Classic Heeled Espadrille £59 at Crew Clothing Heels that will sink into the grass would challenge even a pro at Henley Regatta, so stick to wedge espadrilles, flats or block heels.

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 2

Boden Colette Linen Jumpsuit £116.80 at Boden UK This is an event where you can really have some fun with colour, and whilst butter yellow has been a huge trend so far in 2025, why not embrace sunshine shades with this all-in-one? LK Bennett Lorena Cream Wicker Shoulder Bag £69 (was £99) at LK Bennett Perfect for any summer occasion, it's hard to believe this bag is reduced in the sale! I find bags like this so versatile, as the neutral wicker means you don't have to worry too much about matching your outfit or other accessories. Sezane Josepha Low Sandals £165 at Sézane - UK They're a bit of an investment, but these fancy flats are the ideal alternative to heels. They'll pair really well with your best wedding guest dresses, too.

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 3

What to wear to Henley Regatta: Outfit 4

Zara Striped Linen Blend Midi Dress £39.99 at Zara Polka dot might be the print of the season, but I guarantee you'll be seeing a whole lot of stripes at the Henley Regatta. The detailing on this comfortable shirt dress will set you apart. Orelia London Molten Fish & Cord Adjustable Necklace £28 at Orelia Sticking with the nautical feel in your jewellery will really elevate your look, too. An anchor or shell necklace would look nice, but how perfect is this fish necklace? Crew Clothing Henley Royal Regatta Blazer £149 at Crew Clothing Crew Clothing actually has a dedicated collection, so it feels like the perfect place to nail the Henley Regatta dress code. This blazer boasts the Henley Royal Regatta crest embroidered on it. Perfect if you're a regatta regular!

FAQs

Can you wear jeans to Henley Regatta?

In the Stewards' Enclosure, jeans are not allowed. And whilst there's no formal dress code in the Regatta Enclosure, guests do tend to dress for the occasion.

At the risk of feeling underdressed, stick to a more formal look. Do keep in mind, of course, the weather, which is already looking like it's going to be hot, as well as the fact that you might have to do a fair bit of walking around on the day.