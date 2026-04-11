I'm a stylist, and I really rate these 3 flattering dresses for a day at the races this summer
Get your floral fashion fix from Mint Velvet
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
As the weather finally heats up, the summer social season is almost here, and you might be lucky enough to find yourself wondering what to wear to the races.
You could also be searching for the best wedding guest dresses or simply looking for a pretty floral frock to add to your spring capsule wardrobe. The good news is I’ve found a one-stop shop for the best occasionwear dresses to see you through the season.
Step forward, Mint Velvet. This British clothing brand has long been on my radar for well-cut women’s trouser suits and chic staple separates, but this season it’s their floral dresses that have caught my eye. If, like me, you’ve been looking for a special midi dress to add to your wardrobe that will not only make you look great but also feel great, then this is the brand for you.
Inspired by the spring/summer trends 2026, I’ve picked my top three dresses from the brand’s latest collection that will flatter every body shape with their clever cuts.
Shop the dresses
Flattering ruffles
This tiered midi dress features ruffled detailing across the body, making it the ideal dress for those who want to distract from their tummy area.
3/4 length sleeves
Monochrome prints are always a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This dress features an accent of yellow in its print for a sunny feel.
Cinched waist
With delicate butterfly sleeves and a cinched waist, this dress creates a gorgeous hourglass shape while the keyhole cut draws attention upwards.
Find The Perfect Dress For Your Body
If you’re looking for the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, my top tip is ruffles. Gentle ruffles across the bodice will break up the floral print and create an optical illusion that minimises curves across your torso but still highlights the waist.
As I’ve got older, I’ve pivoted from sleeveless styles to more covered-up dresses, looking for sleeves or gentle frills to balance softer curves. Depending on how you feel about your upper arms, Mint Velvet’s styles offer a range of coverage, from just your shoulders to floaty butterfly sleeves or elbow-length options for a more demure look. A bit of a sleeve is perfect for spring’s changeable weather, keeping you warm against breezes without the danger of overheating thanks to the semi-sheer fabric.
My final top pick has to be the pretty cinched waist style. Whether you're looking to add curves or highlight existing ones, this style will make the most of your figure, while the delicate butterfly sleeves cover the upper arms.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to style yours
Mint Velvet's affordable jewellery looks far more expensive than the price tag. These double-strand statement hoops make a stylish finishing flourish to your outfit.
Of course, you don't have to save beautiful dresses like these for special occasions only. Try styling them with ballet flats and a leather biker jacket for a cool, smart casual outfit idea.
These styles will also work well with your best white trainers, or why not contrast the delicate, feminine feel with a loafer, as I have? A pair in a pastel or metallic hue will dress down the look with a slightly boyish twist.
And finally, because it's still spring, don't forget to add an extra layer - my preferred outerwear has to be my best trench coat for an elegant, timeless look. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat over a midi dress, look for a coat in a similar length to create a streamlined look.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.