As the weather finally heats up, the summer social season is almost here, and you might be lucky enough to find yourself wondering what to wear to the races.

You could also be searching for the best wedding guest dresses or simply looking for a pretty floral frock to add to your spring capsule wardrobe. The good news is I’ve found a one-stop shop for the best occasionwear dresses to see you through the season.

Step forward, Mint Velvet. This British clothing brand has long been on my radar for well-cut women’s trouser suits and chic staple separates, but this season it’s their floral dresses that have caught my eye. If, like me, you’ve been looking for a special midi dress to add to your wardrobe that will not only make you look great but also feel great, then this is the brand for you.

Inspired by the spring/summer trends 2026, I’ve picked my top three dresses from the brand’s latest collection that will flatter every body shape with their clever cuts.

Shop the dresses

Flattering ruffles Mint Velvet Floral Print Ruffled Midi Dress £170 at Mint Velvet This tiered midi dress features ruffled detailing across the body, making it the ideal dress for those who want to distract from their tummy area. 3/4 length sleeves Mint Velvet Monochrome Floral Print Midi Dress £170 at Mint Velvet Monochrome prints are always a versatile addition to any wardrobe. This dress features an accent of yellow in its print for a sunny feel. Cinched waist Mint Velvet Multicoloured Floral Print Maxi Dress £160 at Mint Velvet With delicate butterfly sleeves and a cinched waist, this dress creates a gorgeous hourglass shape while the keyhole cut draws attention upwards.

Find The Perfect Dress For Your Body

(Image credit: Antonia Kraskowski | Future)

If you’re looking for the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, my top tip is ruffles. Gentle ruffles across the bodice will break up the floral print and create an optical illusion that minimises curves across your torso but still highlights the waist.

As I’ve got older, I’ve pivoted from sleeveless styles to more covered-up dresses, looking for sleeves or gentle frills to balance softer curves. Depending on how you feel about your upper arms, Mint Velvet’s styles offer a range of coverage, from just your shoulders to floaty butterfly sleeves or elbow-length options for a more demure look. A bit of a sleeve is perfect for spring’s changeable weather, keeping you warm against breezes without the danger of overheating thanks to the semi-sheer fabric.

My final top pick has to be the pretty cinched waist style. Whether you're looking to add curves or highlight existing ones, this style will make the most of your figure, while the delicate butterfly sleeves cover the upper arms.

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How to style yours

Mint Velvet Skye Gold Leather Strappy High Heels £120 at Mint Velvet Not only will this barely-there style lengthen your legs, but the gold hue also adds warmth to all skin tones and works as a neutral, pairing with virtually every colour. Mint Velvet Lola Gold Leather Woven Bucket Bag £130 at Mint Velvet In an on-trend leather weave, this gold bag is just the right size to hold all of your essentials. The top handle allows it to be worn in the crook of the elbow or held. Mint Velvet Gold Tone Mini Double Hoop Pearl Earrings £29 at Mint Velvet Mint Velvet's affordable jewellery looks far more expensive than the price tag. These double-strand statement hoops make a stylish finishing flourish to your outfit.

Of course, you don't have to save beautiful dresses like these for special occasions only. Try styling them with ballet flats and a leather biker jacket for a cool, smart casual outfit idea.

These styles will also work well with your best white trainers, or why not contrast the delicate, feminine feel with a loafer, as I have? A pair in a pastel or metallic hue will dress down the look with a slightly boyish twist.

And finally, because it's still spring, don't forget to add an extra layer - my preferred outerwear has to be my best trench coat for an elegant, timeless look. If you're wondering how to style a trench coat over a midi dress, look for a coat in a similar length to create a streamlined look.