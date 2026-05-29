Lisa Snowdon's Nobody's Child floral dress is an elegant, eye-catching piece that will work for almost every summer occasion
We'd recommend shopping your size before it sells out
With summer finally upon us, chances are that you're looking to update your occasionwear dresses, whether for a garden party, warm-weather nuptials or a sun-soaked holiday, and Lisa Snowdon has delivered the ultimate inspiration.
Stepping out onto the This Morning set in a romantic floral midi dress from one of the best British clothing brands, Nobody's Child. With soft, floaty ruffles and large colourful florals, this dress is the perfect piece to add to your summer collection.
She styled the Black Floral Maxi dress with simple nude coloured heeled sandals and a delicate silver necklace. And although this piece has to be one of the best summer wedding guest dresses, it can also be dressed down for daytime outings, too. The citrusy greens and yellow alongside the contrasting black detailing in the print make this dress feel especially unique, and the ruffled detailing adds texture and movement to its shape. Florals are always a winning choice when it comes to summer occasionwear dressing.
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This bold dress is even more eye-catching thanks to its contrasting brighter and darker tones and the cascading ruffled detailing. Pick up on the tones within the print and replicate them elsewhere in your outfit, for example, try adding some blush pink heels.
Made from soft silk and featuring longer sleeves and a delicate floral print, this dress is an elegant choice. The colourful, vivid florals set on a black background make it especially striking—a great choice for what to wear to the races this summer.
Sizes are selling fast on this flattering black floral dress. It features short ruffle sleeves, a flattering under bust seam and it falls into a relaxed floaty skirt. Style for garden parties, evenings out or pack as part of your holiday wardrobe.
Add a touch of sparkle to your occasionwear or to your everyday dressing with this delicate silver necklace. For a seamlessly styled look, wear with the matching circle earrings from M&S.
Figuring out what to wear to a wedding can feel challenging, which is why this beautiful dress is a smart buy. Bright florals are always a winning choice, and styled with block-coloured accessories, they feel impactful and elegant for special occasions.
Lisa's exact dress and similar floral styles are also extremely versatile for summer styling. From a sunny holiday destination teamed with comfy flats to wearing out for dinner on the weekend with your best white trainers, they can be dressed up or down accordingly.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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