Lisa Snowdon's Nobody's Child floral dress is an elegant, eye-catching piece that will work for almost every summer occasion

With summer finally upon us, chances are that you're looking to update your occasionwear dresses, whether for a garden party, warm-weather nuptials or a sun-soaked holiday, and Lisa Snowdon has delivered the ultimate inspiration.

Stepping out onto the This Morning set in a romantic floral midi dress from one of the best British clothing brands, Nobody's Child. With soft, floaty ruffles and large colourful florals, this dress is the perfect piece to add to your summer collection.

She styled the Black Floral Maxi dress with simple nude coloured heeled sandals and a delicate silver necklace. And although this piece has to be one of the best summer wedding guest dresses, it can also be dressed down for daytime outings, too. The citrusy greens and yellow alongside the contrasting black detailing in the print make this dress feel especially unique, and the ruffled detailing adds texture and movement to its shape. Florals are always a winning choice when it comes to summer occasionwear dressing.

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Figuring out what to wear to a wedding can feel challenging, which is why this beautiful dress is a smart buy. Bright florals are always a winning choice, and styled with block-coloured accessories, they feel impactful and elegant for special occasions.

Lisa's exact dress and similar floral styles are also extremely versatile for summer styling. From a sunny holiday destination teamed with comfy flats to wearing out for dinner on the weekend with your best white trainers, they can be dressed up or down accordingly.