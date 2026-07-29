If you're on the lookout for an eye-catching summer wedding guest dress that also works for a range of warm-weather events and special occasions, Fearne Cotton's blooming floral design is an exceptional choice, and it features a clever, flattering design feature.

Attending The Hurlingham Polo Association International Day, Fearne was spotted alongside actress Emily Attack wearing the pretty design. Not only is the feminine print elegant, but the clever bow-detail shoulders create a flattering finish that provides just the right amount of upper arm coverage.

Designed by Rebecca Vallance, the Melora Bow-Detail Floral-Print Midi Dress had fans asking in their droves where Fearne's dress was from. To accessorise, she balances the vibrant pink and red hues with cream ankle-strap pumps, before finishing with a layered necklace, silver hoops and oval sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)