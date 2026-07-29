Autumn fashion searches are rising, because as lovely as the warmer weather is, those in the know realise that the best new season and transitional looks start to drop right now. So while I've still got my slip-in Skechers sandals firmly on, I've got one eye firmly on the autumn trends for 2026, and the latest selection of new-in M&S pieces have me filling my basket to the brim.

While I'm not quite ready to cosy up in cashmere, some of the key seasonal silhouettes are certainly starting to drop and prepping my autumn capsule wardrobe means snapping up the best bits in advance so I'm not disappointed later down the line. From wool and cashmere blends, to short-sleeved knits that will bridge September to October beautifully, as well as the perfect leather and denim jackets, there is a lot to be excited about.

To make the most of my money, I'm concentrating on the best investment buys with a contemporary spin. A fresh piece of outerwear will instantly restyle my key September basics, while a standout dress that can be styled up or down will ensure that in the run up to festive fashion, I've got something directional to take me from AM to PM. I've scrolled the entire new in at M&S selection and pulled out the bits worth knowing about.