What do three fashion experts want on payday? This is our team's wishlist of summer style buys, no gatekeeping
These are the 18 items on the radar of the woman&home digital fashion team
When it gets to the end of the month and payday drops, I think we all collectively feel like we need a little treat, and that is the very essence of our style wishlist. The woman&home digital fashion team all have very different aesthetics, but we have a shared love of hunting down a great trend, a brilliant bargain and a timeless buy that we take great pleasure in sharing with all of you, but what about our own shopping habits?
Well, now we're going to share them in our wishlist column that tells you everything on our shopping radars. The items we're adding to our own wardrobes, and most importantly, how we would wear them.
From perfect day dresses to the accessories that finish off a host of looks, where we all align is shopping smarter, not harder. Investing in items that will last and ones we know that can hold their own in our capsule wardrobes. Come on, let us show you what we're shopping.
Our team payday wishlists
Each month we will pick six items that have caught our eye and are on our very individualistic mental shopping list. The ones sat in our basket waiting for payday to come around, or an item we've just nabbed and have to shout about.
Rivkie Baum, fashion editor
At 5'2 and a size 18, shopping hasn't always been easy, but it has always been fun, and the fact that I've had to get creative over the years has made me a better shopper. While I can fit into the majority of high street lines, I certainly have my favourites, and when I'm not being tempted by our own M&S sale pieces, I've always got one eye on what Boden's doing. In fact, I'm a bit of an expert on shopping the brand.
I love colour and print, and predominantly wear dresses; in fact, right now, I don't even own a single pair of jeans. I favour a fit and flare silhouette, and love a polished shirt dress for a look that feels instantly put together with minimal effort. When it comes to footwear, I'm all about the best white trainers and have multiple pairs that all serve their own style purpose; honestly, they do.
I keep my accessorising to a minimum, favouring a Missoma necklace and always a pair of the best sunglasses - I often have multiple in my bag, and of course, a great handbag. These are the six fashion items on my radar right now.
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A denim dress is a spring/summer staple, as it's ideal for those mid-temperature days. The short sleeve design will give me just enough upper arm coverage, and I love the flattering silhouette, complete with a self-tie fabric belt and a button front so you can adjust the amount of slit at the front. I'd wear this right through to autumn when I'd add tights and boots.
My t-shirt stock needs a serious refresh, and my main focus is versatility and keeping cool. Made with 100% cotton, these tees max out on breathability, and I love the relaxed, slightly longer sleeves for arm coverage and sun protection. A looser fit through the body means it should be more comfy when temperatures rise, and it's available in 10 colours - so stock up.
As a size 18/20, I rarely shop at Zara for clothes, but I do love the accessories, particularly the necklaces which are affordable price points for really statement pieces, that look expensive too. There is a real craft element to the jewellery trends of 2026, and I think this resin design fits that aesthetic beautifully and will dress up even simple t-shirt and jean combos.
I am very much a dress and skirt wearer, but I do love to add a little bit of a sporty, more relaxed look to my outfits, and the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 for nostalgic bomber jackets are high on my wishlist. This cool yet contemporary iteration is knitted, rather than nylon, so you can treat it like a cardigan more than outerwear, which is ideal for the whole season.
I love a ballet pump, but I do miss trainers when the weather heats up, and this sneakerina style from celeb-loved brand Vivaia ticks both boxes. I have been wearing my white ones on repeat, and I think they're a comfortable wedding shoe option. They machine wash beautifully, slip on and off with ease and are comfortable for all-day wear. The elegant design is a step up from my best white trainers, too, ideal with dresses.
Dressing for warm weather is not something I enjoy, but natural fabrics like linen and breathable silhouettes, like this A-line cut, are perfect for embracing warm weather and adding a breeziness to your ensemble. This skirt is available in an array of neutral hues, too, but I love this pop of vibrant pink as a way of embracing the sun. Pair it with everything from black and navy to crisp white.
Caroline Parr, fashion e-commerce editor
I'd definitely say my style philosophy has evolved to the point that I now buy fewer clothes than I once did, but spend a bit more on each item and make them last longer.
My favourite brands are Rixo for occasionwear, I have a weakness for With Nothing Underneath's elevated staples, and I shop at M&S or Zara for everything in between. I like pieces that feel timeless but still have plenty of personality. I love a bit of leopard print, and I'm a firm believer in barrel leg jeans.
This payday in particular, I'm looking at getting ahead with breathable outfits for the next heatwave, as well as starting to think about what to wear for holidays and some of the bigger summer events like Wimbledon and Ascot. It's my favourite time of year for sure.
I've been refreshing the Rixo site, hoping for this pretty blouse to arrive in stock (it was on pre-order for a while!) and now I can't wait to wear it with white jeans. The V-neckline is super flattering, plus the floral embroidery and romantic frills are beautiful.
I snapped these jeans up as soon as the M&S summer line dropped. The scalloped hem makes them stand out from my vast collection of jeans, and now that warmer weather is here, I'll be wearing these on repeat. I'd recommend sizing up, as the fit is on the smaller side.
I tested the Archies arch support flip-flops last summer, and loved them. The classic black option has served me very well and they're still going strong, but I'm really into pop of red styling at the moment so I'm going to add these to my collection ASAP.
I already had this set in blue linen, and have worn each piece more than anything else in my summer capsule wardrobe. The navy shirt works well with white jeans, and as someone who isn't normally confident in shorts, these are a really flattering length.
The best sunglasses are the ones you buy in the summer, but you wear all year round because they look so good. I much prefer tortoiseshell to harsh black, and the medium oval shape of these is very chic.
Like everyone else, I am loving polka dots at the moment, and this little puff sleeve top from the M&S sale is a simple way to lean into the trend. It's available in sizes 6 to 24, and it's bound to sell out quickly, so don't hesitate if you're a fan of the neckline.
Molly Smith, fashion writer
Fashion has always been a way of expressing my inner world, and I've learned that this applies to almost everyone. Of course, my style has evolved over the years, but in essence, I always attempt to convey a little bit of my personality in every outfit I wear.
As a child, I rewore the same red dress with gold-embellished stars to every family function, as a teenager, I discovered vintage shopping and spent hours in charity shops looking for retro-floral dresses, bohemian-printed blouses or anything that felt unique or unusual – a little bit like me.
Now, my shopping habits usually combine my love of unique prints, silhouettes or bold colours with a more practical approach that considers three questions. Am I actually going to wear this? Is it going to be comfortable? How easy is it to style?
Blouses are my weakness, and I'm constantly browsing Rixo and Sézane's collections for playful, feminine designs. For trousers, I love a kick-flare, and I have several styles from & Other Stories. For quality linen, basic cotton t-shirts and knitwear, TOAST is a reliable choice, and for everyday, affordable styling, I go to Zara and M&S.
Nothing feels chicer than a blouse with ruffled detailing during the summer. This beautiful peach coloured style from a French clothing brand, Sézane, is simply divine and channels a bohemian feel. Loose, floaty blouses always make me feel put together, and they are a comfortable choice too. There are so many ways I imagine styling this, from white jeans outfits to brown flared trousers and heeled sandals for a smart evening out.
I'm one of those people whose jewellery box is full of eclectic finds that are often secondhand. I love colourful, statement-making pieces, and I'm always on the lookout for unique designs that effortlessly dress up paired-back outfits. As soon as I laid eyes on this precious stone necklace, I quickly saved the link. There's something about the mix of stones and shades that makes this necklace feel like a one-of-a-kind piece you would stumble across in an antique market.
My heart is set on this bag. If you were to take a look inside my wardrobe, you would see an array of green, from cosy knitwear to midi dresses. This shade really resonates with me - even my footstool in my lounge is an avocado hue. The loosely woven design makes this tote feel summer-ready, and the roomy size is perfect for everyday use.
This warm ecru skirt is the type of piece that you can wear to a range of occasions thanks to its unique layered design. The swishy lining peaks out from underneath the top of the skirt, creating an elegant layered look. From wearing it with a simple t-shirt and flat sandals to the office, to dressing up with a blazer and heeled mules.