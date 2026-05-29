What do three fashion experts want on payday? This is our team's wishlist of summer style buys, no gatekeeping

When it gets to the end of the month and payday drops, I think we all collectively feel like we need a little treat, and that is the very essence of our style wishlist. The woman&home digital fashion team all have very different aesthetics, but we have a shared love of hunting down a great trend, a brilliant bargain and a timeless buy that we take great pleasure in sharing with all of you, but what about our own shopping habits?

Well, now we're going to share them in our wishlist column that tells you everything on our shopping radars. The items we're adding to our own wardrobes, and most importantly, how we would wear them.

From perfect day dresses to the accessories that finish off a host of looks, where we all align is shopping smarter, not harder. Investing in items that will last and ones we know that can hold their own in our capsule wardrobes. Come on, let us show you what we're shopping.

Our team payday wishlists

Each month we will pick six items that have caught our eye and are on our very individualistic mental shopping list. The ones sat in our basket waiting for payday to come around, or an item we've just nabbed and have to shout about.

Rivkie Baum, fashion editor

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum / Zara, Vivaia, Mint Velvet, M&S, Boden)

At 5'2 and a size 18, shopping hasn't always been easy, but it has always been fun, and the fact that I've had to get creative over the years has made me a better shopper. While I can fit into the majority of high street lines, I certainly have my favourites, and when I'm not being tempted by our own M&S sale pieces, I've always got one eye on what Boden's doing. In fact, I'm a bit of an expert on shopping the brand.

I love colour and print, and predominantly wear dresses; in fact, right now, I don't even own a single pair of jeans. I favour a fit and flare silhouette, and love a polished shirt dress for a look that feels instantly put together with minimal effort. When it comes to footwear, I'm all about the best white trainers and have multiple pairs that all serve their own style purpose; honestly, they do.

I keep my accessorising to a minimum, favouring a Missoma necklace and always a pair of the best sunglasses - I often have multiple in my bag, and of course, a great handbag. These are the six fashion items on my radar right now.

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M&S Denim Button Through Midi Waisted Dress £50 at M&S A denim dress is a spring/summer staple, as it's ideal for those mid-temperature days. The short sleeve design will give me just enough upper arm coverage, and I love the flattering silhouette, complete with a self-tie fabric belt and a button front so you can adjust the amount of slit at the front. I'd wear this right through to autumn when I'd add tights and boots. Mint Velvet White Ultimate Cotton T-Shirt £35 at Mint Velvet My t-shirt stock needs a serious refresh, and my main focus is versatility and keeping cool. Made with 100% cotton, these tees max out on breathability, and I love the relaxed, slightly longer sleeves for arm coverage and sun protection. A looser fit through the body means it should be more comfy when temperatures rise, and it's available in 10 colours - so stock up. Zara Resin Ball Necklace £29.99 at Zara As a size 18/20, I rarely shop at Zara for clothes, but I do love the accessories, particularly the necklaces which are affordable price points for really statement pieces, that look expensive too. There is a real craft element to the jewellery trends of 2026, and I think this resin design fits that aesthetic beautifully and will dress up even simple t-shirt and jean combos. Albaray Cream Knitted Bomber £99 at Albaray I am very much a dress and skirt wearer, but I do love to add a little bit of a sporty, more relaxed look to my outfits, and the spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 for nostalgic bomber jackets are high on my wishlist. This cool yet contemporary iteration is knitted, rather than nylon, so you can treat it like a cardigan more than outerwear, which is ideal for the whole season. Vivaia Square Toe Satin Lace-Up £137 at Vivaia I love a ballet pump, but I do miss trainers when the weather heats up, and this sneakerina style from celeb-loved brand Vivaia ticks both boxes. I have been wearing my white ones on repeat, and I think they're a comfortable wedding shoe option. They machine wash beautifully, slip on and off with ease and are comfortable for all-day wear. The elegant design is a step up from my best white trainers, too, ideal with dresses. Boden Emma Linen Maxi Skirt in Pink Peony £119 at Boden Dressing for warm weather is not something I enjoy, but natural fabrics like linen and breathable silhouettes, like this A-line cut, are perfect for embracing warm weather and adding a breeziness to your ensemble. This skirt is available in an array of neutral hues, too, but I love this pop of vibrant pink as a way of embracing the sun. Pair it with everything from black and navy to crisp white.

Caroline Parr, fashion e-commerce editor

(Image credit: Caroline Parr / Archies/Amazon, Rixo, Les Specs, M&S, WNU)

I'd definitely say my style philosophy has evolved to the point that I now buy fewer clothes than I once did, but spend a bit more on each item and make them last longer.

My favourite brands are Rixo for occasionwear, I have a weakness for With Nothing Underneath's elevated staples, and I shop at M&S or Zara for everything in between. I like pieces that feel timeless but still have plenty of personality. I love a bit of leopard print, and I'm a firm believer in barrel leg jeans.



This payday in particular, I'm looking at getting ahead with breathable outfits for the next heatwave, as well as starting to think about what to wear for holidays and some of the bigger summer events like Wimbledon and Ascot. It's my favourite time of year for sure.

Molly Smith, fashion writer

(Image credit: Molly Smith / Zara, Sezane, Rixo)

Fashion has always been a way of expressing my inner world, and I've learned that this applies to almost everyone. Of course, my style has evolved over the years, but in essence, I always attempt to convey a little bit of my personality in every outfit I wear.

As a child, I rewore the same red dress with gold-embellished stars to every family function, as a teenager, I discovered vintage shopping and spent hours in charity shops looking for retro-floral dresses, bohemian-printed blouses or anything that felt unique or unusual – a little bit like me.

Now, my shopping habits usually combine my love of unique prints, silhouettes or bold colours with a more practical approach that considers three questions. Am I actually going to wear this? Is it going to be comfortable? How easy is it to style?

Blouses are my weakness, and I'm constantly browsing Rixo and Sézane's collections for playful, feminine designs. For trousers, I love a kick-flare, and I have several styles from & Other Stories. For quality linen, basic cotton t-shirts and knitwear, TOAST is a reliable choice, and for everyday, affordable styling, I go to Zara and M&S.