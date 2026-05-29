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What do three fashion experts want on payday? This is our team's wishlist of summer style buys, no gatekeeping

These are the 18 items on the radar of the woman&home digital fashion team

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selection of fashion items on our wishlist
(Image credit: Boden, M&S, WNU, Rixo, Sezane, Zara, Mint Velvet)
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When it gets to the end of the month and payday drops, I think we all collectively feel like we need a little treat, and that is the very essence of our style wishlist. The woman&home digital fashion team all have very different aesthetics, but we have a shared love of hunting down a great trend, a brilliant bargain and a timeless buy that we take great pleasure in sharing with all of you, but what about our own shopping habits?

Well, now we're going to share them in our wishlist column that tells you everything on our shopping radars. The items we're adding to our own wardrobes, and most importantly, how we would wear them.

From perfect day dresses to the accessories that finish off a host of looks, where we all align is shopping smarter, not harder. Investing in items that will last and ones we know that can hold their own in our capsule wardrobes. Come on, let us show you what we're shopping.

Our team payday wishlists

Each month we will pick six items that have caught our eye and are on our very individualistic mental shopping list. The ones sat in our basket waiting for payday to come around, or an item we've just nabbed and have to shout about.

Rivkie Baum, fashion editor

Rivkie&#039;s wish list

(Image credit: Rivkie Baum / Zara, Vivaia, Mint Velvet, M&S, Boden)

At 5'2 and a size 18, shopping hasn't always been easy, but it has always been fun, and the fact that I've had to get creative over the years has made me a better shopper. While I can fit into the majority of high street lines, I certainly have my favourites, and when I'm not being tempted by our own M&S sale pieces, I've always got one eye on what Boden's doing. In fact, I'm a bit of an expert on shopping the brand.

I love colour and print, and predominantly wear dresses; in fact, right now, I don't even own a single pair of jeans. I favour a fit and flare silhouette, and love a polished shirt dress for a look that feels instantly put together with minimal effort. When it comes to footwear, I'm all about the best white trainers and have multiple pairs that all serve their own style purpose; honestly, they do.

I keep my accessorising to a minimum, favouring a Missoma necklace and always a pair of the best sunglasses - I often have multiple in my bag, and of course, a great handbag. These are the six fashion items on my radar right now.

Caroline Parr, fashion e-commerce editor

Caroline Parr and a selection from her wishlist

(Image credit: Caroline Parr / Archies/Amazon, Rixo, Les Specs, M&S, WNU)

I'd definitely say my style philosophy has evolved to the point that I now buy fewer clothes than I once did, but spend a bit more on each item and make them last longer.

My favourite brands are Rixo for occasionwear, I have a weakness for With Nothing Underneath's elevated staples, and I shop at M&S or Zara for everything in between. I like pieces that feel timeless but still have plenty of personality. I love a bit of leopard print, and I'm a firm believer in barrel leg jeans.

This payday in particular, I'm looking at getting ahead with breathable outfits for the next heatwave, as well as starting to think about what to wear for holidays and some of the bigger summer events like Wimbledon and Ascot. It's my favourite time of year for sure.

Molly Smith, fashion writer

Molly Smith&#039;s top fashion picks for June

(Image credit: Molly Smith / Zara, Sezane, Rixo)

Fashion has always been a way of expressing my inner world, and I've learned that this applies to almost everyone. Of course, my style has evolved over the years, but in essence, I always attempt to convey a little bit of my personality in every outfit I wear.

As a child, I rewore the same red dress with gold-embellished stars to every family function, as a teenager, I discovered vintage shopping and spent hours in charity shops looking for retro-floral dresses, bohemian-printed blouses or anything that felt unique or unusual – a little bit like me.

Now, my shopping habits usually combine my love of unique prints, silhouettes or bold colours with a more practical approach that considers three questions. Am I actually going to wear this? Is it going to be comfortable? How easy is it to style?

Blouses are my weakness, and I'm constantly browsing Rixo and Sézane's collections for playful, feminine designs. For trousers, I love a kick-flare, and I have several styles from & Other Stories. For quality linen, basic cotton t-shirts and knitwear, TOAST is a reliable choice, and for everyday, affordable styling, I go to Zara and M&S.