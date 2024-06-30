12 most comfortable wedding guest shoes - the styles that will keep you dancing long after the ceremony

Finding comfortable wedding guest shoes is not an easy task, and it's something I'm often asked about as a fashion editor. Weddings are the biggest dates of the year in your diary, however most last a full day and long into the night, and will likely involve a fair bit of walking - and dancing!

You may well have chosen your favourite from our list of best wedding guest dresses, but now you need to know how to accessorise. A simple clutch bag usually does the trick, but when it comes to comfortable wedding guest shoes, there's a lot more than just colour to think about. For more casual weddings, you might be able to get away with them, but for the majority of big days your best white trainers just won't cut it.

Comfortable heels sounds like an oxymoron, right? But with all the technology brands have at their fingertips nowadays (or should that be toes?) it's possible to find shoes that will give you height but you won't find yourself counting down the seconds until you can take them off. And the best bit is they'll last you far beyond the big day, becoming a key part of your capsule wardrobe.

The woman&home fashion team certainly agrees. Writer Molly Smith says: "when it comes to choosing wedding shoes, comfort is a huge priority. As someone who doesn’t wear heels day-to-day, I tend to opt for either wedges, block heels, or kitten heels to ensure maximum support. There are also plenty of stylish options! So if you aren’t used to walking in heels, either go low with a strappy kitten heel or a mid-height block heel - practical and pretty choices that won’t leave your feet in bits!"

Somehow I used to be able to wear heels for a full day of work, but nowadays I'm a bit kinder to myself. Nobody wants to be staggering home after a magical wedding, barely able to walk; you want to breeze home looking just as radiant as you did when you arrived. So with that in mind, we've hit the virtual high street to find some shoes - both heels and flats - that should be on your list of contenders.

Shop the most comfortable wedding guest shoes - as chosen by our fashion editor

High heels

Castaner Carina Suede Wedge Espadrilles View at John Lewis RRP: £145 Size range: UK 4-8 Spanish label Castaner is Kate Middleton's favourite espadrille brand, and if she can kick a ball around on a royal engagement in these, we can make it through a wedding ceremony and reception in them. We love the pink colour and suede finish on this version. Although there is a limited size range, one John Lewis customer wrote: "I ordered a size 6 (39) and was expecting them to be slightly smaller than UK made shoes, but they fit true to size, and are the softest suede leather." Perfect to complement floral print wedding guest dresses or for hot weather weddings. Sole Bliss Ruby Shoes View at Sole Bliss RRP: £199 Size range: UK 3-9 If you've never managed to find comfortable shoes, allow us to introduce you to a real game-changer. Sole Bliss make "luxuriously comfortable and stylish shoes for bunions, wide feet and sensitive soles." Sold! The 70s-inspired Ruby platforms feature an adjustable strap, a cleverly concealed bunion bed, a triple layer of cushioning and a wider front. If any shoes can help you withstand a long day at a wedding, it's these. Queen Camilla, Dame Helen Mirren and Dame Mary Berry are all fans, and one reviewer on the website went so far as to say "Feet feel positively pampered wearing these shoes." There's even a matching clutch bag - talk about solving all your wedding guest wardrobe dilemmas! Whistles Corie Suede Heeled Pump View at Whistles RRP: £145 Size range: UK 3-8 The Princess of Wales made nude court shoes a complete classic, and one Whistles shopper called the black version of these pumps the "most comfortable heel ever". If you're going to brave a pair of heels, we say take a pair of flats in your bag because even if you don't get blisters, your feet will get tired after a couple of hours of dancing! Silicone foot cushions like these from Scholl will help too.

Mid and low heels

Air & Grace Dancing Queen Block Heel Sandals View at Air & Grace RRP: £189 Size range: UK 3-9.5 There's a reason these are called Dancing Queen. According to the British brand's website, "after 20 years creating footwear ranges for international brands, our founder Claire became increasingly frustrated with the idea that comfort and style couldn't exist. Nine years on and we're now a small but mighty team of specialists, putting our heart and sole into every shoe we create." These golden sandals feature layers of comfort cushioning, and says one happy customer, "These shoes are totally true to their name. I wore them to my son’s wedding all day and then danced the night away in them (despite having had a hip operation). I never felt like I had any shoes on and I loved the way they looked. Amazing shoes which I I can thoroughly recommend." M&S Wide Fit Strappy Sandals View at M&S RRP: £29.50 Size range: UK 3-8 At the time of writing, these 90s-inspired strappy sandals are just £22.12, which is a complete bargain when you read through the positive reviews. One customer said: "Excellent sandals; stylish and comfortable to wear. As they are wide fit, I found the 5 rather than the 6 fitted better (I’m a 5.5)". Ideal for wearing with a slinky slip dress, these are available in black or beige, and have a very on-trend square toe. Aside from the wide fit, the Insolia technology reduces pressure on the foot and increases ankle stability. They even boast antibacterial padding for freshness. What more could you ask for? Russell & Bromley Fairytale Gem Buckle Kitten Heels View at Russell & Bromley RRP: £295 Size range: UK 3-9 Does it get any more appropriate for a wedding than a pair of shoes called 'Fairytale'? If you've never tried Russell & Bromley's shoes before, they are some of the most comfortable you'll find. I have several pairs in my shoe collection, and although they're a bit of an investment, I always know they're not going to rub my feet, and they'll stand the test of time. The buckle detailing on this design is really making us think of Manolo Blahniks, so these are for you if you fancy having your very own Carrie Bradshaw moment. & Other Stories Golden Heel Mules View at & Other Stories RRP: £135 Size range: UK 2-9 It's hard to believe these high street heels aren't designer. Seriously, they look more like Cult Gaia or similar thanks to the architectural heel! With an impressive size range, these shoes are made from 100% leather, and the beauty of mules is that there are fewer straps or areas to cause rubbing, so these buttery soft beauties are sure to be comfortable once you've worn them in. They'll look just as good with jeans, and are really good option if you're thinking about a jumpsuit or trouser suit to wear for a wedding. Clarks Adela Snake Court Shoes View at Clarks RRP: £75 Size range: UK 3-8 (including half sizes) Hurrah for half sizes! Anyone else between sizes and struggle to find shoes that fit really well? Snake print is a much more subtle way to wear animal print than leopard spots, so these neutral shoes are a great way to show your wild side at a wedding. They're the ideal height to lengthen the leg and give you a bit of a lift without compromising on comfort. Sargasso & Grey Fern Wide Fit Court View at Sargasso & Grey RRP: £195 Size range: UK 3.5-9.5 (including half sizes) British brand Sargasso & Grey say they make ‘shoes that don’t squeeze’, and these wide fit slingbacks are a great example. Chanel-inspired toe cap shoes have never fallen out of fashion, and this little heel is the perfect height to feel dressy without the aching arches. When you're not at a wedding, incorporate these into your white jeans outfits for extra style points. According to the website, "the wide EE square toe box offers ample room for feet to relax and the hidden Smooth & Soothe cushion panel fully envelops the toes offering seamless coverage for sensitive joints."

Fancy flats

Charles & Keith Goldie Gem-Encrusted Mary Jane Flats View at Charles & Keith RRP: £99 Size range: UK 2-9 If you're going to stick to flats, you want them to be fancy, right? Between the embellished straps, satin finish and pale pink colour, these are super pretty. If you're not familiar with Charles & Keith, Jennifer Lopez is a fan. It doesn't get much better than that! Starting at a UK size 2, these are good for anyone with small feet, and they're also available in classic black. ME+EM T-Bar Sandals View at ME+EM RRP: £195 Size range: UK 4-9 If you're going to a destination wedding and it's going to be hot, trust us when we say leave any preconceptions that you have to wear heels to a wedding at home. Not only will these travel well, the metallic finish makes them feel dressy, and they'll pair perfectly with a floaty maxi. You've got enough to think about in the heat without worrying about your feet! Sezane Anya Raffia Ballerinas View at Sezane RRP: £190 Size range: UK 2-9 These ballerinas are beautifully stylish and definitely fit into the category of most comfortable wedding guest shoes. They're available in gold, tan, green or this white colour (see below for the answer to "can I wear white shoes to a wedding?" - spoiler alert: yes). We can see them working well with a full skirted dress for a retro look. Fashion insiders swear by Sezane shoes, and you're going to get a lot of wear out of these, so £190 is a doable. Ballet flats are some of the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, but they work well with trouser suits, dresses and flattering jumpsuits too.

What shoes are most comfortable to wear for a wedding?

We spoke to style editor Matilda Stanley, who told us "It's worth planning your shoes wisely if you have a big day in the diary. A wedding involves a lot of walking, standing and dancing so you want a pair of shoes that will stay as comfortable as possible and take you from the ceremony to the dance floor without any ouch moments!

"Block heels are always a safe bet as they will support your feet better than a skinny stiletto, and if you want plenty of height you could opt for a 70's style platform. A playful pair of platforms that will add inches while keeping your foot at a comfier angle to put less pressure on your soles."

Can you wear white shoes to a wedding?

While white is generally out of the question for dresses, there's absolutely no reason you can't wear white on your feet! Nobody will mistake you for the bride if you're wearing a printed or block colour dress with a pair of white shoes so you can wear them without fearing a faux pas. Comfort is more important than colour!

Is it ok to wear flats to a wedding?

Matilda gave us her opinion on this: "Absolutely! I'm a firm believer that you don't need a sky-high pair of heels to finish an outfit. Flats can look just as chic and will definitely be more comfortable for a whole day and night spent at a wedding.

"The key is to go for a pretty and elegant style of flat rather than anything too chunky. Avoid heavy loafers or brogues and opt for a fuss free ballet pump or a classic Mary Jane that will feel special for a day of celebration and romance. When it comes to a colour, I'd always opt for a soft neutral or a shiny metallic that will work well with pretty much any outfit nicely. Comfy flats are perfect for wearing with jeans and a t-shirt the next day too, which makes them ideal if you're going away for a wedding and worried about suitcase space!

Should shoes and bags match for wedding guests?

Whilst it's tempting to co-ordinate your wedding accessories, personally I like to steer clear of being too matchy matchy. Although if the dress code includes a hat, it's a good idea to stick to similar tones to avoid looking mismatched.

Matilda Stanley Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix' and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.