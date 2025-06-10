Queen Letizia loves kitten heels - but the block sandals she just wore are equally stylish and so comfy

Whether you’re wondering what to wear to the races or scouring the internet for the best wedding guest dresses, we often think of stiletto heels as the natural accompaniment for formal-wear. This doesn’t have to be the case, though.

Court shoes and stiletto sandals are classic, but block heels can be just as chic and they’re also more comfortable. I often find that they have more stability than kitten heels too and Queen Letizia wore a beautiful pair of Boss Melanie sandals as she and King Felipe marked National Armed Forces Day in Tenerife.

The couple presided over a military parade and laid a wreath in remembrance of those who lost their lives fighting for Spain. Her Majesty went for a white and blue theme with her outfit and styled a Carolina Herrera embroidered dress with her block heels.

Shop Sandals Like Queen Letizia's

M&S Buckle Block Heel Sandals £35 at M&S These affordable sandals have a similar feel and tone to Queen Letizia's and the chunky block heel is of a manageable height. The ankle strap fastens securely with a buckle and they also come in a chocolate brown hue as well as this neutral white. Next Forever Comfort Sandals £46 at Next Available in half sizes too, these sandals are an easy shoe option that will work with any other colour. The heel is chunky and they have straps across the foot as well as around the ankle. The upper is leather and the Forever Comfort insoles for cushioning. Steve Madden Remmi Sandals Was £100, Now £70 at Selfridges Reduced to under £100 in the sale, these Steve Madden sandals are incredibly versatile thanks to their timeless design and block heel. They buckle at the ankle and have pretty straps running along at the front. The toe is square for a modern edge.

She wore these Melanie sandals a lot last summer and I’m not surprised she’s already brought them back out for this summer. They have a 5cm heel, a padded strap running across the foot and a secure ankle strap too.

They’re made from leather and Queen Letizia’s are the white colourway with gold hardware. Neutral shoes might not be exciting for everyone, but they’re worth investing in because they work with any other hue so you can get a lot of wear out of them.

Mid-height block heels are perfect for special occasions and date night outfits and can also work well for more casual day-to-day looks. In contrast, stilettos are something many people will only want to wear for a particular event or for a shorter period of time.

Shop More Block Heels

M&S Metallic Block Sandals £35 at M&S Metallics are far easier to style than you might imagine and these gold sandals would look amazing with a midi dress or co-ord as a wedding guest outfit. The high block heel gives extra elevation and M&S's Insolia® technology redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet. Dune Jaskell Tan Sandals £89 at Dune The Jaskell sandals are set on a low block heel for ease and are finished with a side buckle. The tan colour is ideal for the warmer months and they can be worn with jeans and a cami in the daytime and with something dressier for the evening too. H&M Strappy Black Sandals £19.99 at H&M The heel strap on these open toed sandals is elasticated for comfort and the heels are covered and mid-height. The foot straps have a knot detail and they come in another colour as well as this classic black version.

In recent years the Queen of Spain has moved away from high heels in favour of trainers, block heels and kitten heels. Kitten heels are still quite thin and so you can find them a bit too wobbly and challenging to walk on grass in.

Block heels won’t sink into the earth as easily which makes them great for garden parties, Wimbledon, outdoor weddings and picnics. The senior royal matched her footwear to her dress as the white tone complemented the base colour of its design.

Running up the left side from the hem and down from the right shoulder were delicate floral motifs that looked a lot like bluebells. They drew the eye without being overpowering and the dress’s silhouette was modest, with a crew neckline, midi length and short sleeves.

This was ideal for such a poignant occasion. Queen Letizia added a touch more blue into her ensemble with her clutch bag and topaz and diamond drop earrings. Keeping to just a few key colours within an outfit gives it a sophisticated and cohesive edge.

It’s an approach the royals often take and the Queen’s outfit felt very elegant and understated because of it. We’re used to seeing her in power suits or bright dresses at engagements so her white block sandals and flowing dress were a little different.