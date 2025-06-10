Queen Letizia loves kitten heels - but the block sandals she just wore are equally stylish and so comfy
Block heels are a brilliant option when you want extra elevation but don’t want to be reaching for your stilettos.
Whether you’re wondering what to wear to the races or scouring the internet for the best wedding guest dresses, we often think of stiletto heels as the natural accompaniment for formal-wear. This doesn’t have to be the case, though.
Court shoes and stiletto sandals are classic, but block heels can be just as chic and they’re also more comfortable. I often find that they have more stability than kitten heels too and Queen Letizia wore a beautiful pair of Boss Melanie sandals as she and King Felipe marked National Armed Forces Day in Tenerife.
The couple presided over a military parade and laid a wreath in remembrance of those who lost their lives fighting for Spain. Her Majesty went for a white and blue theme with her outfit and styled a Carolina Herrera embroidered dress with her block heels.
Shop Sandals Like Queen Letizia's
She wore these Melanie sandals a lot last summer and I’m not surprised she’s already brought them back out for this summer. They have a 5cm heel, a padded strap running across the foot and a secure ankle strap too.
They’re made from leather and Queen Letizia’s are the white colourway with gold hardware. Neutral shoes might not be exciting for everyone, but they’re worth investing in because they work with any other hue so you can get a lot of wear out of them.
Mid-height block heels are perfect for special occasions and date night outfits and can also work well for more casual day-to-day looks. In contrast, stilettos are something many people will only want to wear for a particular event or for a shorter period of time.
Shop More Block Heels
Metallics are far easier to style than you might imagine and these gold sandals would look amazing with a midi dress or co-ord as a wedding guest outfit. The high block heel gives extra elevation and M&S's Insolia® technology redistributes your weight away from the balls of your feet.
In recent years the Queen of Spain has moved away from high heels in favour of trainers, block heels and kitten heels. Kitten heels are still quite thin and so you can find them a bit too wobbly and challenging to walk on grass in.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Block heels won’t sink into the earth as easily which makes them great for garden parties, Wimbledon, outdoor weddings and picnics. The senior royal matched her footwear to her dress as the white tone complemented the base colour of its design.
Running up the left side from the hem and down from the right shoulder were delicate floral motifs that looked a lot like bluebells. They drew the eye without being overpowering and the dress’s silhouette was modest, with a crew neckline, midi length and short sleeves.
This was ideal for such a poignant occasion. Queen Letizia added a touch more blue into her ensemble with her clutch bag and topaz and diamond drop earrings. Keeping to just a few key colours within an outfit gives it a sophisticated and cohesive edge.
It’s an approach the royals often take and the Queen’s outfit felt very elegant and understated because of it. We’re used to seeing her in power suits or bright dresses at engagements so her white block sandals and flowing dress were a little different.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Celebrities looking stylish in gingham
This timeless print is perfect for any occasion, as these celebrity outfits attest
-
June has been drizzly - but Holly Willoughby's Barbour and wellies make us mind less
June doesn't scream 'raincoat season', but the typical British weather saw Holly head out on a dog walk in her wellies
-
A rare peek into James Middleton’s snug sanctuary – it's ideal for a romantic night in
James Middleton's snug is the perfect place for him to enjoy a relaxing evening in and he showed fans a brief glimpse on Instagram
-
Duchess Sophie adapts summer style for rainy June - her electric blue floral dress and corduroy blazer are an unexpected but clever combination
So far June has had as much rain as sunshine but don’t let that stop you from enjoying your summer floral dresses.
-
On the fence about pink? Duchess Sophie's clever styling proves this pretty summer colour can work for anyone
Duchess Sophie's pink midi skirt is a great way of adding color for the summer, without it being too much
-
Move over sandals, Kate Middleton's chic summer flats are our new go-to
The Princess of Wales is a dedicated high heel wearer - but when she does wear flats, they're so chic
-
Kate Middleton's favourite Aspinal bag just got a summer pastel makeover
And the brand is having a massive summer sale across other styles
-
Not your usual royal look: Princess Anne's trendy black trainers were an unexpected delight
The Princess Royal stepped out in an unexpected choice of footwear at the Paris Olympics
-
Kate Middleton's favourite flats are trending again in 2025 - I predict she'll wear them again soon
Boat shoes are set to be a hot trend in summer 2025, and the Princess of Wales has been a fan for a long time
-
A statement bag and espadrille wedges - Duchess Sophie just wore her go-to accessories with summer Broderie
The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out for her first appearance of the month in a striking blue Broderie frock - along with two of her favourite accessories