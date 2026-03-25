Don’t let wedding season creep up on you! Duchess Sophie just delivered simple inspiration with her icy-blue maxi dress
She's a big fan of florals and this whimsical frock also featured paisley motifs to create an elegant and spring-like feel
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It feels like spring has only just sprung but before we know it, everything from weddings to Wimbledon, Christenings and garden parties will be upon us. No-one wants to be panic-shopping at the last minute just before an event and that’s why I tend to add pieces to my collection as soon as I find something I love.
We’re starting to see a lot of beautiful options make their way online and onto the high-street. We’re also seeing a lot of inspiration around and Duchess Sophie’s dress for the Reasons For Hope Gala is a stunning example to follow.
She is the royal who is most often seen in florals and whilst Sophie champions British clothing brands a lot, this was by American designer Zimmermann. Their Hypnotic Maxi Dress has a cool, lilac-blue base tone with golden paisley and botanical prints.Article continues below
Shop Blue Floral Dresses
The floral pattern on this midi frock is watercolour-esque and the ruched detailing at the waist gives gorgeous definition. There are feminine flutter sleeves and the blue base shade is very similar to that of Duchess Sophie's gown. Pair with espadrilles and a raffia bag for summer.
Shop More Floral Dresses
Designed with ditsy florals, this pink midi dress features a V-neckline and short fluttery sleeves. The seams add subtle shaping, while the tie-back detail cinches the relaxed silhouette for a softly defined fit. Pair with neutral accessories and let the soft rose colour stand out.
The design features a classic crew-neckline, long sleeves and a scarf-style belt that accentuates the waist but can also be removed. The Duchess of Edinburgh kept the belt on for the gala, which was in support of the Jane Goodall Institute UK and celebrated the legacy of Dr Jane Goodall, who passed away aged 91 last October.
Sophie twisted the waist belt slightly to the side, so that it didn’t cover the front of the gown. This is such a quintessential *her* look that woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, thought it must’ve been an old favourite.
"When I saw this dress on Sophie, I thought it was very true to her signature style. So much so, I assumed it must be a repeat!" she says. "Paisley is a very stylish alternative to classic florals, and with its floaty long sleeves, round neckline and floor-length skirt, this dress would be cool enough for a summer wedding, and it's incredibly easy to accessorise."
The Hypnotic Maxi Dress has a combination of paisley and floral motifs and the neutral tones of the print stood out against the pastel background. The silhouette was actually very simple, though florals add a sense of sophistication that elevates things.
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When you’re styling patterns like this, I’d advise taking a similar approach to the Duchess and sticking to a timeless shape you know you’ll be comfortable and confident in. This is especially important when you’re shopping for occasionwear. After all, no-one wants to invest in a special frock that realistically you’re not going to want to wear after the event.
If you love the romantic floatiness and pattern of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s gala ensemble but don’t love ice-blue then go for a shade that fits your signature style more. The spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are a mix of pastels, like blush pink, and brights.
Lighter colours are more understated for an event like a wedding and can be easier to accessorise. For the Reasons For Hope gala, Sophie carried a gold clutch bag that tied in with the dress and wore minimalist earrings. We didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes, though floral dresses pair perfectly with court heels, or espadrilles if the occasion is more relaxed.
The Duchess of Edinburgh wasn’t the only royal at the event and she was pictured with Lady Helen Taylor, who’s the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin the Duke of Kent.
Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
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