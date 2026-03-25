Don’t let wedding season creep up on you! Duchess Sophie just delivered simple inspiration with her icy-blue maxi dress

It feels like spring has only just sprung but before we know it, everything from weddings to Wimbledon, Christenings and garden parties will be upon us. No-one wants to be panic-shopping at the last minute just before an event and that’s why I tend to add pieces to my collection as soon as I find something I love.

We’re starting to see a lot of beautiful options make their way online and onto the high-street. We’re also seeing a lot of inspiration around and Duchess Sophie’s dress for the Reasons For Hope Gala is a stunning example to follow.

She is the royal who is most often seen in florals and whilst Sophie champions British clothing brands a lot, this was by American designer Zimmermann. Their Hypnotic Maxi Dress has a cool, lilac-blue base tone with golden paisley and botanical prints.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop Blue Floral Dresses

Hobbs Thea Tie Belted Dress £199 at Hobbs The Hobbs Thea Dress is one of those pieces that will look sensational at any spring/summer event, from weddings to parties. It's got a soft blue background tone with the pops of pink and purple in the floral print. The sleeves are semi-sheer and there are handy pockets. Hobbs Vita Ruched Floral Midi Dress £159 (was £189) at Hobbs The floral pattern on this midi frock is watercolour-esque and the ruched detailing at the waist gives gorgeous definition. There are feminine flutter sleeves and the blue base shade is very similar to that of Duchess Sophie's gown. Pair with espadrilles and a raffia bag for summer. Wallis Blue Floral Ruffled Floaty Dress £32.50 (was £65) at Karen Millen This whimsical floral ruffled dress falls to a graceful midaxi length and has a V-neckline which frames the décolletage. The belt accentuates the waist and the statement bell sleeves with ruffle detailing add a touch of romance to this sophisticated piece.

Shop More Floral Dresses

Phase Eight Anabella Floral Midi Dress £143.20 (was £179) at Phase Eight Imagine this fabulous floral midi dress with heels or espadrille wedges and a neat clutch bag. It's got a shirt dress design, featuring a feminine A line skirt, elegant three-quarter length sleeves and a tie belt. Nobody's Child Pink Floral Atlas Midi Dress £65 at Nobody's Child Designed with ditsy florals, this pink midi dress features a V-neckline and short fluttery sleeves. The seams add subtle shaping, while the tie-back detail cinches the relaxed silhouette for a softly defined fit. Pair with neutral accessories and let the soft rose colour stand out. Mango Red Micro Floral Printed Midi-Dress £29.99 at Mango If you want to go bold this spring/summer, cherry-red is a lovely tone to choose and this affordable frock is easy to style. The floral print is delicate and it also features a V-neckline, short sleeves and subtle ruching at the waist.

The design features a classic crew-neckline, long sleeves and a scarf-style belt that accentuates the waist but can also be removed. The Duchess of Edinburgh kept the belt on for the gala, which was in support of the Jane Goodall Institute UK and celebrated the legacy of Dr Jane Goodall, who passed away aged 91 last October.

Sophie twisted the waist belt slightly to the side, so that it didn’t cover the front of the gown. This is such a quintessential *her* look that woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, thought it must’ve been an old favourite.

"When I saw this dress on Sophie, I thought it was very true to her signature style. So much so, I assumed it must be a repeat!" she says. "Paisley is a very stylish alternative to classic florals, and with its floaty long sleeves, round neckline and floor-length skirt, this dress would be cool enough for a summer wedding, and it's incredibly easy to accessorise."

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Hypnotic Maxi Dress has a combination of paisley and floral motifs and the neutral tones of the print stood out against the pastel background. The silhouette was actually very simple, though florals add a sense of sophistication that elevates things.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When you’re styling patterns like this, I’d advise taking a similar approach to the Duchess and sticking to a timeless shape you know you’ll be comfortable and confident in. This is especially important when you’re shopping for occasionwear. After all, no-one wants to invest in a special frock that realistically you’re not going to want to wear after the event.

If you love the romantic floatiness and pattern of the Duchess of Edinburgh’s gala ensemble but don’t love ice-blue then go for a shade that fits your signature style more. The spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026 are a mix of pastels, like blush pink, and brights.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Lighter colours are more understated for an event like a wedding and can be easier to accessorise. For the Reasons For Hope gala, Sophie carried a gold clutch bag that tied in with the dress and wore minimalist earrings. We didn’t get a glimpse of her shoes, though floral dresses pair perfectly with court heels, or espadrilles if the occasion is more relaxed.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wasn’t the only royal at the event and she was pictured with Lady Helen Taylor, who’s the daughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin the Duke of Kent.