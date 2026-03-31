Duchess Sophie's mood-boosting blue dress is the trending tone that’s perfect for wedding guest outfits

Pastels are *the* quintessential spring shades but they’re not the only ones proving popular right now and vibrant blue is easy to overlook. Bright blues are a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2026 and Duchess Sophie is on board too. She wore a mood-boosting cobalt dress from Gabriela Hearst on a recent visit and you can’t go far wrong with a frock like hers for wedding season.

It’s always worth checking what bridesmaids will be wearing to avoid unintentional matching, though muted tones are the most-chosen. Blue doesn’t feel too scene-stealing - like red, pink or yellow can do - and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress was patterned which helped with this too.

The Phelan Bow-Collar dress is a new purchase for Sophie and she styled it simply yet elegantly for her engagement at Radley College in Oxford.

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Shop Blue Dresses Like Sophie's

Hobbs Thea Blue Floral Maxi Dress £109 (was £199) at Hobbs You can pick up the Hobbs Thea dress in regular and petite versions and it's currently discounted. It's got a fabulous floral design with a fitted bodice, flowy skirt and blouson sleeves. The buttons are covered in the same fabric for a polished feel and there are pockets too. Coast Organza Floral Midi Shirt Dress £119 at Debenhams Made from organza, this midi-length dress has a feminine pleated skirt, collared neckline and belted waist. The voluminous sleeves add some drama and the cobalt blue colour is stunning, with pops of green and light blue for contrast. Crew Clothing Floral Midi Shirt Dress £85 at M&S This shirt dress is an elegant choice for smart-casual occasions. It has a regular fit, with a collared neckline, concealed button-through fastenings and a tie belt for shaping. The midi-length skirt flares out slightly and there's a shallow front split in the hem.

Shop Timeless Neutral Shoes

Mint Velvet Lya Slingback Heels £110 at Mint Velvet A pair of neutral heels is so handy as we go into wedding season and these ones from Mint Velvet have a flattering pointed toe and slingback strap. The heel is mid-height and the colour would go with anything in your occasionwear collection. M&S Ankle Strap Kitten Heel Sandals £30 at M&S These peep-toe sandals are a great piece for holidays, warm days and evening occasions, as the heel is very manageable. The ankle strap helps to ensure they remain secure on your feet and the gold-toned buckle is a chic finishing touch. Dune Hanna Caramel Slingbacks £89 at Dune If heels aren't for you, some timeless flats would work just as well for special occasions and these are a slingback version of ballet pumps. They have a trim with a gold logo on the front and the back strap is elasticated for comfort.

The dress features a collared neckline with a feminine bow, long blouson sleeves and a fit-and-flare shape.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the pattern was leopard print, but it’s actually got a navy blue abstract leaf design on the lighter background colour. This dress would make a sensational outfit for a wedding or special party, with its timeless silhouette and sophisticated feel.

The colour adds a sense of fun too and whilst you might think cobalt blue would be difficult to style for an event, you can actually pair it with a variety of different hues. Personally, I would take a similar approach to the Duchess of Edinburgh and stick to neutral shoes.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She wore her old favourite Jimmy Shoe patent heels as she officially opened Radley college’s new Music School and they have a low, angled heel. Depending on the occasion, espadrilles are a great alternative, but manageable-height heels are perfect for a formal event.

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Metallics, white and tan also complement cobalt and many of us will already have accessories in our spring capsule wardrobe in at least one of these wearable colours. Keeping everything else minimal is a clever way to keep your look balanced and let your blue dress shine.

Of course, you could also follow one of the royals’ other favourite tricks and colour-match your shoes and bag to your outfit, though this can make life a lot more challenging. Instead, consider adding a pair of blue earrings or a necklace for a tiny hint of more cobalt.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If you’ve got a spring event coming up and you’re not convinced you’ll be stepping out in sunny weather, a white jacket can look gorgeous over the top of a blue dress too. Sophie also likes wearing this colour with a navy blazer though she didn’t need another layer on this occasion.

The celebration for the opening of the Music Hall featured two new pieces composed by Cecilia McDowall and eight of the boarding school’s pupils. The hall brings together a Concert Hall that can seat 300, an additional Recital Hall, a dedicated Song Room, 26 music practice rooms and state of the art classrooms.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has a number of patronages and roles focused on music and it’s been widely reported that her 18-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex is a pupil at Radley College.