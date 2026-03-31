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Duchess Sophie's mood-boosting blue dress is the trending tone that’s perfect for wedding guest outfits

Not sure what to wear to special events you've got coming up? Cobalt blue is a stunning colour and a change from spring pastels

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Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends an Afternoon Tea honouring women of distinction at the Castle Hotel on June 2, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
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Pastels are *the* quintessential spring shades but they’re not the only ones proving popular right now and vibrant blue is easy to overlook. Bright blues are a big spring/summer fashion trend for 2026 and Duchess Sophie is on board too. She wore a mood-boosting cobalt dress from Gabriela Hearst on a recent visit and you can’t go far wrong with a frock like hers for wedding season.

It’s always worth checking what bridesmaids will be wearing to avoid unintentional matching, though muted tones are the most-chosen. Blue doesn’t feel too scene-stealing - like red, pink or yellow can do - and the Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress was patterned which helped with this too.

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The dress features a collared neckline with a feminine bow, long blouson sleeves and a fit-and-flare shape.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the pattern was leopard print, but it’s actually got a navy blue abstract leaf design on the lighter background colour. This dress would make a sensational outfit for a wedding or special party, with its timeless silhouette and sophisticated feel.

The colour adds a sense of fun too and whilst you might think cobalt blue would be difficult to style for an event, you can actually pair it with a variety of different hues. Personally, I would take a similar approach to the Duchess of Edinburgh and stick to neutral shoes.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh unveils a plaque as she visits Northampton Bike Park on June 9, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

She wore her old favourite Jimmy Shoe patent heels as she officially opened Radley college’s new Music School and they have a low, angled heel. Depending on the occasion, espadrilles are a great alternative, but manageable-height heels are perfect for a formal event.

Metallics, white and tan also complement cobalt and many of us will already have accessories in our spring capsule wardrobe in at least one of these wearable colours. Keeping everything else minimal is a clever way to keep your look balanced and let your blue dress shine.

Of course, you could also follow one of the royals’ other favourite tricks and colour-match your shoes and bag to your outfit, though this can make life a lot more challenging. Instead, consider adding a pair of blue earrings or a necklace for a tiny hint of more cobalt.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh claps as she visits the Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Hall, which has been transformed into a new space for the community, to mark its official opening on March 10, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If you’ve got a spring event coming up and you’re not convinced you’ll be stepping out in sunny weather, a white jacket can look gorgeous over the top of a blue dress too. Sophie also likes wearing this colour with a navy blazer though she didn’t need another layer on this occasion.

The celebration for the opening of the Music Hall featured two new pieces composed by Cecilia McDowall and eight of the boarding school’s pupils. The hall brings together a Concert Hall that can seat 300, an additional Recital Hall, a dedicated Song Room, 26 music practice rooms and state of the art classrooms.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has a number of patronages and roles focused on music and it’s been widely reported that her 18-year-old son James, Earl of Wessex is a pupil at Radley College.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with nine years of experience in publishing. She specialises in writing about the British Royal Family, covering everything from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her extensive royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

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