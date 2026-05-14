We've just spotted this shine-boosting L'Oréal hair serum in Cat Deeley's dressing room - and it's on sale

Powered by glycolic acid, L'Oréal's leave-in hair serum banishes dullness and looks to be a key step in Cat Deeley's This Morning prep

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Cat Deeley is pictured with shiny, wavy hair and wearing a cream pinstriped blazer at the Cat Deeley x FRASERS Spring Edit Launch at Daphne&#039;s on March 05, 2026 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images: Kate Green)

From fridge-chilled eye patches to a quick refresh of her highlights before appearing on the air, Cat Deeley just gave us a whistle-stop tour of her This Morning routine - and this affordable, shine-boosting L'Oréal hair serum was front and centre.

It's surprising how quickly we beauty journalists can become detectives when glimpses of a celebrity's go-to products are on the line. Luckily for us, though, we didn't have to sleuth too hard when Cat Deeley shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel of her This Morning prep. In fact, we were treated to several beauty cameos, including Charlotte Tilbury's Immediate Eye Revival patches (which Deeley keeps in the fridge and wears en route to the studio), her E11even fragrance oil and even Victoria Beckham's Posh Balm made an appearance.

It was the unassuming buy sitting on her dressing room table, though, that really caught our eye, as not only is it a saviour for lacklustre strands, but it's also already one of our beauty team's favourite L'Oréal products. Oh, and it's currently half price at Boots.

L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum With Glycolic Acid Ideal for Dull Hair 150ml
Save 50% (£8.50)
L'Oréal Paris L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum With Glycolic Acid Ideal for Dull Hair 150ml: was £16.99 now £8.49 at Boots.com

Designed to resurface the fibres of your hair and seal the cuticles, this serum delivers instant shine as well as hydrating - and right now, it's half price over at Boots.

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The budget L'Oréal serum behind Cat Deeley's shiny strands

From a morning green juice to a quick hair wash and colour refresh, Cat Deeley manages to cram a lot into the hours before she appears on our screens. And with just one quick Instagram post, she's also been able to inform our next beauty haul, as we spied the L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Leave-In Serum on her dressing table.

The leave-in treatment is formulated with glycolic acid, which works to penetrate the hair's fibres, sealing the cuticles and leaving your strands smooth and incredibly shiny. It also protects your hair from heat damage and is suitable for all hair types and hair colours - making it quite the staple in your haircare routine.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, is a big fan of L'Oreal's Glossing range, in particular, the Rinse-Off 5-minute Lamination Treatment. "Unlike some of the best hair masks that require you to leave them on for upwards of 10 minutes, I love how quick and easy this glossing treatment is. It gets to work immediately, and by the time I've saturated my long hair, it already feels silky and de-tangled. Once dry, that silky feeling only intensifies - my strands are left looking so glossy and smooth."

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

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