The 9 L'Oréal products our team loves and always restocks when they nip into the drugstore

While we love a premium beauty buy as much as the next person, it's often the shelves of our local pharmacy that boast the real, reliable gems. The L'Oreal Paris counter, especially, is where some of our beauty team's most-loved products reside. In fact, if we were standing together there right now, these are the nine we would recommend to you.

Home to some of the best foundation serums and best mascaras of all time, L'Oreal is very much a household name and one that many of us rely on for our everyday essentials. After all, the brand spans everything from haircare to face moisturisers and is so accessible, both online and in-person, at shops like Boots, Superdrug and so on. As a team, we can all count at least three L'Oreal products that we call upon almost daily - all of which cost under-£18.

So, if you're keen to add a few tried and tested makeup, hair or skincare buys to your routine - or are just wondering what to look out for ahead of your next drugstore trip - these are the iconic and more underrated L'Oreal finds we love, and always restock.

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