L'Oréal just made sustainable beauty genuinely hard to resist - here are the refills I would actually buy
The brand's biggest ever refill campaign spans 18 brands and 28 products, including some cult favourites worth knowing about
I'll be honest, I've always meant to buy refillable beauty products. While I have my best moisturisers for dry skin and my go-to best shampoos for curly hair, popping those single-use bottles in the recycling is often met with a slight pang of guilt - especially when a bottle has an option for a refill insert that's just a bit out of my budget.
Which is why I was genuinely giddy when L'Oréal Groupe announced the biggest edition yet of its #JoinTheRefillMovement campaign, timed to World Refill Day (that's today, 16th June, if you needed the nudge). Because this isn't a token gesture from a single brand, it's 18 brands and 28 products across skincare, fragrance, haircare and makeup, all making a case for refillable beauty at the same time.
And some of the names involved are ones we all already use and love.