L'Oréal just made sustainable beauty genuinely hard to resist - here are the refills I would actually buy

I'll be honest, I've always meant to buy refillable beauty products. While I have my best moisturisers for dry skin and my go-to best shampoos for curly hair, popping those single-use bottles in the recycling is often met with a slight pang of guilt - especially when a bottle has an option for a refill insert that's just a bit out of my budget.

Which is why I was genuinely giddy when L'Oréal Groupe announced the biggest edition yet of its #JoinTheRefillMovement campaign, timed to World Refill Day (that's today, 16th June, if you needed the nudge). Because this isn't a token gesture from a single brand, it's 18 brands and 28 products across skincare, fragrance, haircare and makeup, all making a case for refillable beauty at the same time.

And some of the names involved are ones we all already use and love.

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The L'Oréal sustainable beauty refills I'm actually excited to use