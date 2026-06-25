I don't usually text my friends about beauty sales - but the calibre of this 30% off event got me straight on the phone
I track beauty deals for a living - and I genuinely can't remember the last time I saw a sale this good
I'll be honest with you: beauty sales don't usually move me. That sounds obnoxious, I know - but as a Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, trying new products is literally my job. My bathroom shelves are a monument to all the best new beauty products, gifted samples, and things I've tested so I can tell you whether they're worth your money. I rarely need to buy things in a sale because, most of the time, I've already got them.
But every now and then, something will catch my eye. And the current Lookfantastic Deal Drop sale - 30% off selected beauty with the code QUICK - is one of those rare moments where I've found myself doing something very out of character: picking up the phone and telling all my friends about it.
Here's the thing: it's genuinely part of my job to know about every significant beauty deal going. I monitor sale events across every major retailer, I track price drops, I flag the ones worth getting genuinely excited about. And I don't know if I can remember the last time I saw a sale of this calibre - not just good products at a small discount, but legitimately brilliant, editor-approved, beauty team all-time favourite products at reductions that actually make a difference to what you'd normally pay.
We're talking the kind of products I reach for professionally and personally. The brands I recommend to readers because I believe in them, not because I've been asked to. The Lookfantastic edit right now has all of it - skincare, haircare, body care - at 30% off. And honestly? If you've been sitting on the fence about any of these, now is the time.
As a beauty editor, I don't get excited about many sales - but I just found 21 of my all-time favourites in this 30% off event
If your hair suffers from frizz, humidity damage, or just a general lack of shine, this is the finishing treatment I come back to time and again. A tiny amount through the mid-lengths and ends gives you that high-gloss, sealed look that usually only happens on a really good salon blow-dry. It's one of those products that looks like it shouldn't work as well as it does.
A genuine cult product, and one I'd never tell anyone to skip. If you haven't tried any of the best cleansing balms yet, this is the one to start with - it melts away SPF, makeup, and the general grime of the day while leaving skin feeling genuinely nourished rather than stripped. The scent alone is worth it.
La Roche-Posay is one of those brands I recommend almost universally - it's trusted, it's clinically sound, and it delivers. The Cicaplast Baume in particular is a multi-tasking balm I've used on everything from dry patches and post-procedure skin to chapped areas and irritated cuticles. Keep one in every room, basically.
One of the most-sold setting powders in the world, and for good reason. I've tried countless alternatives over the years (it's basically a professional obligation) and I always come back to this. It blurs, mattifies, and sets without looking cakey or heavy - and a pot lasts an incredibly long time, which makes the sale price an even better investment.
A styling spray with a proper professional pedigree - and it shows in how it performs. Flex Pli works as a thermo-modelling spray, meaning it's activated by heat to help you sculpt your hair - and it actually holds. If you've ever wondered why your blow-dry never quite looks like it does in a salon, this is likely what's been missing. Apply it to damp hair before you reach for the dryer, and the difference is immediate.