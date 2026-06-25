I don't usually text my friends about beauty sales - but the calibre of this 30% off event got me straight on the phone

I'll be honest with you: beauty sales don't usually move me. That sounds obnoxious, I know - but as a Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, trying new products is literally my job. My bathroom shelves are a monument to all the best new beauty products, gifted samples, and things I've tested so I can tell you whether they're worth your money. I rarely need to buy things in a sale because, most of the time, I've already got them.

But every now and then, something will catch my eye. And the current Lookfantastic Deal Drop sale - 30% off selected beauty with the code QUICK - is one of those rare moments where I've found myself doing something very out of character: picking up the phone and telling all my friends about it.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

Here's the thing: it's genuinely part of my job to know about every significant beauty deal going. I monitor sale events across every major retailer, I track price drops, I flag the ones worth getting genuinely excited about. And I don't know if I can remember the last time I saw a sale of this calibre - not just good products at a small discount, but legitimately brilliant, editor-approved, beauty team all-time favourite products at reductions that actually make a difference to what you'd normally pay.

We're talking the kind of products I reach for professionally and personally. The brands I recommend to readers because I believe in them, not because I've been asked to. The Lookfantastic edit right now has all of it - skincare, haircare, body care - at 30% off. And honestly? If you've been sitting on the fence about any of these, now is the time.

As a beauty editor, I don't get excited about many sales - but I just found 21 of my all-time favourites in this 30% off event