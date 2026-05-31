I tried 30+ new beauty products this month, these are the buys I’m shouting from the rooftops about

With the sunshine finally beaming, we’re getting a taste for summer - and some of our favourite beauty brands have got us well equipped with all-new launches.

Just like any other month, I’ve spent the entirety of May trying over 30 new products that have recently made their debut on the market - from the best cleansing balms to the best facial sunscreens. Having spritzed, slathered and blended my way through the last few weeks, there’s just a handful of formulas that really left their mark.



Without giving too much away, popular brands are prepping us for the high UV index with hydrating SPFs and getting our legs ready for shorts weather with the best gradual tans. All that and more with our curated guide to the very best new beauty launches in May…

Here comes the sun...

While we should be applying SPF all-year-round, being in the midst of a heatwave is an excellent reminder to make it a priority. Fortunately, a handful of beauty brands are here to keep us well equipped with all-new sunscreen formulas, plus a haircare range designed specifically for strands exposed to UV, salt water and chlorine.

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Laneige Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen SPF 50+ RRP: £20 If you're anything like me, you'll be on the hunt for a sunscreen that is truly undetectable on the skin – that's where Laneige's Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen SPF 50+ comes into the mix. It's serum-lotion hybrid formula boasts the truly weightless feel of a serum with the nourishment of a lotion. It seamlessly blends into the skin thanks to its hydrating skincare ingredients, meaning the formula simultaneously hydrated my complexion and left it with a naturally soft, dewy radiance. It's also worth noting that it doesn't have that classic creamy sunscreen scent to it either. Beauty Works Solaré Ultimate Sun Escape With Travel Suitcase Set £50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £50 Just as we prioritise sunscreen for our skin, it's important that we don't neglect our hair after spending time in the sun, sea and pools. The effects of UV, chlorine and salt water on your strands can leave your hair feeling dry, damaged and lacklustre. Thankfully, I got my hands on the new Beauty Works Solaré range, which also arrives in this handy, travel-friendly set, which works to cleanse, refresh and hydrate sun-exposed tresses for a healthy, glossy finish. The lineup in question makes home to a leave-in conditioning mist, a cleansing shampoo and a hydration mask. The Organic Pharmacy Cellular Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 £35 at The Organic Pharmacy RRP: £35 For a more natural sunscreen, The Organic Pharmacy's new Cellular Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 is a stellar choice. This mineral-based formula is 86.6% natural and offers both UVA and UVB protection. Not to mention, it moisturises, supports cell regeneration and protects the skin against free radical damage thanks to its antioxidant blend of calendula and rosehip. It's also ensures a sheer, non-white cast finish.

The 10 new beauty launches that we've been raving about in May

If you know a thing or two about the beauty industry, you’ll know that it’s anything but slow when it comes to launching new products — and this May has been no different. Over the last four weeks, we’ve been trialling a handful of new formulas ahead of their launch dates, these are the 10 buys that are worth you knowing about – including the best body oils and a moreish hair perfume...

In other news...

☀️ Shark Beauty launch a limited-edition 'Orchid Sunrise' colourway for their FlexStyle air styler

💄 Merit Beauty announce a 6-shade extension of their Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner

💙 INITIO Parfums Privés’ debuts Supercharged collection, with two new scents – Wild Rush and Sugar Blast

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🫧 The Inkey List has just launched a new and improved version of their bestselling Oat Balm Cleanser

👄 e.l.f. launch four all-new shimmer shades for their Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm

✈️ Kilian Paris' hero scents are now available in smaller, travel-friendly 30ml bottles

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such the NARS The Light Reflecting Luminizing Collection, Wonderskin Blush Stains, Huda Beauty's debut fragrance and Color Wow’s New Money Laundering Shampoo + Conditioner.