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I tried 30+ new beauty products this month, these are the buys I’m shouting from the rooftops about

Including a hydrating gradual tan, a stellar sun care hair range and much more

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Three images of the new beauty launches in May 2026 (L-R) Tropic Skincare, Gisou hair perfume and Clara shampoo, white marble background and pink swirls details
(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)
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With the sunshine finally beaming, we’re getting a taste for summer - and some of our favourite beauty brands have got us well equipped with all-new launches.

Just like any other month, I’ve spent the entirety of May trying over 30 new products that have recently made their debut on the market - from the best cleansing balms to the best facial sunscreens. Having spritzed, slathered and blended my way through the last few weeks, there’s just a handful of formulas that really left their mark.

Without giving too much away, popular brands are prepping us for the high UV index with hydrating SPFs and getting our legs ready for shorts weather with the best gradual tans. All that and more with our curated guide to the very best new beauty launches in May…

Here comes the sun...

While we should be applying SPF all-year-round, being in the midst of a heatwave is an excellent reminder to make it a priority. Fortunately, a handful of beauty brands are here to keep us well equipped with all-new sunscreen formulas, plus a haircare range designed specifically for strands exposed to UV, salt water and chlorine.

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The 10 new beauty launches that we've been raving about in May

If you know a thing or two about the beauty industry, you’ll know that it’s anything but slow when it comes to launching new products — and this May has been no different. Over the last four weeks, we’ve been trialling a handful of new formulas ahead of their launch dates, these are the 10 buys that are worth you knowing about – including the best body oils and a moreish hair perfume...

In other news...

☀️ Shark Beauty launch a limited-edition 'Orchid Sunrise' colourway for their FlexStyle air styler

💄 Merit Beauty announce a 6-shade extension of their Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner

💙 INITIO Parfums Privés’ debuts Supercharged collection, with two new scents – Wild Rush and Sugar Blast

🫧 The Inkey List has just launched a new and improved version of their bestselling Oat Balm Cleanser

👄 e.l.f. launch four all-new shimmer shades for their Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm

✈️ Kilian Paris' hero scents are now available in smaller, travel-friendly 30ml bottles

‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such the NARS The Light Reflecting Luminizing Collection, Wonderskin Blush Stains, Huda Beauty's debut fragrance and Color Wow’s New Money Laundering Shampoo + Conditioner.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

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