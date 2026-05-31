I tried 30+ new beauty products this month, these are the buys I’m shouting from the rooftops about
Including a hydrating gradual tan, a stellar sun care hair range and much more
With the sunshine finally beaming, we’re getting a taste for summer - and some of our favourite beauty brands have got us well equipped with all-new launches.
Just like any other month, I’ve spent the entirety of May trying over 30 new products that have recently made their debut on the market - from the best cleansing balms to the best facial sunscreens. Having spritzed, slathered and blended my way through the last few weeks, there’s just a handful of formulas that really left their mark.
Without giving too much away, popular brands are prepping us for the high UV index with hydrating SPFs and getting our legs ready for shorts weather with the best gradual tans. All that and more with our curated guide to the very best new beauty launches in May…
Here comes the sun...
While we should be applying SPF all-year-round, being in the midst of a heatwave is an excellent reminder to make it a priority. Fortunately, a handful of beauty brands are here to keep us well equipped with all-new sunscreen formulas, plus a haircare range designed specifically for strands exposed to UV, salt water and chlorine.
RRP: £20
If you're anything like me, you'll be on the hunt for a sunscreen that is truly undetectable on the skin – that's where Laneige's Water Bank UV Barrier Sunscreen SPF 50+ comes into the mix. It's serum-lotion hybrid formula boasts the truly weightless feel of a serum with the nourishment of a lotion. It seamlessly blends into the skin thanks to its hydrating skincare ingredients, meaning the formula simultaneously hydrated my complexion and left it with a naturally soft, dewy radiance. It's also worth noting that it doesn't have that classic creamy sunscreen scent to it either.
RRP: £50
Just as we prioritise sunscreen for our skin, it's important that we don't neglect our hair after spending time in the sun, sea and pools. The effects of UV, chlorine and salt water on your strands can leave your hair feeling dry, damaged and lacklustre. Thankfully, I got my hands on the new Beauty Works Solaré range, which also arrives in this handy, travel-friendly set, which works to cleanse, refresh and hydrate sun-exposed tresses for a healthy, glossy finish. The lineup in question makes home to a leave-in conditioning mist, a cleansing shampoo and a hydration mask.
RRP: £35
For a more natural sunscreen, The Organic Pharmacy's new Cellular Protection Sunscreen SPF 50 is a stellar choice. This mineral-based formula is 86.6% natural and offers both UVA and UVB protection. Not to mention, it moisturises, supports cell regeneration and protects the skin against free radical damage thanks to its antioxidant blend of calendula and rosehip. It's also ensures a sheer, non-white cast finish.
The 10 new beauty launches that we've been raving about in May
If you know a thing or two about the beauty industry, you’ll know that it’s anything but slow when it comes to launching new products — and this May has been no different. Over the last four weeks, we’ve been trialling a handful of new formulas ahead of their launch dates, these are the 10 buys that are worth you knowing about – including the best body oils and a moreish hair perfume...
Hello, Sun-Kissed Glow
RRP: £46
I've never tried a gradual tan that is so incredibly lightweight – and I've tried a lot of self-tanning formulas in my time. This lotion-serum hybrid glides onto the skin, whether you choose to use your hands or a mitt to apply the product. Not to mention, it effortlessly nourishes and hydrates the skin, immediately leaving it with a healthy-looking radiance that you might get from a top body lotion. It's also particularly ideal for those that aren't typically fans of self-tanners, as it doesn't smell like fake tan, nor does it stain the sheets or clothing as it develops. As for the results, within just a few hours, you'll have developed a gorgeous glow that others have complimented as being natural-looking.
Youthful, glossy strands
RRP: £67
I have very fine, oily-prone hair, so when it comes to haircare formulas, I'm looking for the most lightweight of them all that delivers results – without weighing my hair down. Enter, Kevin Murphy's Dream & Glow Set which arrives with the Night.Shift Hydrating Overnight Serum, Young.Again Treatment Oil and the Wake Up Call Reviving Under-Eye Patches (which are exclusive to this set). After application, the duo boosted hydration and shine, leaving my once dehydrated hair feeling silky soft, frizz-free and manageable to style. My tresses appeared sleek and smooth, without making my hair look greasy or weighed down.
Lightweight, firming hydration
RRP: £12.99
While it may look like a regular body lotion, this formula acts more as a serum for thirsty, dry skin. If, like me, you're not a fan of the heavy, sticky feeling that most body lotions leave behind, this is one to be on your radar. It's been especially enjoyable to apply in the heatwave as it has a lovely cooling, soothing feel on the skin. While it quickly soaks into the skin without any greasiness, it leaves the complexion feeling hydrated, plumper and firmer. Not to mention, it’s equipped with a cocktail of skincare ingredients, including retinol, niacinamide and vitamin C which work to banish dullness, revealing a fresh, radiant and healthy-looking glow. Tick, tick, tick.
Cool and Soothe
RRP: £34.99 for four
Now I love an under-eye patch to help revive my tired eyes, but can sometimes find that they aren't big enough to rejuvenate my entire under-eye region. However, the thing that sets Cosmetic Consult's eye masks apart from the rest is their XL size, they have a larger surface area that ensures total coverage of the under-eyes – and even encroach on your cheeks too. Inspired by cryo technology, they instantly brighten, smooth, de-puff and even the skin for a refreshed appearance. Plus, they work to support firmer-looking skin over time. Extra points if you pop these masks in the fridge for an intensified cooling experience.
Camouflage and Conceal
RRP: £29
Laura Mercier's bestselling concealer compact has been upgraded from two to three adjustable shades that melt into the skin. Whether you're wanting to cover a blemish or discolouration, this waterproof, full-coverage concealer does it all, while still ensuring a natural matte finish. You can forget creasing, fading and transferring as the formula is enriched with vitamin C, vitamin E and chamomile extract to soothe and protect the skin barrier too. By simply tapping it onto the targeted area with my fingertip, my redness instantly disappeared, while remaining utterly natural looking and without budging throughout a day's wear.
Summer-Soaked Scent
RRP: £20
Gisou's lineup of well-loved hair perfumes has a new addition. Alongside the all-new Pineapple Pop scent, the brand has introduced Coco-Cacao to their mini 15ml hair fragrance assortment – which are great for travel, as they can easily slot into any handbag or makeup bag for top-ups whilst you're on the go. As for the scent, it's a summer-ready gourmand through and through that is reminiscent of a Bounty chocolate bar – think milky chocolate, creamy coconut and a touch of sophisticated sandalwood. The aroma is a classy, refined take on a beachy, tropical blend.
Subtle flush of colour
RRP: £4.99
Part of Collection Cosmetics' new Everyday Essentials range, the Blurring Blush Stick glides onto the skin in one sweep. It's infused with jojoba seed oil and shea butter that makes it easily blendable, simply tap in with your fingertips. As for the finish, it reveals a subtle, rosy flush of colour that is effortlessly natural with a slight blurred edge.
Cleanse the day away
RRP: £35
Born from Icelandic skincare brand, Blue Lagoon Skin Science, who use geothermal seawater from Iceland's well-known Blue Lagoon, this conditioning balm-to-oil cleanser is the newest addition to their skincare lineup. Enriched with the brand's BL+ COMPLEX™ and bioactives, it works to melt away makeup, dirt and impurities, while strengthening the skin barrier and nourishing lashes and brows. It effortlessly dissolved my makeup in a flash, leaving my skin feeling clean, soft and hydrated. As someone with sensitive skin, it's one of the very few cleansing balms that I've tried that hasn't caused any irritation on my skin or eyes, it's gentle and soothing at its core.
The Answer To A Golden Glow
RRP: £30
You might think I'm dramatic when I say this but this face self-tan serum is like liquid gold in a bottle. One pipette of the formula instantly boosts radiance for an enviable glass skin glow, before continuing to develop over time. Unlike other face tans on the market, this one doesn't boast a runny texture that makes for a messy and intricate application. Instead, it has a slightly thicker consistency that makes for an easy, seamless process. Its fragrance-free formula, that is created using natural ingredients, makes it great for sensitive skin – in fact, it didn't trigger any irritation on my unpredictably sensitive complexion. In terms of results, it delivered a lovely golden glow that mimics having spent a long weekend in the sun, without that classic tangerine tinge.
Quick-absorbing nourishment
RRP: £55
This all-new body oil from The Organic Pharmacy boasts a formula that is 98.9% organic, enriched with skin-loving ingredients such as bakuchiol, calendula and rosehip oil – which work to transform the elasticity, hydration and support cell regeneration of the skin. It's a non-greasy body oil that doesn't feel heavy and leaves a glorious shine on your skin – something which I appreciate, coming from someone who doesn't like the messiness of body oils. It instantly hydrates and brightens the skin, however with continued use it aims to reduce signs of premature ageing (such as wrinkles and pigmentation), as well as firming and boosting elasticity of the skin.
A gentle, softness-boosting cleanse
RRP: £18
If a gentle, clean shampoo is a priority for you, Clara's newly launched haircare range in the UK makes home to the Care Essentials Shampoo – a clean, natural formula. Free from sulfates, parabens, or silicones, this shampoo is ideal for those looking to revive and refresh dry, damaged or dull strands. Equipped with aloe vera and ginseng, the shampoo gently cleansed my scalp of grease, dirt and product build-up for a chemical-free cleanse that left my strands feeling soft, nourished and full of shine.
In other news...
☀️ Shark Beauty launch a limited-edition 'Orchid Sunrise' colourway for their FlexStyle air styler
💄 Merit Beauty announce a 6-shade extension of their Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner
💙 INITIO Parfums Privés’ debuts Supercharged collection, with two new scents – Wild Rush and Sugar Blast
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🫧 The Inkey List has just launched a new and improved version of their bestselling Oat Balm Cleanser
👄 e.l.f. launch four all-new shimmer shades for their Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm
✈️ Kilian Paris' hero scents are now available in smaller, travel-friendly 30ml bottles
‼️ Having tested dozens of new products this month, we have to give honourable mentions to other notable newbies, such the NARS The Light Reflecting Luminizing Collection, Wonderskin Blush Stains, Huda Beauty's debut fragrance and Color Wow’s New Money Laundering Shampoo + Conditioner.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
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