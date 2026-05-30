'Moisturiser doesn't cut it anymore' - Keeley Hawes details the injectable treatment behind her hydrated glow

If you ever read interviews in which celebrities are asked about their glowing complexions, you'll be familiar with this old chestnut: "I just drink lots of water and get eight hours of sleep a night." Sure.

While nobody is obliged to share every detail of their lives - and these basics do undoubtedly help us to look our best - most people are aware that celebrity skincare routines tend to be a bit more complex than that.

That's why we love it when famous faces let us in on their true regimens of actives, treatments and tweakments - the honesty and information sharing is truly appreciated. So, we were delighted to hear Keeley Hawes reveal the injectables that have helped her achieve her beautifully hydrated glow - and we happen to know Cat Deeley is a fan, too.

Latest Videos From

The injectable treatments behind Keeley Hawes glowing skin

Speaking at the launch of Allergan's Layered Beauty campaign with podcaster Josh Smith and makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon, Hawes explained: "At 50, I feel great, and confident in my own skin, but you get to 50, and you start noticing things about your skin which are just inevitable, it’s part of the brilliance of getting older. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are happy for it to go that way."



The actor went on to detail the two exact treatments she credits with her radiance. These are SKINVIVE - an injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) based hydrator that Cat Deeley has also spoken about using, and HArmonyCa - an injection-based tweak that adds yet more hydration with HA, while also acting as a biostimulator, to boost collagen production.

Of course, whether or not to have injectables is a personal decision - and many of us choose not to. In which case, there are plenty of topical hyaluronic acid products that will also boost hydration and plump the skin.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Wrinkle Serum £15.99 at Boots.com This slippy, lightweight serum is brilliant to apply under makeup as it draws water into the skin and holds it there for a plumped, hydrated effect. Anua Pdrn Hyaluronic Acid 100 Moisturising Cream £24 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This Korean skincare buy has a super light fluid-like feel that's ideal during warmer weather - and easily hydrates and plumps the skin. It also contains PDRN, a trending ingredient that aims to help repair the skin.

A key point about Skinvive and HarmonyCa is that they focus on skin quality - something that is crucial for Hawes. "What I didn’t want was to change the way I look, or to change the shape of my face, because of my job on-screen." Hawes also found a useful side benefit to Skinvive, saying, "makeup is now sitting better on my skin. So , it’s been a real win-win.”

Sharing her why she opted to have these particular treatments, and why she's speaking about them, Hawes asserted, “I think it's so important we're having conversations like this, because I think we should be more open and transparent about treatments and we can't just think that, oh, you're going to drink all this green juice and then you're going to have this stunning skin.”

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors