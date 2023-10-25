The best hyaluronic acid serums for bouncy, super-hydrated skin

Using the best hyaluronic acid serum will have a positive impact on your complexion, no matter what your skin type is.

HA is one of the best ingredients you can incorporate into your skincare routine, whatever your age. Knowing how to apply a hyaluronic acid serum is the secret to achieving plump, bouncy skin – really, a good HA serum is one of the best skincare products you can use. Consultant dermatologist Dr Magnus Lynch explains, “Hyaluronic acid is a substance naturally present in our skin that holds water to keep it hydrated and plump. It can retain up to 1000 times its weight in water, giving a suppleness, and elasticity to the skin.” Levels of HA deplete as we get older, which is why topping up with a serum is a great idea.

Dr Lynch explains why. “The best hyaluronic acid serum can provide a potent hydration boost compared to regular moisturisers," he says. "Regular use can help maintain a healthy skin barrier, preventing dryness, dullness, and flaking, and keeping skin looking youthful.”

You don't have to have dehydrated skin to benefit from a daily dose of HA – every skin type will love its quenching, plumping benefits. Here, we round up the best buys at every price point.

The 11 best hyaluronic acid serums, picked by our beauty editor

1. Vichy Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum Best overall hyaluronic acid serum Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £26 HA percentage: 0.4% Texture: Gel Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at SkinStore US View at Target Reasons to buy + Global bestseller + Great for layering under creams + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can feel a little sticky if you don't follow with a moisturiser

If you have any interest whatsoever in HA serums, it’s likely you’ve stumbled across this cult classic. It’s a global bestseller, and for good reason – it just works. It's also affordable, hardworking, and pretty fuss-free. The w&h beauty team love this buy, ranking it the overall best hyaluronic acid serum you can buy.

The main USP is that it only has 11 ingredients, making this hypoallergenic formula suitable for all skin types. It makes a great addition to a skincare routine for sensitive skin as it won't cause irritation or clash with other ingredients in your routine. While it only has 0.4% HA, the formula contains 89% Vichy Thermal water, which is another super-hydrator, making the combination a serious thirst-quencher.

This has a slightly thicker gel texture, so it could benefit from a slightly damp face to help it sink in better – we also like to follow on quite promptly with a HA-rich moisturiser to leave skin feeling comfier and to lock in that moisture.

2. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best highstreet hyaluronic acid serum Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £24.99 HA percentage: 1.5% Texture: Light gel Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ulta Beauty View at Target Reasons to buy + Great texture + High level of HA + Brilliant price – and often on offer + Feels comfortable on skin + Quenches skin very quickly Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

This is our secret favourite and our Senior Beauty Editor's personal pick for the overall best hyaluronic acid serum. While the Vichy is an industry leader, this L'Oreal buy is the first serum that really made us really get HA serums, after a pretty ‘meh’ attitude to them. From the first couple of uses, we noticed that our skin looked smoother, plumper and generally just quenched and content. We put that down to the potent 1.5% concentration, which really does make a noticeable difference to the bounce of skin – really, in a matter of seconds. Our skin always just looks a little sadder when we're not using it.

The texture is great too – not too watery, not too gel-like - it sinks in really quickly. Our skin always feels content with or without the follow-up of a day cream. We also just love that it's so affordable, and it's often on offer, so you can stock up for £10 if you time it right – that's what we always do.

3. La Roche-Posay HyaluB5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best hyaluronic acid serum for sensitive skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £45 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Gel Today's Best Deals View at Rite Aid View at Amazon View at Target Reasons to buy + Suitable for all skin types + Hypoallergenic + Two levels of HA for better all-round hydration + Sinks in nicely Reasons to avoid - A little expensive

We’re huge fans of all of the brands’ serums – we think they’re the best La Roche products (maybe a very close second place to their SPFs). We rotate them all, but save their HA option for when our skin's feeling particularly dry or unhappy. Our Senior Beauty Editor's skin can be prone to irritation, especially in the winter seasons, so she can always rely on this to keep her skin quenched but still content. That's also because it includes Vitamin B5, which helps repair skin, while the HA gets to work on hydration.

The other good thing about this formula is that it has two sizes of HA molecules, which gives hydration and different levels of your skin cells. Essentially, the HA droplets are both small and big, so some will sink deeper into the skin, while some will stay closer to the surface, for multiple levels of hydration. It's super smart, and super effective.

4. Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Bi-Phase Serum Best hyaluronic acid serum for giving a glow Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £46 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Nordstrom View at Gilt View at Saks Fifth Avenue Reasons to buy + Very light texture that sinks in quickly + Gives skin a subtle glow + Smells refreshing Reasons to avoid - Oily skin types may not like the feel - Sensitive skin may clash with the fragrance

This has one of the most liquid textures we've ever seen in a HA serum – most tend to have more of a jelly-ish feel, but this one is a very light liquid. On one hand, that's good – it absorbs into the skin very easily – on the other, you have to be quite quick to apply it while it's sliding down your face.

Nevertheless, we really did enjoy using this serum. We liked the liquid USP – it gave it a bit of a sense of difference after testing a bunch of quite gloopy gels. We will say though, to oily skin types, it could be a little off-putting – we wouldn't say it's oily, but if you're oil-averse, you may not like the slight film it leaves on your skin.

It's bi-phase, which means it has two layers in the liquid, that you need to shake up to make sure you get both levels of hydration. It also includes brightening extracts, to give skin a more even texture and colour. We didn't mind the scent – it's fresh and clean, but if you're prone to irritation, this might not be the best hyaluronic acid serum for you.

5. Kate Somerville HydraKate Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best textured hyaluronic acid serum to protect skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £67 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Liquid Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Neiman Marcus View at Nordstrom Reasons to buy + Silky texture + Sinks in quickly + Dual weights of HA for double hydration Reasons to avoid - Expensive

This has a gorgeous silky texture that sinks in beautifully – which we think, probably is a factor in the slightly high price point. You don't have to spend this much to get the best hyaluronic acid serum, but if your budget permits, this really is a gorgeous option – it's one of our all-time favourites. If you've been put off by the sticky, snail-like texture of other HA serums, you'll love this – it feels like a real treat to apply.

We're also mega fans of the matching face cream – the combination of both is our holy grail for hydration. When skin is particularly parched, using both always brings it back to life.

It also has the second benefit of blue algae, which gives skin protection from blue light damage, if you're partial to hours of scrolling (ahem).

6. The Ordinary 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best bargain hyaluronic acid serum Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £7.90 HA percentage: 2% Texture: Gel Today's Best Deals View at Sephora View at Amazon View at ASOS (USA) Reasons to buy + Impressively high concentration of HA + Incredibly affordable + Texture not too sticky + Available in a jumbo 120ml size for super-fans Reasons to avoid - 2% concentration could be too heavy for some skin types.

The Ordinary is known for creating brilliantly hardworking, fuss-free buys with incredibly effective ingredient concentrations, and this is no exception. At 2%, this is the highest concentration of HA on this list, for the lowest price point – which is classic The Ordinary.

This would do a great job for beginners and skin fanatics alike, thanks to its accessible price point and high concentration. The texture is a little gloopy but not too sticky, we find it works best on a slightly damp face and followed up with a good, light moisturiser. It's certainly the best hyaluronic acid serum under £10 we've tried.

While the 2% is impressive, that is normally the highest level that dermatologists recommend, so if you have pretty content skin as it is, we'd argue that you don't need this level of HA in your routine – and if you're prone to sensitivity, this might be a bit too much for you. If you have quite thirsty, hardy skin though, this will make a real difference.

7. Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense Serum Best hyaluronic acid serum for very thirsty skin Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: £59 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Light gel Today's Best Deals View at lookfantastic View at skinstore View at SkinStore US Reasons to buy + Lovely texture + Two levels of HA as well as other humectants for intense hydration + Available in travel size Reasons to avoid - Expensive

We were big fans of the original Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum, but we love their newer intense version even more. It's essentially a supercharged version of the original (which is still available to buy) – it uses multiple sizes of HA molecules, as well as other humectants to provide hydration at multiple levels. Essentially, it's a serious quencher. While not the cheapest buy, we really think it's one of the best hyaluronic acid serums to make an instant difference to even the most dehydrated of skin types.

While being so intensely hydrating, this doesn't come at the cost of stickiness – the texture is lovely and comfy, and really easy to apply. We also love that you can buy an 8ml mini size – as serial skincare over-packers, we really appreciate a travel size.

8. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best hyaluronic acid serum for dry skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £21 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Cream-gel Today's Best Deals View at Target View at Ulta Beauty Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Creamy texture means it's a hybrid between a day cream and serum + Affordable + Feels comfy on skin Reasons to avoid - Might be heavy for some skin types

CeraVe's offering is different to all of the other HAs on this list – it has a creamy, almost moisturiser-like texture. This really surprised us when we first tried it, especially when we were comparing it to all the others side by side.

Its texture means it's great for super dry skin that needs all the moisture it can get its hands on. If you have oily or congested skin, you might not like the thickness and the slightly heavy texture. However, we'd argue you could skip day cream and go straight to SPF after using this, as we have countless times before.

9. SkinCeuticals HA Intensifier Serum Best high end hyaluronic acid serum Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £105 HA percentage: 1.3% Texture: Serum Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Very hydrating + Non-greasy + Sophisticated formula Reasons to avoid - Very, very expensive

If your eyes are watering at the price of this serum, we don't blame you. SkinCeuticals products are incredibly expensive but the brand's science-backed formulas speak for themselves. Their cult-status C E Ferulic is one of the best vitamin C serums money can buy.

And, if you can afford it, this hyaluronic acid serum is very much worth the splurge. The clinical trials are seriously impressive, proven to amplify the skin’s own hyaluronic acid levels by 30% in just four weeks. On testing, we loved the light, non-sticky texture that left our skin plumper and smoother, then softer with continued use.

10. Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum Best hyaluronic acid product for travel Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £80 HA percentage: Not disclosed by brand Texture: Gel/cream Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ulta Beauty View at Macy's Reasons to buy + Blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides + Capsules are biodegradable + Low molecular weight - good for deep hydration Reasons to avoid - Capsule format won't please everyone

These potent capsules contain Elizabeth Arden's trademarked Zero H2O Technology. This essentially means the HA molecules are a lot smaller than many of the best hyaluronic acid serums and do a far better job of getting into deeper layers of the skin to hydrate, rather than sitting on the surface.

Capsules haven't always been the most eco-friendly choice, but these are biodegradable and are as handy as individual pods always are. On testing, we loved that they contain a perfectly sized amount of the serum to cover the face and neck so there's no temptation to pump too much out and waste product unnecessarily. The texture of this is slightly thicker than your average serum, which makes it more spreadable and less likely to dribble. The fact these also contain ceramides, which replenish the skin barrier, is the cherry on top.

11. Oskia Universal hyaluronic acid serum Best hyaluronic acid for face and body Our expert review: Specifications RRP: £62 HA percentage: 0.5% Texture : Gel Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Can be used on face and body + Big size will last months of use + Simple, effective formula Reasons to avoid - A little sticky

At first, we thought this jumbo 250ml bottle was offering a 5-year supply of HA which we initially found to be quite thrilling (and also a little dubious about its expiration dates – 12 months from opening, by the way). Upon further inspection, the size is down to its versatility – this is a 'universal' serum, designed to be used on the face and body.

The texture can feel a little sticky, but if you apply to damp skin, or follow on with a moisturiser, it's not that noticeable. If you have dry skin all over, this could be a great solution to treat your body to whole new levels of hydration. To be totally truthful we don't know if we're the kind of people who will really be bothered to apply HA serum to our bodies – it's hard enough to remember to apply the best body cream to ourrhino-hide-like knees and elbows. But it's a smart, versatile take on the best hyaluronic acid serums, and a great way of giving your skin – all over – a serious hit of hydration.

How we tested the best hyaluronic acid serums

As a Senior Beauty Editor with chronically thirsty skin, I was the ideal person to research this list of the best hyaluronic acid serums and lead the charge with testing (which the rest of the team were kind enough to help with). Even though HA is present in lots of products, from day creams, best body moisturisers and even haircare, I still think it's quite the underdog. In my opinion, there's no point using high-potency retinoids or thinking about getting Botox until you have a committed relationship with HA. Its main job is hydration, sure – but this leads to plumper, bouncier skin and (admittedly temporarily) filled wrinkles. I'm firmly on the HA side of the hyaluronic acid vs retinol debate.

So, as a HA serum superfan, most of my favourite, tried-and-tested, repeat buys are on this list. I know these products inside out – often using them for months if not years at a time.

I'm very particular about serums – their texture matters, and they need to feel quenching on the skin, not sticky. The percentage of the ingredient is good to know too – while not wholly essential (some of the brands here haven't revealed their percentages), it's helpful to get an idea of how potent the concentration is – most experts recommend a percentage of between 0.5-2%.

FAQ

What percent of hyaluronic acid serum is best? According to Dr Lynch, "HA serums have concentrations ranging from 0.5% to 2% with higher concentrations tending to be more effective," he explains. "HA also comes in different molecular weights with the larger molecules being better at hydration but unable to penetrate the surface of the skin and smaller molecular weights better at penetrating the skin surface."

We hope this list has worked as a tall glass of water for dehydrated complexions, giving you all the insider insight you need to quench that thirst for plumper, smoother and happier skin.