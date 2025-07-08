This affordable day cream is loved by Kate Winslet for delivering firmer, youthful-looking skin

Looking to replenish your skincare stash? Kate Winslet has a stellar moisturiser recommendation that leaves the complexion with a youthful glow - and it now has a huge 48% discount.

Whether your skincare routine is extensive or kept minimal, it most likely makes home to one of the best face moisturisers that you reach for every single morning - and A-listers are no different. That said, finding a formula that not only offers a hydration hit but also targets other skin concerns is no easy task.

However, we've uncovered Kate Winslet's favourite affordable formula that intensely nourishes the complexion, while simultaneously recovering the skin cells for a firmer, youthful-looking appearance - it's no wonder the actress is a fan.

The L'Oréal day cream Kate Winslet's beauty routine makes home to

This drugstore day cream isn't only loved by its A-lister fans, in fact it has amassed hundreds of highly-rated reviews online thanks to its affordable yet quality formula. One shopper hailed this moisturiser for its "fantastic results", while another customer noted how it changed the texture of their complexion to "become softer and smoother".

While it's typically rare for Hollywood's biggest names to share an insight into their lives off-screen, Kate Winslet actually lifted the lid on her go-to beauty regime in an interview with The Cut.

Detailing a step-by-step guide of her everyday skincare routine, Winslet revealed her morning mantra to include splashing her complexion with cold water: "I find cold water just wakes up the face, the senses, and takes your puffy eyes down."

Following washing her face, the actress uses a "good moisturiser" to hydrate her skin. As for the exact formula she opts for, Kate revealed: "At the moment I’m using Age Perfect Cell Renewal by L’Oréal."

The actress also commended the drugstore moisturiser's ability to effortlessly layer underneath makeup to allow for a seamless application, she noted: "It’s hydrating but it isn’t sticky, so makeup goes on top of it really well." She continued: "Sometimes if a moisturiser is too greasy, then makeup can slide around all day and I don’t have time for that because I don’t have time to reapply."